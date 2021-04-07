India Becomes World's Fastest Covid-19 Vaccinating Country; Over 8.70 Crore Inoculated

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday that India has surpassed the United States to become the world's fastest vaccinating country, with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses. According to the ministry, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has now reached 8.70 crore, with over 33 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours.

India surpasses US to become the fastest vaccinating country in the world

On April 6, day 81 of the vaccination campaign, a total of 33,37,601 vaccine doses had been administered. The official statement issued by the Health Ministry read, "Cumulatively, 8,70,77,474 vaccine doses have been administered through 13,32,130 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, April 7. These include 89,63,724 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 53,94,913 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,36,629 FLWs (1st dose), 43,12,826 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,53,75,953 1st dose beneficiaries and 10,00,787 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,18,60,709 (1st dose) and 4,31,933 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60."

The statement added, "India's total active caseload has reached 8,43,473. It now comprises 6.59% of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 55,250 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours." The number of new cases reported every day in the country continues to increase. In the last 24 hours, 1,15,736 new cases were recorded, the largest single-day increase in India's COVID-19 tally. COVID daily new cases have risen in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala. These eight states account for 80.70% of all new infections.

8 States show an Upward Trajectory of Daily New Cases

With 55,469 COVID cases, Maharashtra has recorded the highest daily new infections. Chhattisgarh (recorded 9,921 cases) and Karnataka (6,150 cases) are the next two states. The ministry said that the regular positivity graph has been gradually rising and is now at 8.40%. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh account for 74.5% of all active cases in the country, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 56.17%.

India's cumulative recoveries have increased by 59,856 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 1,17,92,135 and the national recovery rate to 92.11%. In the last 24 hours, there have been 630 deaths reported. The new deaths are distributed through eight states, accounting for 84.44% of all new deaths. Maharashtra had the highest number of deaths (297), while Punjab had 61 deaths.

The case fatality rate has been slowly declining, and it now stands at 1.30%. In the last 24 hours, no COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Odisha, Daman and Diu, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, Manipur, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, or Arunachal Pradesh.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan chaired a high-level meeting via video conference on Tuesday to review the situation of COVID-19 and the progress of vaccination in 11 states and UTs where the virus is causing a high number of daily cases and high mortality. In addition, the Centre has dispatched 50 high-level teams to Maharashtra, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh to assist the states with COVID monitoring and management. The Centre is actively engaging with all state and UT governments, especially those with a high caseload of active cases and a regular increase in new cases.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI