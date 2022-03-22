India, Austria Agree To Expand Commercial Engagements, Discusses India-EU Relations

On his visit to India, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg discussed the developments of India-EU relations. India and Austria also agreed to further expand their commercial engagements as Austrian business delegates indicate significant interest in engaging in industries such as renewable energy in India.

Schallenberg shared a tweet stating that they are delighted to welcome a number of enterprises from Austria and India, in collaboration with Advantage Austria In, which the Austrian Trade Commission and the Confederation of Indian Industry in New Delhi. He further stated that this is a great initiative to tap into the tremendous possibilities of infrastructure, renewables, and the circular economy.

Happy to welcome numerous companies from 🇦🇹 & 🇮🇳 together with @austria_in_IN and @FollowCII in #NewDelhi. Great initiative to tap the vast potential in areas as diverse as infrastructure, renewables & circular economy. Glad to see specific partnerships & commitments as a result. pic.twitter.com/OBkziLBiiA — Alexander Schallenberg (@a_schallenberg) March 21, 2022

150 Austrian companies are based in India

Ministry of External Affairs suggests that over 150 Austrian companies are based in India, in industries such as engineering, road building, railways, hydel power plants, water treatment, and auto components. Many Indian firms have also made investments in Austria, particularly in the industries of information technology, Medicare, and auto parts. It was announced that both parties have agreed to step up their commercial cooperation. Austrian business representatives expressed a strong desire to engage in India's renewable energy sector.

A high-level business delegation followed Schallenberg on his visit to India from March 19 to 21. In his current tenure, this is his first visit to India. The two sides also discussed the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly the Vaccine Maitri programme and mutual recognition of vaccination certificates. India and Austria have warm and cordial relations founded on shared values of democracy, liberty, and the rule of law. Both sides also talked about cultural ties and expressed excitement for the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in 2024, as well as the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

He met with the EAM Jaishankar on March 20

On March 20, he met with the Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and discussed a wide range of topics, including new economic potential for cooperation and regional security problems. They also talked about the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and also global issues such as neighbourhood policy and terrorism. The conversations also included global issues such as UN reforms and India's aims for its term on the UN Security Council.

Image: @a_schallenberg/Twitter