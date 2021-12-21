Breaking News LIVE Updates: Jammu Reports Three Cases Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she is deeply anguished by the fire at the Indian Oil Company in Haldia. "Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery," she tweeted.

