Breaking News Live: Tamil Nadu Rains, US Aircraft In Russia, CM Kejriwal On Dengue & More

Incessant rain causes water-logging in several parts of Chennai.
Tamil Nadu | Incessant rain causes water-logging at several parts of Chennai pic.twitter.com/Wu3wruFKbG— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2021
Chennai civic body issues warning, "Some of Chennai due to heavy rain Traffic has been halted for public safety due to high water levels in the tunnels. The public is being asked to avoid going through the tunnels."
கனமழையின் காரணமாக சென்னையின் சில— Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) November 11, 2021
சுரங்கப்பாதைகளில் நீர் அதிக அளவில் தேங்கி உள்ளதால் பொதுமக்கள் பாதுகாப்பு கருதி போக்குவரத்து நிறுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது.
பொதுமக்கள் சுரங்கப் பாதைகளின் வழியே செல்வதை தவிர்க்கும்படி கேட்டுக் கொள்ளப்படுகிறார்கள்.#Chennairains#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/cVYLKovBVF
NASA along with SpaceX, the private rocket entity of Elon Musk, launched four more astronauts to ISS to join NASA's forthcoming lunar missions.
The orbiting laboratory has a piece of space debris racing towards it, for it to be dodged to avoid any mishap. NASA's International Space Station program manager Joel Montalbano revealed in a press briefing that scientists are tracking the flying debris and will perform a debris avoidance manoeuvre six hours ahead of the launch, as per Space.com’s report.
Currently, the space station has three astronauts- Mark Vande Hei from NASA and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, who will soon be joined by Crew-3 astronauts- Raja Chari, Tom Mashburn, Kayla Barron and Matthias Maurer.
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has now compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram, in his new book on Ayodhya verdict. The comment has been made in a chapter called "The Saffron Sky."
"Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years," Khurshid stated in his new book on page number 113.
Reacting to Khurshid's statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "This reflects the true mindset of Congress; they try to legitimise the radical elements of ISIS by creating an artificial equivalence with Hindus."
The depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to reach north Tamil Nadu coast on Thursday morning and cross between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram/Sriharikota by evening, a press release by the India Meteorological Department states.
On November 11, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very is likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, north interior TN, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over south interior Karnataka.
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over southwest and the adjoining point of west-central Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar, and of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts on Thursday. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea on Thursday.
With the National Capital registering more than 2,700 Dengue cases and nine deaths due to its spread since the past three months, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday affirmed that the government has been taking account of the crisis and that it is doing the needful.
"Dengue cases have increased this time. We are keeping a check on it and doing everything needed." CM Kejriwal stated addressing the media.
The Delhi Chief Minister expressed his hope for the likelihood of a dip in the cases of breakbone fever with the changing weather.
Uttar Pradesh government will be receiving the historic and age-old idol of Goddess Annapurna, stolen from Varanasi decades ago, which was recently retrieved from Canada by the Central government.
The rare idol was stolen around 100 years ago and will now be placed in the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 15.
NCPCR had taken cognisance of the screening of eight short films on same-sex relationships in West Bengal schools on Wednesday after receiving complaints regarding the same.
While taking note of the issue through media reports, the NCPCR has sought details from the Chief of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) about the short movies based on gay and homosexual relationships, which were to be screened in West Bengal schools to make students aware of the issue and promote inclusiveness.
The Child rights and protection governing body has sought CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi’s response on the same within 10 days.
The Russian Defence Ministry has informed that a reconnaissance and strike control aircraft of USAF E-8C was tracked in the water area of the Black Sea on November 9. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the aircraft, which departed from the Ramstein airbase in Germany, was accompanied by radar means of anti-aircraft missile forces of Russian Aerospace Forces.
The American aircraft E-8C flew from Ramstein airbase in Germany for 5 hours and 13 minutes. The Russian Defence Ministry further stated that the armed forces of the country continue to monitor the situation in the Black Sea region.
US aircraft E-8C came within 35 kilometres of the Russian border, as per the Russian Defence Ministry. The Russian Ministry in a statement on Facebook noted that the US activity in the area causes destabilisation in the Black Sea region. Furthermore, the Russian Defence Ministry noted that tactical, patrol, strategic aviation and contingents of the armed forces of Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania, Turkey, and Ukraine are also involved in the drills, in addition to the US Navy.
As 32 died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday alleged that the Bihar government has been captured by the liquor mafias. Speaking to the media, senior RJD leader Manoj Jha termed the recent deaths in the state due to consumption of spurious liquor as 'murders'.
"From the police station to the upper-most level, a liquor mafia is running the state. The Bihar government has been captured by the liquor mafia. That is why I no longer consider deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor as deaths, they are murders, Manoj Jha said.
Zomato on Wednesday released its results for the second quarter of 2021-22 which showed widening of the online food delivery platform's consolidated net loss to Rs 434.9 crore, due to its recent investments in the growth of its food delivery business. For the same period last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 229.8 crore. Consolidated revenue (Operations) for the company was at Rs 1,024.2 crore, which was Rs 426 crore during the same period last year.
In a letter, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Akshant Goyal informed that losses were up due to investments in the growth of Zomato's food delivery business. They pointed three reasons for losses.