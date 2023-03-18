India-Bangladesh Energy Pipeline: 7 Things To Know About The Cross-border Diesel Channel

In a historic move, PM Modi and Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the "India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline" on Saturday, March 18. Both leaders will inaugurate the energy pipeline via video conference at around 5 pm. This cross-border energy pipeline is considered a significant step in enhancing cooperation in energy security between the two countries. Here are the seven things to know about this historic cross-border energy pipeline between these two South Asian countries.

7 things to know about India-Bangladesh energy pipeline

The Friendship Pipeline to be inaugurated by PM Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart will be the first cross-border energy pipeline between both south Asian countries.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the energy pipeline was built at an estimated cost of Rs 377 crore, of which the Bangladesh portion of the pipeline was built at a cost of approximately Rs 285 crore, which has been borne by the Government of India under grant assistance.

The said pipeline has the capacity to transport a whopping 1 Million Metric Ton Per Annum (MMTPA) of High-Speed Diesel (HSD). HSD is normally used as fuel in commercial vehicles, stationary diesel engines, locomotives, pumps, and other machinery with medium and high-speed compression ignition engines working over 750 rpm.

The India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline will supply HSD initially to seven districts in northern Bangladesh.

The pipeline will carry diesel from Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Ltd’s (NRL) marketing terminal in West Bengal's Siliguri to the Parbatipur depot of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC). Notably, this project is jointly implemented by the Numaligarh Refinery Limited of India and Bangladesh's Meghna Petroleum Limited.

Bangladesh would first purchase about 2.5 lakh tonnes of diesel. The following years will see a rise of 4 to 5 lakh tonnes. According to the agreement, Bangladesh would import diesel for 15 years starting on the first day of supply.

Each barrel of petroleum carried from the port city costs about $8. With the pipeline, the price per barrel would drop to about $5. Also, it will shorten the transportation period from the existing multiple-day practise of transporting diesel by trawlers and waggons to just one hour.

(With inputs from agencies)