India-Bangladesh Flights Resume Services For Bangladesh Nationals Except For Tourists

After months of lockdown and ban on international air travel, High Commission of India in Bangladesh said on Wednesday that all the Bangladeshi nationals who are required to travel to India, except for tourism purposes, will now be able to travel under the air bubble arrangement. The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh announced the news on Twitter calling it 'Big relief for Bangladesh nationals' as India is known for having the infrastructure and the medical know-how for advanced treatment of various chronic diseases at affordable costs and people from various countries visit India for medical treatment.

Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on October 17 announced the resumption of flights to India from October 28. Three Bangladeshi airlines namely Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, and Novo Air are said to initially operate 28 flights a week while five Indian carriers -- Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir will run the same number of flights a week, Bangladesh foreign ministry had announced.

On October 9, the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh announced the resumption of online visa application services for Bangladesh citizens. For now, visas are being provided in nine categories including medical, business, employment, journalists, diplomatic personnel, UN officials, and UN diplomats.

Air bubble arrangements with other countries

In resuming the international air travel operations, India had earlier established such air bubble arrangements with several countries, including the US, the UK, France and Germany, UAE, Qatar and the Maldives.

India's COVID-19 situation has improved as the country has achieved over 90% recovery rate while the fatality rate stands at 1.51%. Also, the number of fresh cases has dropped to anything between 40,000 to 60,000 cases which had once reached over 95,000 cases when it was at its peak. On Wednesday, the 43,893 new COVID-19 cases and 58,439 recoveries were recorded in the country, taking the total COVID-19 infections to 79,90,322 including 6,10,803 active cases and 72,59,509 recoveries while 1,20,010 have succumbed to the virus.

