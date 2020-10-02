India, Bangladesh To Kick Start 3-day Naval Exercises From Oct 3 In North-Bay Of Bengal

The second edition of bilateral naval exercise between India and Bangladesh is scheduled to commence in Northern Bay of Bengal on October 3, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

Exercise 'Bongosagar', first held in 2019, is aimed at developing inter-operability and joint operational skills through the conduct of a wide spectrum of maritime exercises and operations. In the upcoming edition of Bongosagar, ships from both navies will participate in surface warfare drills, seamanship evolutions and helicopter operations.

This exercise will be followed by the third edition of the Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) in Northern Bay of Bengal from October 4 to 5, wherein Indian and Bangladeshi naval units will undertake joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). The Ministry said CORPATs has strengthened understanding between both the navies and instituted measures to stop the conduct of unlawful activities.

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kiltan, an indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette, and INS Khukri, an indigenously built Guided-Missile Corvette are participating along with Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Abu Bakr, a Guided-Missile Frigate and BNS Prottoy, a Guided-Missile Corvette. In addition to ships, maritime patrol aircraft from both navies and integral helicopter(s) would also be participating in the exercise.

The two neighbours have a close, long-standing relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions, which has strengthened over the years. This edition of Exercise Bongosagar assumes greater significance since it is being conducted during 'Mujib Barsho', the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a revered figure in India too. Rahman, with active Indian support, led the Bengali nationalist movement and won Bangladesh independence from Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Earlier this week, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting in December. Momen himself had a conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 29 as part of the Joint Consultative Commission meeting.

Momen said he laid emphasis on "early resolution" of the Teesta water-sharing issue apart from resolving water sharing of other common rivers during the meeting.

Over the last month, India has held naval exercises with the United States, Japan, Australia.

