Last Updated:

Live Updates: Parliamentary Panel Invites Govt Officials To Discuss Crypto Related Issues

Stay with Republic to get all the live news updates from India and around the world.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Breaking news

Image:.

Stay with Republic to get all the live news updates from India and around the world.
pointer
22:57 IST, November 15th 2021
IFS officer Vinay Kumar appointed as India's next ambassador to Myanmar

1992-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, Vinay Kumar, who is presently serving as the additional secretary at the MEA's headquarters in Delhi, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Myanmar.

pointer
22:08 IST, November 15th 2021
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation bans sale of non-veg food at stalls along public roads

The Town Planning Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decided to not allow stalls to sell non-vegetarian items along public roads. Committee Chairman Devang Dani told ANI that the sale of non-vegetarian items would not be allowed in the 100-meter radius of schools, colleges, and religious places. The order will be executed from Tuesday onwards. 

Responding to the announcement, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the stalls are not allowed to sell food near public roads to avoid traffic blockage. 

pointer
21:15 IST, November 15th 2021
CDS General Bipin Rawat visits headquarters of Maintenance Command of Indian Air Force in Nagpur

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat visited the headquarters of the Maintenance Command of Indian Air Force in Nagpur today. The CDS was briefed on the role of command in maintaining the wide variety of assets held by IAF and the associated logistics support. 

pointer
21:03 IST, November 15th 2021
PM Modi to address 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference on Nov 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference on November 17, via video conferencing. 

pointer
20:39 IST, November 15th 2021
Boris Johnson on UK Taxi blast

Responding to the UK taxi blast, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "It's a stark reminder for us to be vigilant. We are raising the UK threat level to severe. Meaning terror attack is highly likely". He added, "It also shows that the UK will never cower down to such attacks".

pointer
20:29 IST, November 15th 2021
Union Minister Anurag Thakur confers Arjuna Award to fencer Bhawani Devi

Union Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur conferred Arjuna Award to fencer CA Bhawani Devi today in Delhi. Bhawani was participating in a competition in France and so could not attend the awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan which was held on November 13.

pointer
20:20 IST, November 15th 2021
Punjab BJP leaders meet Amit Shah in Delhi

BJP leaders of the Punjab unit met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

pointer
20:08 IST, November 15th 2021
Army, Manipur Police apprehends two cadres of terrorist groups PLA & KCP in a joint operation

In a joint operation, Phundrei and Mantripukhri Battalions of Assam Rifles with Manipur Police have apprehended two cadres of terrorist groups PLA and KCP on November 14, in two separate operations in Thoubal and Imphal East. For further investigation, the apprehended terrorists were handed over to Thoubal and Porompat Police Stations.

pointer
19:55 IST, November 15th 2021
Indian Army Chief visits Special Operations Unit of Israel Defence Forces

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane visited the Special Operations Unit of Israel Defence Forces (IDF). He was briefed on aspects of the conduct of counter-terrorism operations. There was also a briefing on specialist weapons and equipment used by IDF. 

pointer
19:19 IST, November 15th 2021
Finance Minister chairs meeting on economic recovery post-COVID pandemic

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting of Chief Ministers and state finance ministers on the subject of economic recovery post-COVID pandemic. The meeting was held via video conference. 

pointer
18:58 IST, November 15th 2021
PM Modi to address first Audit Diwas at CAG office on Nov 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the first Audit Diwas at the CAG office, on November 16. PM Modi will also unveil the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion. 

pointer
18:43 IST, November 15th 2021
J&K: One terrorist gunned down in Srinagar encounter

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in a Srinagar encounter. The anti-terror operation is still underway. 

 

pointer
18:34 IST, November 15th 2021
Singapore announces vaccinated travel lanes for fully inoculated people travelling from India

Singapore has announced the establishment of Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) for fully inoculated travellers from India with valid entry approvals. The lane which would start functioning on November 29 will allow Indian travellers to enter the island country sans post-arrival tests and home quarantine. The same rules would be applied to people entering Indian territory from Singapore. 

pointer
18:23 IST, November 15th 2021
Parliamentary Panel invites govt officials to address crypto-related issues

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance has invited cryptocurrency associations and industry experts for a meeting on ‘CryptoFinance: Opportunities and Challenges’. The Finance Ministry has already held multiple meetings concerning the deliberate need for a legislative framework on cryptocurrencies. 

