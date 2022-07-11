'India Believes World Is A Family, Developing AI For Humanity's Progress': Rajnath Singh

Stressing that India believes the world to be one large family, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asserted that India does not want to become the ruler of the world but will work towards strengthening its Artificial Intelligence (AI) power to benefit the world. Singh, who was speaking at the symposium on 'AIDef (Artificial Intelligence in Defence)' in New Delhi, addressed several factors concerning the use of AI and its future in the country.

Referring to a statement made by Russian President Vladimir Putin on AI Rajnath Singh said, "We all know that Russia is a technology-advanced country and has advanced in the sector of science and technology. Russian President Vladimir Putin, some time ago, spoke on Artificial Intelligence and said, 'whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world'... The statements made by the Russian president are relevant as the way AI has created a space in today's time, the fact cannot be denied. However, I would like to state that India does not want to become the ruler of the world as we believe that the world is a family."

Notably, the statements by the Russian President were made a few years back while he was addressing school students on the occasion of Knowledge Day. As he spoke to the students, he stated that the future belongs to artificial intelligence and those who excel in it will rule the world.

“Artificial intelligence is the future, not only for Russia but for all humankind. It comes with colossal opportunities, but also threats that are difficult to predict. Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world," Putin had said.

'India needs to work carefully on the AI mechanism': Rajnath Singh

Continuing his speech on AI and its importance in the defence sector, Defence Minister Singh added that his Ministry has been focused on AI and efforts are being made to promote AI apps in the coming future. Furthermore, Singh also noted that the defence sector has witnessed important changes due to the technology aiding in the training of soldiers.

In addition to that, he also stated that India will need to work "extremely carefully" on the artificial intelligence mechanism so that it is ready to face any legal, ethical, political, and economic upheaval that may follow due to this technology.

"We have to use artificial intelligence (AI) for humanity's progress and peace. It should not be the case that a country or a group of countries establish their dominance on this technology -- just like nuclear power -- and the remaining countries are not able to enjoy the fruits of this technology," the Defence Minister said.

