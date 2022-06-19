India, Bangladesh Hold 7th JCC Meet; Discuss Bilateral Ties, Rohingya & Other Issues

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday held the seventh round of the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) in New Delhi. The ministers discussed about Rohingya, cyber security, bilateral ties and other issues.

During the meeting, both the leaders reiterated the importance of a safe, speedy and sustainable return of the forcibly displaced persons from the Rakhine State to Myanmar that are currently being sheltered by Bangladesh.

Jaishankar and Momen also acknowledged the importance of close cooperation expeditiously to further deepen and strengthen mutual engagement across all sections of bilateral cooperation.

The two ministers agreed to work closely together in the areas of common rivers and water resources management, IT and cybersecurity, agriculture and food security, renewable energy, sustainable trade, climate change and disaster management.

"The ministers expressed satisfaction that despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, both countries have worked closer than ever in every sector, from security and border management to mutually beneficial trade and investment flows, as well as enhanced bilateral and sub-regional multimodal connectivity, greater power and every cooperation, developmental assistance and capacity building exchanges, cultural and closer people-to-people ties," an official release said.

Both the leaders also agreed to hold the eighth round of the JCC meeting in Bangladesh in 2023.

'India most important and closest neighbour of Bangladesh': Momen

The Bangladeshi Foreign Affairs Minister called India the most important and closest neighbour. "I'm proud to say that because of the initiatives Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our PM Sheikh Hasina have taken, we have achieved peace in the region which is helping us in a lot of development," he said.

"Bangladesh-India relation is known to be a role model for bilateral and regional cooperation and based on mutual trust and respect," he added.

This is the first physical JCC meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic. The last edition was held virtually in 2020.