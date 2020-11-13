India Blitzes Pak Bunkers In Retaliation To Ceasefire Violation Along The LoC, Watch

Retaliating effectively to Pakistan's unprovoked violation of the ceasefire, the Indian Army rattled several bunkers and posts across the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan had opened up unprovoked fire at four different places across the LoC on Friday attacking civilian establishments. In response, the Indian Army destroyed large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launchpads during which 10-12 Pakistani Army soldiers were killed, as per ANI sources.

As a result of the unprovoked ceasefire violation, three Indian Army soldiers have also laid down their life amid the heavy shelling. Two jawans have been martyred in the Uri sector along LoC where 3 civilians were killed whereas one soldier laid down his life in the Gurez sector.

'Multiple terrorist launch pads damaged'

Issuing a statement on the same, the Indian Army informed that the Pakistani Army had opened fire across Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors. "Pakistan used Mortars & other weapons. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas. Three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in action and three soldiers injured. The nation salutes their supreme sacrifice," the Indian Army statement read.

"Own troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualties across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged," it added.

More than 3,800 violations in 2020

Pakistan continues to repeatedly violate the ceasefire despite the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding between the two neighbouring countries. As per the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement on October 23, Pakistan has carried out 3,800 unprovoked ceasefire violations so far in 2020 itself. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had informed that India has regularly taken up these violations with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. Srivastava had also stated that there have been attempts to drop arms and ammunition close to the LoC in the garb of civilian activities.

He had also accused Pakistan of using drones and quadcopters for smuggling of arms and narcotic substances across the International Border (IB). “Such violations are regularly highlighted to Pakistan through diplomatic channels and at the regular DGMO level talks,” Mr Srivastava had said.

