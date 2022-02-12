Last Updated:

India-Australia To Unlock Trade, Investment Opportunities; EAM Welcomes Opening Of Borders

India and Australia's Foreign Ministers addressed a joint press conference where they spoke on discussions that took place between them and Quad countries.

In his first visit to Australia as External Minister, S Jaishankar and his counterpart held 'a lot of discussions that reflect the real profound transformation in ties' between both the countries. Addressing a joint press conference on Saturday morning, the EAM and Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne jointly spoke on enhancing the bilateral ties between both countries. Jaishankar is on an official visit to Australia from February 10-13 at the invitation of his Australian counterpart. 

India-Australia shares concern regarding 'terrorism and extremism'

India-Australia joint press conference: Key points shared by EAM Jaishanakar from Melbourne

  • Both countries shared experiences about responding to the COVID-19 challenge and also talked about assisting other countries.
  • A commitment was made to build more trusted & resilient supply chains, ensuring broad inclusive growth in Indo-Pacific.
  • A brief discussion took place on the progress of defence and security cooperation.
  • Inauguration of cyber framework dialogue useful in reviewing joint activities under framework agreement.
  • The four countries (Quad) made a point of ensuring to conduct positive things, to contribute to peace, prosperity, stability of the region. 

"We would continue to work towards rule-based international order, freedom of navigation in international waters, promoting connectivity, growth and security for all while respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states," said EAM S Jaishankar.

Quad leaders' take on China

Highlighting that repeated criticism (from China) doesn't make Quad 'less credible,' EAM Jaishankar said that a discussion on India-China relations also took place 'because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood'. 

The Union Minister also said that the topic was important to discuss as it's an issue of a legitimate concern for the entire international community as China disregarded written agreements with India over not to mass forces at the border in 2020. 

India welcomes opening of borders by the Government of Australia:

Australia confident of unlocking 'new trade and investment opportunities'

Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister, Marise Payne said that the CECA agreement will bring new trade and investment opportunities for both countries, particularly as the respective economies recover from the impact of COVID-19. 

Australian Government to provide US$ 11 mn under Maitri scholar's program:

 

