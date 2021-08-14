India Braces For Refugee Influx From Afghanistan; Mulls Accommodating Taliban's Targets

As the Taliban offensive intensifies and the threat looms large in Afghanistan, many residents including government officials, journalists, and activists are at higher risk of being targeted by Talibani militants. As crisis mounts in Afghanistan, India is likely to witness a major influx of refugees from the war-torn country.

Sources told Republic Global on Saturday that the Government of India is getting a large number of requests from refugees and that the External Affairs Ministry is, in turn, mulling to accommodate friendly, compatible Afghans, who could otherwise be targets of the Taliban violence. The government is considering actions to shield particularly those who facilitated India's development projects in Afghanistan, sources added.

This comes amid the Taliban's threat to India against growing military presence in Afghanistan, which has largely fallen prey to the terrorist organization. Earlier on Saturday, Taliban Spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen assured India that Afghan soil will not be used against it and that the group's policy was to refrain from using its soil against any other country, including its neighbors.

"There is no danger from our side to embassies and diplomats. We won't target any embassy or diplomat. We've said that in our statements many times. It is our commitment. We have a general policy that we're committed not to allow anyone to use Afghan soil against any country including the neighboring countries," Shaheen told ANI.

However, he also addressed India's support to the Afghanistan security forces warning that the 'fate of military presence in Afghanistan was an open book' for everyone to see.

"If they (India) come to Afghanistan militarily and have a presence there, I think that will not be good for them. They've seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries, so it is an open book for them," he said.

Talking about India's financial and infrastructural aid to Afghanistan, the spokesperson stated that the Taliban appreciated everything that India had done for the people of Afghanistan including the building of dams, infrastructure projects, and anything that was for Afghanistan's development, reconstruction, and economic prosperity for people.

"They (India) have been helping the Afghan people or national projects. They did it in the past. I think that is something which is appreciated," he said.

'India Won't Recognise Govt Imposed Through Force In Afghan'

Afghanistan's second-largest capital Kandahar fell to the Taliban on Friday. Closing in on Kabul, the terrorist group has managed to take over large swathes of territory including the crucial provincial capitals of Herat and Lashkar Gah.

Meanwhile, in Doha where peace talks are being held between various states, the Afghan government and the Taliban, envoys from the United States, China, and others called for an accelerated peace process for Afghanistan as a "matter of great urgency" and for an immediate halt to attacks on provincial capitals and cities in Afghanistan. They also reaffirmed that foreign capitals would not recognise any government in Afghanistan "imposed through the use of military force". China, on the other hand, is preparing to recognise a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.