Breaking News Live: Tamil Nadu Rains, US Aircraft In Russia, CM Kejriwal On Dengue & More

NASA along with SpaceX, the private rocket entity of Elon Musk, launched four more astronauts to ISS to join NASA's forthcoming lunar missions.

The orbiting laboratory has a piece of space debris racing towards it, for it to be dodged to avoid any mishap. NASA's International Space Station program manager Joel Montalbano revealed in a press briefing that scientists are tracking the flying debris and will perform a debris avoidance manoeuvre six hours ahead of the launch, as per Space.com’s report.

Currently, the space station has three astronauts- Mark Vande Hei from NASA and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, who will soon be joined by Crew-3 astronauts- Raja Chari, Tom Mashburn, Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer.