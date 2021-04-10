India Becomes Fastest Nation To Administer 100 Mn COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In Record 85 Days

Amidst the claims of Coronavirus vaccine crisis in opposition ruled states of India, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that India is the fastest nation to administer 100 million doses in 85 days with the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossing 10 crores. The US took 89 days to administer 10 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, while China took 102 days to cross the same number, said the Union Health Ministry.

The Prime Minister's Office also tweeted a chart showing India as the fastest country to reach this vaccination milestone, calling it "strengthening efforts to ensure a healthy and COVID-19 free India".

Strengthening the efforts to ensure a healthy and COVID-19 free India. pic.twitter.com/A2cQ22pxEf — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 10, 2021

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 38,93,288 doses administered per day, the ministry said earlier during the day. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 10,12,84,282 as per the provisional report at 7.30 pm, it said.

The extension of vaccine coverage to those above 45 years of age along with recent provisions for them to get vaccinated at their workplaces -- government and private -- form a series of pro-active, collaborative and coordinated steps taken by the Centre and state governments for safety of people from the infectious coronavirus disease, the ministry said.

"This along with the efficient clinical management has thus far ensured that India has the lowest fatality rate in the world (1.28 per cent)," it highlighted.

On India being the fastest nation to administer 100 million doses, the ministry said, "The achievement is also a testimony of the 'whole of society' approach where individuals turned a deaf ear to rumours and propaganda of vested interests, shunned their vaccine hesitancy and strengthened the hand of the administration in curbing COVID-19." The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

"A broader comparison with other countries on their achievements on the 85th day reaffirms the fact that India has the highest rate of vaccination per day," the ministry underlined.

Eight states -- Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala -- account for 60.62 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country, according to the ministry. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

"Total 29,65,886 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 85th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. Out of these, 26,31,119 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 3,34,767 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

COVID-19 vaccine crisis

However, States like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand complained that they are facing a shortage of vaccines. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the state is facing a Covid-19 vaccine crunch and demanded 40 lakh doses every week from the Centre. However, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan refuted such claims said the country has enough doses, and urged state governments to put an end to 'fear-mongering.'

PM Modi on Thursday said states should hold a 'Tika Utsav' (vaccine festival) from April 11 to April 14 to ensure optimum utilisation of their Covid-19 vaccination capability. Speaking at a virtual review meeting with chief ministers over the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, PM Modi said as many eligible people as possible should be vaccinated in all states as part of this festival.

(With Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: PTI/Representative Image)