Last Updated:

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Jammu Reports Three Cases Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Stay with Republic TV to receive breaking news and live updates from India and around the world.

Written By
Gloria Methri
KMC election results

Image: ANI/PTI

pointer
22:45 IST, December 21st 2021
Andhra Pradesh reports 95 new COVID-19 infections

Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus caseload increases to 20,75,974 with 95 fresh infections, death toll climbs to 14,481 as one more person dies: Health department bulletin

pointer
22:19 IST, December 21st 2021
Amit Shah chairs meeting with MHA Consultative Committee members

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with members of the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on the topic "Cyber Crime: Threats, Challenges and Response". 

pointer
21:31 IST, December 21st 2021
Bollywood film '83', on Kapil Dev-led Indian Cricket team's 1983 World Cup victory, declared tax free in Delhi

Bollywood film '83', based on the Kapil Dev-led Indian Cricket team's 1983 World Cup victory, has been declared tax-free in Delhi, the Delhi government said.

pointer
21:04 IST, December 21st 2021
Maharashtra reports 11 new Omicron cases; total cases at 65

Maharashtra reports 11 new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, tally rises to 65: State Health Department 

pointer
20:44 IST, December 21st 2021
Three Omicron cases reported in Jammu

Three cases of Omicron variant were confirmed from a locality in Jammu by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The samples had been taken on November 30 and now RTPCR testing of the entire locality has been ordered.

pointer
20:20 IST, December 21st 2021
EAM S Jaishankar meets French Secretary-General Francois Delattre

EAM S Jaishankar met French Secretary General François Delattre. "Good discussions on our bilateral cooperation, Indo-Pacific and global developments," tweets EAM S Jaishankar.

 

pointer
20:18 IST, December 21st 2021
India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 138.89 Crore: Govt

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 138.89 Crore (138,89,29,333) today. More than 51 lakh (51,30,949) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today: Union Health Ministry

pointer
19:46 IST, December 21st 2021
West Bengal CM 'deeply anguished' by fire incident at Indian Oil Company, Haldia

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she is deeply anguished by the fire at the Indian Oil Company in Haldia. "Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery," she tweeted.

 

pointer
19:29 IST, December 21st 2021
Left's reemergence in Kolkata civic polls part of TMC's strategy: BJP

The CPI(M)-led Left Front coming up as second in terms of vote share in Kolkata civic polls is part of TMC's ploy to divide opposition votes, the BJP said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar asserted that his party will prove in the elections to the 111 other civic bodies who is the prime opponent of the TMC.
 

pointer
17:36 IST, December 21st 2021
Kolkata Election 2021: TMC sweeps KMC polls; wins 134 of 144 wards

Months after its landslide win in the West Bengal assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress has swept the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls with its candidates winning in 134 out of the 144 wards.

pointer
17:28 IST, December 21st 2021
'Violence was reported during KMC polls despite Mamata's promise for peaceful conduct': Congress leader AR Chowdhury

On Kolkata civic polls, Congress leader AR Chowdhury said, "Several incidents of violence took place during the elections. There was no need for these kinds of violence. CM Mamata Banerjee had promised people for the peaceful conduct of the election but she herself broke it."

pointer
17:12 IST, December 21st 2021
'Thank you, Kolkata!': TMC after winning Kolkata Municipal Polls

 

pointer
16:33 IST, December 21st 2021
KMC Polls: BJP Lok Sabha MP Mala Roy retains ward no 88 for 6th consecutive time

In ward number 88, BJP Lok Sabha MP Mala Roy retained her seat for the sixth consecutive time.  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won one seat and was leading in three wards, according to State Election Commission.

