Last Updated:

India Bans Wheat Exports With Immediate Effect To Control Rising Domestic Prices

India has banned wheat exports with immediate effect as part of measures to control rising domestic prices, according to official notification.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Wheat India

Image: PTI


India has banned wheat exports with immediate effect as part of measures to control rising domestic prices, according to official notification.

However, the export shipments for which irrevocable letters of credit (LoC) have been issued on or before the date of this notification will be allowed, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated May 13.

"The export policy of wheat … is prohibited with immediate effect…," the DGFT said.

It also clarified that wheat exports will be allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments.

In a separate notification, the DGFT announced the easing of export conditions for onion seeds.

"The export policy of onion seeds has been put under the restricted category, with immediate fact," it said.

The export of onion seeds was earlier prohibited. 

READ | Punjab farmers relieved as Centre extends procurement limit for damaged wheat crop to 6%
READ | India tops milk production in world, turnover higher than wheat and rice output: PM Modi
READ | Govt revises wheat production estimate downwards to 105 mn tonnes for 2021-22 crop year

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT