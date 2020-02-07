Stunning Visuals From Indo-Bangladesh Joint Military Exercise Sampriti-IX In Meghalaya

Indo-Bangladesh joint Exercise Sampriti IX commenced at Umroi, Meghalaya with both countries training together to face challenges in Counter-Terrorism environment. Apart from training together at the tactical level, greater cultural understanding is also said to be emphasized during the Sampriti IX to strengthen military trust and cooperation between the two nation.

Earlier in February, a statement from the Defence Ministry read, "The joint military exercise aims to strengthen military cooperation in counter-terrorism environment simulated under the UN Charter. During the joint military exercise, a Command Post Exercise (CPX) and a Field Training Exercise (FTX) will be conducted. For both the CPX and FTX, a scenario where both nations are working together in a Counter-Terrorism environment will be simulated under the UN Charter. The FTX curriculum is progressively planned where the participants will initially get familiar with each other’s organizational structure and tactical drills. Subsequently, joint tactical exercise will be conducted wherein the battle drills of both the armies will be practised. The training will culminate with a final validation exercise in which troops of both armies will jointly practice a Counter-Terrorist Operation in a controlled and simulated environment".

Umroi, the venue of several bilateral exercises

Umroi in Meghalaya is known to have been the venue for several such joint military exercises. Earlier in December 2019, India and China had an eight-day bilateral exercise - 'Hand-in-Hand 2019' which was conducted on the same location Umroi in Meghalaya. The two-week-long exercise was held in the pursuit of focussing on joint planning and counter-terrorist operations on semi-urban terrain.

In September 2019, India had conducted a joint military exercise with Thailand as well. The Indian Army and Royal Thailand Army had conducted a 14-day Joint Military Exercise Maitree-2019. During the exercise, the contingents of both armies shared their valuable experiences in the conduct of Counter-Terrorism Operations in the form of lectures, drills, demonstrations and skill-at-arm with an aim to refine tactics, techniques and procedures. Exercise Maitree-2019 has been the face of long-standing bilateral ties between India and Thailand since 2006.

