India, B'desh should work together : Bangla liberation war veteran

Guwahati, Apr 23 (PTI) A veteran of Bangladesh Liberation War on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Indian armed forces for their role in that country's freedom struggle and called on both countries to work together.

Bangladesh and India should work together with the same spirit with which they had collaborated for the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, Lt Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir (retd) said at a programme to honour veterans of India-Pakistan War of 1971 from Assam.

“There are very few countries in the world where armies have fought for liberation of a country and the Indian army is one of them ... We are always grateful to the Indian armed forces for it,” he said.

He also appreciated the people of India for providing shelter and support to the refugees from Bangladesh during the Liberation War.

"Together we had won. But victory also leaves behind bloodshed and we are forever grateful for the sacrifices made for our country," Zahir said.

The former army officer, who was honoured with Padma Shri by the Indian government recently, said "Moving with the spirit of 1971 let us build our countries together. We should together fight oppressors and suppressors anywhere in the world".

Defence minister Rajnath Singh felicitated the war veterans and their families at the programme, which was also attended by Assam Governor, Prof Jagdish Mukhi among others.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present on the occasion, later tweeted that nine war widows were honoured with Rs 10 lakh each, eight injured personnel with Rs 5 lakh each and two ex-prisoners of war with Rs 2.5 lakh each at the programme.

An amount of Rs 2 lakh each was also given to 86 other veterans of the 1971 War, Sarma added.