 

pointer
18:14 IST, November 15th 2021
ABVP protests against the left-wing groups amid violence in JNU

Following the violence reported in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) has staged a protest against the left-wing groups and have further demanded an inquiry over the alleged attack on ABVP workers.

pointer
17:45 IST, November 15th 2021
Orange alert announced in 6 districts of Kerala

Kerala received 105% excess rainfall. Orange alert has been announced in six districts of the state. 

 

pointer
17:29 IST, November 15th 2021
Qilla Court to pronounce order on Param Bir Singh order tomorrow

Qilla Court will pronounce an order on the Maharashtra government's plea, to declare Param Bir Singh an absconder, tomorrow.

 

pointer
17:09 IST, November 15th 2021
Param Bir Singh plea hearing begins in Qilla Court

 Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh plea hearing begins in Qilla Court

 

pointer
17:04 IST, November 15th 2021
EC to register Punjab Lok Congress: Reports

Election Commission has received an application from former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to register his new party 'Punjab Lok Congress'.  

 

pointer
16:57 IST, November 15th 2021
Sachin Vaze remanded to judicial custody, to be lodged in Taloja jail

Dismissed assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze has been remanded to judicial custody by Esplanade court. He will be lodged in Taloja jail.

 

pointer
16:44 IST, November 15th 2021
PM Modi to launch National Cadet Corps Alumni Association in Jhansi on Nov 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Cadet Corps Alumni Association in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on November 19. PM Modi will be the first member of the association, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar informed.

pointer
16:32 IST, November 15th 2021
Modernization of Indian Railways is a true tribute to Indian taxpayers: PM Modi

Speaking of improvising Indian Railways in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Indian Railways is not only a medium to connect distances, but it is also becoming an important medium to connect the country's culture, country's tourism, and pilgrimage. PM Modi said modernization of the Railways is the true tribute to Indian taxpayers. 

pointer
16:19 IST, November 15th 2021
PM Modi on Indian Railways development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is developing and one of the best examples is the Indian Railway as the services once available in the airport are now available in the railway station. PM Modi inaugurated the re-developed Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal.

 

pointer
16:06 IST, November 15th 2021
PM Modi inaugurates revamped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation the re-developed Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal. Governor Mangubhai Patel, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at the occasion.

 

pointer
16:01 IST, November 15th 2021
Mumbai NCB seizes 1,127 kg Ganja in Nanded

Mumbai NCB team seized 1,127 kgs of Ganja in Nanded. Sources informed that the drug was brought from Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and two people related to the case were apprehended for questioning. 

pointer
15:55 IST, November 15th 2021
PM Modi at the inauguration of Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the inauguration of the revamped Kamalapati Railway Station in Bhopal. PM Modi is accompined by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

 

pointer
15:48 IST, November 15th 2021
Maj Gen GD Bakshi express anguish over the Manipur terror attack

General GD Bakshi (Retd.) expressed his anguish over the cowardly terror attack in Manipur that claimed the lives of Colonel Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of the Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja, 36, son Abeer, 5 and four personnel of the paramilitary force. 

 

pointer
15:43 IST, November 15th 2021
Country pays tribute to Colonel Viplav Tripathi

People gather in huge crowds to pay tribute to Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his family, and 4 Jawans of the Assam Rifles, martyred in the Manipur Ambush.

 

pointer
14:56 IST, November 15th 2021
Sachin Vaze sent to 14 days judicial custody in Goregaon Extortion Case

After Anil Deshmukh, former Maharashtra top cop Sachin Vaze was sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody in Goregaon Extortion Case. 

 

pointer
14:37 IST, November 15th 2021
Bihar BJP to gift Bhagavad Gita to Rahul Gandhi after Wayanad MP made remarks on Hindutva

Amid Rahul Gandhi's controversial remark about Hindutva, BJP's Bihar unit announced on Sunday that it will send him a copy of the Bhagavad Gita by post. Explaining the reason for this move, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal told the media at the party headquarters in Patna that the Wayanad MP should learn more about Hindus and Hindutva. Describing Gandhi as a "confused" leader, he lambasted the Congress leaders for attacking Hindutva. 

Tags: Breaking news, India news, Live news
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND