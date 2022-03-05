India, Bangladesh Hold Commerce Secretary-level Talks On Railway, Port Infrastructures

A news release from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced that India and Bangladesh conducted Commerce Secretary-level talks in New Delhi on Friday on a variety of matters of mutual interest. Commerce Secretary Shri BVR Subrahmanyam led the Indian mission, while Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh led the Bangladeshi side.

According to the press release, both sides held extensive discussions on a variety of topics, including railway infrastructure development, port infrastructure, the Joint Study on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), border Haats, regional connectivity through multimodal transportation, standard harmonisation, and mutual recognition agreements.

The two teams also talked about how far their bilateral connections have progressed in recent years, with a focus on the construction of railway infrastructure and other logistical services to boost trade between the two nations. On Wednesday, the 14th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade took place at the level of India's Joint/Additional Secretaries to examine matters of mutual interest.

It was also decided that the JWG and Commerce Secretaries' next meetings will take place in Bangladesh, at mutually agreeable times.

Moreover, in a latest development, the commerce ministry announced on Saturday that India and Bangladesh will soon complete a joint study on the possibility of entering into a bilateral free trade agreement, with the goal of further increasing economic connections between the two nations.

'CEPA study to be completed as soon as possible'

CEPA is a type of comprehensive free trade agreement in which two trading partners agree to cut or abolish customs taxes on the vast majority of commodities they trade. They also liberalise norms in order to encourage service commerce and increase investment.

Notably, Bangladesh is India's sixth-largest trading partner. Several initiatives are being taken to enhance bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh, including the acceptance of a Detailed Project Proposal for establishing a container handling facility at Sirajganj Bazar.

Other measures include the construction of a new 900-meter siding line at Benapole for freight trains between India and Bangladesh, as well as the installation of a loading and unloading station at Darshana to allow for the rail import of all goods from India, according to the statement.

Image: ANI