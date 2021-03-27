India-Bangladesh Sign 5 Crucial Trade And Bilateral Agreements, Issue Joint Statement

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and her counterpart in Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on Saturday signed five Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) related to areas of importance such as connectivity, commerce, information technology and sports to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations and together work towards development.

The five MoUs include-

MoU on Disaster Management, Resilience and Mitigation

MoU between Bangladesh National Cadet Corps (BNCC) and National Cadet Corps of India (INCC)

MoU on the Establishment of a framework of Cooperation in the Area of Trade Remedial MEasures between Bangladesh and India

Tripartite MoU on Establishment of Sports facilities at Rajshahi College field and surrounding areas

Tripartite MoU on Supply of ICT equipment, courseware and reference books and training for Bangladesh-Bharot Digital Service & Employment and Training (BDSET) Center

Besides the signing of the MoUs, PM Modi also presented a representational key of 109 ambulances to PM Hasina, along with a representational box to her as a symbol of India's gift of 1.2 million COVID vaccine doses that were promised earlier on. In return, he received a gold and a silver coin released on the occasion of the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from PM Hasina, along with another silver coin released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence.

The two leaders also jointly opened some projects virtually.

Before signing the MoUs, PM Modi had held one-on-one talks with PM Hasina, which was followed by a delegation-level meeting.

PM Narendra Modi holds delegation-level talks with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on the last day of his two-day visit to the neighbouring nation. pic.twitter.com/svX3AjpOdr — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

Prime Minister on a two-day visit to Bangladesh

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh. He is visiting Bangladesh at the invitation of PM Hasina. The invitation had come in connection with three very important events- the birth centenary of the country's founding leaders Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation and 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh.

He arrived at Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport, clad in a Khadi Mujib jacket on Friday and was received by his counterpart in Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and her council of Ministers. Thereafter, he went to National Martyr's Memorial to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. At the visitor's book at the memorial, he penned down a few lines which read, "I pray that the eternal flame at Savar, remains a lasting reminder of the noble victory of truth and courage over deceit and oppressions." He also planted an 'Arjun' sapling at the unmarked graves of the martyrs at the memorial ground.

Later in the day, he attended the National Day Programme.

On Saturday, he tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Bangabandhu Mausoleum complex and offered prayer at the Jeshoreshwari Temple and Orakandi temple, and even addressed the Matua crowd.

(Credits: ANI/Twitter Image)