India Blacklists 7 Bangladeshi Nationals For Engaging In 'objectionable Activities'

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday blacklisted seven Bangladeshi nationals – six religious leaders and a singer – for reportedly engaging in "objectionable activities" in Assam and elsewhere in the neighbouring country.

The step to blacklist the seven Bangladeshis was taken after the Assam government notified the MHA against them following intelligence reports.

'They mostly used to travel on Tourist, Medical Visa': Assam ADGP

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Hiren Nath, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Assam, confirmed the development, saying, "Actually, we had observed that for quite some time, many religious preachers come from Bangladesh, and there is no objection as such if there is actually religious preaching observing all the rules and without disturbing the communal peace and harmony...But, we have found that many preachers come on Tourist Visa or Medical Visa...So, when you come on these Visas, you cannot do religious preaching, you cannot indulge in economic activities, and you cannot take money from people. That is very much established in the Visa rules."

"All of these people have been preaching for quite some time in many of the sensitive districts of the state, especially the lower Assam part. They got to Dhubri, Walbeta, Goalpara, Morigaon, and Maligaon, and do preaching in presence of thousands and lakhs of people. After receiving such information, we collected the evidence and then, we took the case with the Central agencies and came to know that 7 people's Visa has been blacklisted recently. Of them, 6 are religious preachers, and 1 is a singer. The singer is identified as Munia Moon and the preachers are Jalal Uddin Usmani, Mufti Hussain, Abu Taher, Md Jakaria, Khawaja Badruddoza Haider and Hazarat Maulana Mufti," he added.

Meanwhile, India has seen an illegal infiltration of Bangladeshis. On 7 June, six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by Indian law enforcers along with a duo from Jaintia Hills, viz. Dionitrios Khyriem and Merciful Suja, on the charges of illegal infiltration and abetment of the same respectively. The Bangladeshis were reportedly found to be travelling without proper documents.

Also on 16 June, as many as 11 Bangladeshi nationals were detained by East Jaintia Hills Police for illegally trespassing into the Indian territory. Two locals, identified as John Patwad and Jingieit Suting, were also detained for facilitating the same, Indian media outlets further reported.