Live Updates: Parliamentary Panel Invites Govt Officials To Discuss Crypto Related Issues

The Town Planning Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation decided to not allow stalls to sell non-vegetarian items along public roads. Committee Chairman Devang Dani told ANI that the sale of non-vegetarian items would not be allowed in the 100-meter radius of schools, colleges, and religious places. The order will be executed from Tuesday onwards.

Responding to the announcement, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the stalls are not allowed to sell food near public roads to avoid traffic blockage.