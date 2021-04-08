India Backs UN's Mine Action Efforts, Urges For Joint Action Against Use Of Landmines

India on Thursday expressed its support for the mine action efforts taken by the agencies of the United Nations. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Vikas Swarup said that UN Mine Action Service's (UNMAS) mine action has remained pivotal to the safety and security of peacekeepers around the world.

Speaking at a UN Security Council open debate, Vikas Swarup said: "It is a matter of deep concern that terrorist groups such as Da'esh, Hayat Taharir Al Sham [HTS], Al Nusra Front, have resorted to landmines and IEDs as low cost and effective options to spread terror and threaten innocent civilians. We are also witnessing a similar trend in Mali, where peacekeepers have been targeted by IEDs."

Secretary (West) delivered an address at the @UN Security Council Open Debate on "Mine action and sustaining peace: Stronger partnerships for better delivery" today.

Swarup highlighted India’s contribution towards UN peacekeeping operations and assistance towards international de-mining and rehabilitation efforts, which includes training and capacity building.

#IndiainUNSC



UNSC Open Debate on Mine Action



Secretary (West) @VikasSwarup addresses the Security Council



Highlights of remarks⤵️

He called for all the countries to condemn and take actions against the trend of usage of landmines while urging for assistance to the countries that are affected by landmines.

Under the 'India for Humanity' initiative, 13 artificial limb fitment camps have been held by India in 12 countries and over 6,500 artificial limbs have been fitted to address the concerns of persons with disabilities, including landmine survivors, said Swarup.

"India is a leading contributor to UN peacekeeping operations and has extended assistance towards international de-mining and rehabilitation efforts, Swarup informed while adding that India has also undertaken specialist training on Counter IED, bomb disposal and de-mining operations with numerous partner countries, including Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia and Uzbekistan.

India has also provided seven demining teams to clear landmines in northern Sri Lanka, he informed the UNSC. "We remain willing to share our best practices with member states and the United Nations with respect to IED design, development, proliferation and mitigation and stand ready to contribute towards capacity building, victim assistance and victim re-habilitation," Swarup said in his concluding remarks.