 

pointer
16:15 IST, December 21st 2021
KMC polls: TMC MLA Debashis Kumar retains his seat in Ward number 85; Tarak Singh in ward 118

TMC MLA Debashis Kumar retained his seat in Ward number 85, another TMC MLA Atish Ghosh won in ward no 11 in north Kolkata. In ward no 118, TMC's Tarak Singh retained his ward for the third consecutive time.

pointer
15:52 IST, December 21st 2021
KMC Polls: Abhishek Banerjee thanks people of Kolkata for supporting TMC

"People of Kolkata have once again proven that politics of HATE & VIOLENCE have NO PLACE in BENGAL! I thank everyone for blessing us with such a huge mandate. We are truly humbled and shall always remain committed in our goals towards YOUR BETTERMENT! Thank you Kolkata," he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/abhishekaitc/status/1473182627775410178

pointer
15:26 IST, December 21st 2021
KMC polls: TMC wins 101 out of 144 wards; leading in 33 others

Seven months after its landslide win in the West Bengal assembly polls, the TMC Tuesday scored a hat-trick of retaining power in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation on the back of a thumping victory, with its candidates winning in 101 out of the 144 wards, and leading in 33 others.

pointer
14:54 IST, December 21st 2021
Mamata Banerjee visits Kamakhya temple in Guwahati as TMC sweeps Kolkata polls

 

pointer
14:08 IST, December 21st 2021
PM Modi transfers Rs 1000 cr in bank accounts of various SHGs

In Prayagraj, PM Modi transferred Rs 1000 cr in bank accounts of various Self Help Groups and also transferred money to over 1 lakh beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme, which provides assistance to girl child. He also laid the foundation stone of 202 Supplementary Nutrition Manufacturing Units.

 

pointer
12:45 IST, December 21st 2021
Goa polls: Sitting Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenço joins TMC

Sitting MLA from Curtorim (Goa), Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenço who resigned from Congress yesterday has joined the TMC in the presence of CM Mamata Banerjee and the party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

 

pointer
12:40 IST, December 21st 2021
PM Modi arrives in Prayagraj to unveil several schemes for women

 

pointer
12:33 IST, December 21st 2021
'Hate & violence have no place in Bengal': Abhishek Banerjee hails TMC's victory in Kolkata polls

 

pointer
12:20 IST, December 21st 2021
Onwards & upwards!: TMC jubilant after landslide victory in Kolkata polls

 

pointer
12:16 IST, December 21st 2021
Mamata Banerjee congratulates TMC candidates for victory in KMC elections.

 

pointer
12:07 IST, December 21st 2021
TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee thanks voters after landslide victory in Kolkata polls

 

 

pointer
11:50 IST, December 21st 2021
TMC heading for landslide victory, leading in 134 seats

Early trends in the Kolkata Municipal election results show TMC iin the lead with 134 seats, while the BJP managed to grab only 3 seats so far.

TMC - 134 seats
BJP - 4
LEFT - 1
CONG - 2
OTH - 3

 

pointer
11:08 IST, December 21st 2021
'There is no Opposition in Bengal': TMC leaders on party's landslide victory in KMC polls

 

 

pointer
10:51 IST, December 21st 2021
TMC leading in 133 seats, celebrations begin in Kolkata

As the Trinamool Congress gained a lead in 133 seats of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the party members began celebrations across the city. Early trends in the Kolkata Municipal election results show TMC winning 7 seats, while the BJP's winning seats limit to 3.

TMC - 133 seats
BJP - 3
LEFT - 2
CONG - 2
OTH - 2

 

pointer
10:51 IST, December 21st 2021
TMC wins 7 seats and leads on 125 in Kolkata municpal polls

Early trends in the Kolkata Municipal election results show TMC winning 7 seats and leading in 125, while the BJP's winning seats limit to 3.

TMC - 125 seats
BJP - 3
LEFT - 2
CONG - 2
OTH - 2

pointer
10:43 IST, December 21st 2021
TMC workers & supporters celebrate outside CM Mamata's residence

 

pointer
10:36 IST, December 21st 2021
TMC takes early lead in 119 seats as counting progresses

KOLKATA POLLS RESULT (Early trends)

TMC - 119
BJP - 3
LEFT - 2
CONG - 2
OTH - 2

Tags: Breaking news, Live news, Latest news
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND