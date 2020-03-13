India-Bangladesh Passenger Buses, Trains To Remain Suspended Till April 15

In a bid to contain the rapid spread of Coronavirus in the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said that Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will be suspended till April 15. Additionally, four checkpoints will be set up along the Indo-Nepal border

"Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till April 15. Along the Indo-Nepal border, four check posts will remain operational. For Bhutan and Nepal nationals visa-free entry will continue," said Anil Malik, an MHA official, during a press briefing.

READ | PM Modi's Dhaka Trip Cancelled After Bangladesh Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases

The Union Ministry of Health said that so far, 890 people rescued from Coronavirus affected countries have been discharged after 14 days of quarantine and after having tested negative as per the protocols.

Giving a breakdown of the number of rescuees, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal informed that 654 people rescued from Wuhan in China, on February 1 and 3 were discharged on February 18. Besides, 124 rescued from Japan and 112 from China were discharged on March 13 after having tested negative for Coronavirus in the second round.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Government Confirms 81 Positive Cases In India, Cites Steps Taken

Prepared to rescue Indians from other virus-hit nations

The Health Ministry said the government is also prepared to operate special flights to rescue Indian nationals, who have tested negative and are coordinating treatment of positive people in Iran as per the protocols.

Earlier on Friday, the government sent a team of four doctors from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to Rome. They have been equipped with sufficient medical material and reagents to collect samples of Indian students stranded there for onward testing in India, said Agarwal.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 81. At the time of writing this article, the country has also reported its first Coronavirus death in Karnataka, the Health Ministry had informed on Thursday.

READ | CM Uddhav Declares 'Coronavirus Epidemic In Maharashtra'; Schools In Pune & Pimpri Shut

Coronavirus cases in India surge to 81

Amid the novel Coronavirus breakout, the Health Ministry confirmed that so far 81 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Out of these 81 cases, 3 from Kerala were treated and discharged. Additionally, 7 more from Safdarjung have also recovered while 64 cases of the 81 confirmed are of Indian nationals, 16 Italian nationals, and one Canadian national, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary Health Ministry on Friday.

Speaking to media on Friday, Lav Agarwal said, "It is important to understand that it is not a health emergency. We are trying to support the initiative taken by the state in terms of managing the situation. We have 56 collections centres. We hope we continue to remain in the same state where not many tests are to be done."

READ | Madhya Pradesh Government Shuts Schools To Combat Spread Of Coronavirus