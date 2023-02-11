India Belongs To Mahmood As Much To PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, Asserts Jamiat Chief

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Chief Mahmood Madani addressed the 34th General Session- a three-day plenary session at the Ram Lila ground on Friday.

He stated that India is a country of Muslims as it is the oldest religion of the country. He expressed disappointment stating that those who say that Islam came from outside are totally baseless. As much as the country belongs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat it equally belongs to him, he added.

India belongs to Mahmood as much as it belongs to PM Modi: Jamiat Chief

"India is our country. As much as this country belongs to Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat, equally, this country belongs to Mahmood. Neither Mahmood is one inch ahead of them nor they are one inch ahead of Mahmood. This land is the first homeland of Muslims. Saying that Islam is a religion that came from outside is totally wrong and baseless. Islam is the oldest religion among all religions. India is the best country for Hindi Muslims," said Mahmood.

He further highlighted the issue of rising Islamophobia in the country calling for strict action against elements and the media engaged in spreading hatred as the body passed several resolutions regarding it. “The rise in Islamophobia, besides cases of hatred and incitement against the Muslim community, has increased to an alarming level in our country, in the recent past. A separate law should be enacted to specifically punish those who incite violence against the minorities.” the Jaimiat alleged.