Breaking News LIVE Updates: Jammu Reports Three Cases Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus caseload increases to 20,75,974 with 95 fresh infections, death toll climbs to 14,481 as one more person dies: Health department bulletin
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with members of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the topic "Cyber Crime: Threats, Challenges and Response".
Bollywood film '83', based on the Kapil Dev-led Indian Cricket team's 1983 World Cup victory, has been declared tax-free in Delhi, the Delhi government said.
Maharashtra reports 11 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, tally rises to 65: State Health Department
Three cases of Omicron variant were confirmed from a locality in Jammu by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The samples had been taken on November 30 and now RTPCR testing of the entire locality has been ordered.
EAM S Jaishankar met French Secretary General François Delattre. "Good discussions on our bilateral cooperation, Indo-Pacific and global developments," tweets EAM S Jaishankar.
Glad to receive French Secretary General François Delattre.
Good discussions on our bilateral cooperation, Indo-Pacific and global developments. pic.twitter.com/TqndIeHARB
India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 138.89 Crore (138,89,29,333) today. More than 51 lakh (51,30,949) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today: Union Health Ministry
Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she is deeply anguished by the fire at the Indian Oil Company in Haldia. "Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery," she tweeted.
Deeply anguished by the fire in IOC, Haldia.
Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery.
The CPI(M)-led Left Front coming up as second in terms of vote share in Kolkata civic polls is part of TMC's ploy to divide opposition votes, the BJP said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar asserted that his party will prove in the elections to the 111 other civic bodies who is the prime opponent of the TMC.
Months after its landslide win in the West Bengal assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress has swept the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls with its candidates winning in 134 out of the 144 wards.
On Kolkata civic polls, Congress leader AR Chowdhury said, "Several incidents of violence took place during the elections. There was no need for these kinds of violence. CM Mamata Banerjee had promised people for the peaceful conduct of the election but she herself broke it."
Thank you, Kolkata!
Thank you for your blessings. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your faith on us.
We promise that in the coming years, it's only going to get better. Onwards & upwards!
In ward number 88, BJP Lok Sabha MP Mala Roy retained her seat for the sixth consecutive time. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won one seat and was leading in three wards, according to State Election Commission.
TMC MLA Debashis Kumar retained his seat in Ward number 85, another TMC MLA Atish Ghosh won in ward no 11 in north Kolkata. In ward no 118, TMC's Tarak Singh retained his ward for the third consecutive time.
"People of Kolkata have once again proven that politics of HATE & VIOLENCE have NO PLACE in BENGAL! I thank everyone for blessing us with such a huge mandate. We are truly humbled and shall always remain committed in our goals towards YOUR BETTERMENT! Thank you Kolkata," he tweeted.
Seven months after its landslide win in the West Bengal assembly polls, the TMC Tuesday scored a hat-trick of retaining power in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on the back of a thumping victory, with its candidates winning in 101 out of the 144 wards, and leading in 33 others.
In Prayagraj, PM Modi transferred Rs 1000 cr in bank accounts of various Self Help Groups and also transferred money to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme, which provides assistance to girl child. He also laid the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units.
Sitting MLA from Curtorim (Goa), Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenço who resigned from Congress yesterday has joined the TMC in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and the party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
Today, former @INCIndia Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joined us in the presence of our Chairperson @MamataOfficial and our National General Secretary @abhishekaitc.— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 21, 2021
We extend a very warm welcome to him! Together, we shall work for the betterment of all Goans! pic.twitter.com/XHrubslnir
People of Kolkata have once again proven that politics of HATE & VIOLENCE have NO PLACE in BENGAL!
I thank everyone for blessing us with such a huge mandate. We are truly humbled and shall always remain committed in our goals towards YOUR BETTERMENT!
Thank you Kolkata 🙏
Heartiest congratulations to all candidates for your victory in the KMC elections. Remember to serve people with utmost diligence and gratitude!
I wholeheartedly thank every single resident of KMC for putting their faith on us, once again.
Early trends in the Kolkata Municipal election results show TMC iin the lead with 134 seats, while the BJP managed to grab only 3 seats so far.
As the Trinamool Congress gained a lead in 133 seats of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the party members began celebrations across the city. Early trends in the Kolkata Municipal election results show TMC winning 7 seats, while the BJP's winning seats limit to 3.
Early trends in the Kolkata Municipal election results show TMC winning 7 seats and leading in 125, while the BJP's winning seats limit to 3.
#WATCH | Kolkata: TMC workers and supporters celebrate outside the residence of CM and party chief Mamata Banerjee as official trends show the party leading in #KolkataMunicipalElection2021— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021
Counting of votes is underway. pic.twitter.com/UnKCMRUxLY
