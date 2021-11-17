Breaking News Updates: Param Bir Singh Declared 'proclaimed Offender'

Last Updated:

23:02 IST, November 17th 2021
Justice Bhandari appointed as acting CJ of Madras High Court

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Justice M Duraiswamy, Madras HC's senior-most judge, as acting chief justice of the HC until Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari joins the high court as the chief justice. 

20:55 IST, November 17th 2021
Indian Army Chief Naravane visits Israel Defence Forces headquarters

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane visited the Israel Defence Forces headquarters. He was briefed on multi-domain concepts and force build-up. He attended a technical demonstration by IDF and further exchanged token of appreciation.

20:08 IST, November 17th 2021
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan tests positive for COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (88) tested positive for COVID-19 on November 15, AIG Hospital of Hyderabad informed. He has been diagnosed with moderate COVID disease based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities. Currently, his condition is clinically stable.

19:45 IST, November 17th 2021
Haryana Govt decides to reopen schools with 100 per cent capacity from Dec 1

Schools in Haryana will resume classes with 100 per cent capacity from December 1. 

19:26 IST, November 17th 2021
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh visits Southern Naval Command in Kochi

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid a two-day visit to Southern Naval Command in Kochi, on Nov 16 & Nov 17. Admiral Karambir Singh will retire from the Navy on Nov 30 after over four decades of distinguished service. 

18:31 IST, November 17th 2021
Top Lashkar commander gunned down in Kulgham encounter

A top Lashkar commander along with four other terrorists was killed in two encounters in the Kulgam region.

 

17:45 IST, November 17th 2021
Mumbai Court passes proclamation order on Param Bir Singh

If former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh doesn't appear before the law within 30 days, Mumbai Police will initiate the process for attachment of his properties, Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap informed.

 

17:40 IST, November 17th 2021
Former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh declared an absconder by Mumbai court

Mumbai's Esplanade court has allowed Mumbai Police's application to declare former police commissioner Param Bir Singh as a proclaimed offender, Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap informed.

 

17:40 IST, November 17th 2021
Five terrorists gunned down in Kulgam encounter

Fiver terrorists were killed in two separate encounters with the security forces in the Kulgam district of J&K.

 

17:12 IST, November 17th 2021
NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Amravati violence

 

16:55 IST, November 17th 2021
Update: Kulbhushan Jadav case

 

16:45 IST, November 17th 2021
Madhya Pradesh removes all COVID-19 related restrictions

Considering a decline in COVID-19 active cases in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that all the restrictions imposed during the pandemic have been removed. According to this decision, cinema halls, malls, gyms, restaurants, schools, and colleges can operate with 100% capacity. But COVID-19 appropriate behaviours including wearing masks, maintaining social distance should be followed. 

16:28 IST, November 17th 2021
IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai & Ranipet on Nov 18

Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Ranipet will expect an extremely heavy rainfall tomorrow as the low-pressure area will be around the coast. Dr. S. Balachandran, DDGM IMD-Chennai informed that Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi will expect a heavy to very heavy rainfall. 

16:19 IST, November 17th 2021
PM Modi to visit Jhansi on Nov 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally handover the indigenously developed light combat helicopters to IAF on November 19 in Jhansi.

 

16:12 IST, November 17th 2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jhansi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on a three-day visit to Jhansi for Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv inaugurated an arms exhibition. Pm Modi to visit Jhansi on Nov 19.

 

15:21 IST, November 17th 2021
Union Min Anurag Thakur holds press briefing on telecom connectivity in India

In a press conference, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "In over 7000 villages of 44 aspirational districts across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra & Odisha, mobile towers connectivity will be provided. It has been decided to provide 4G mobile services. Project is expected to be worth Rs 6466 crores". 

14:33 IST, November 17th 2021
Amravati violence: Maharashtra police identifies 36 fake social media handles spreading fake news

After Republic Media Network carried out a sting operation on Amravati violence, Maharashtra Police on Wednesday identified 36 fake social media handles made to amplify fake news.

 

14:20 IST, November 17th 2021
PM Modi to launch multiple initiatives of Defence sector at ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Jhansi, UP on November 19 and dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the Defence sector at ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’. 

 

13:57 IST, November 17th 2021
Delhi Air pollution: Environment Min says action plan needed

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, said that all the parties, Government and citizens need to work unitedly to fight the pollution issue. 

 

13:54 IST, November 17th 2021
UP Polls: Setback for SP as four MLCs join BJP

Four MLCs of the Samajwadi Party, including Rama Niranjan, join BJP in the presence of Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma-KP Maurya and the party's state chief Swatantra Dev Singh in Lucknow. 

 

13:51 IST, November 17th 2021
Akhilesh Yadav reaches Purvanchal, says 'give a chance to Samajwadi Party'

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls 2022, Akhilesh Yadav reached Purvanchal and asked the citizens to give Samajwadi Party 'a chance'. 

 

13:42 IST, November 17th 2021
Republic exclusive: Crypto likely to be used as stocks, bonds

Cryptocurrency in India is likely to face additional restrictions and might be treated like stocks, bonds. Sources also informed that Crypto could be slotted in Assets class. 

 

13:31 IST, November 17th 2021
BJP addresses press conference on Delhi Air Pollution

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference over Delhi's worsening Air Pollution as Supreme Court raps up governments over inaction. 

 

13:08 IST, November 17th 2021
Amravati violence: Ex-minister surrenders before police

In the Amravati violence case, ex-minister Pravin Pote surrendered before police and nine others have been arrested. 

Watch live:

 

13:03 IST, November 17th 2021
Arvind Kejriwal sounds poll bugle at Goa ahead of 2022 Polls

Watch Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's election campaign address at Goa:

 

13:00 IST, November 17th 2021
Lakhimpur violence: Supreme Court appoints former judge of the Punjab and Haryana HC for investigation

Supreme Court has appointed Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to monitor the investigation to ensure transparency, fairness, and absolute impartiality.

 

12:56 IST, November 17th 2021
Sachin Vaze produced in PMLA court over money-laundering case

Former Maharashtra top cop Sachin Vaze was produced in PMLA court over the money-laundering case. Meanwhile, his lawyer has filed for bail application and six other accused have been brought to court where hearing is underway. 

 

12:51 IST, November 17th 2021
Another complaint filed against Comedian Vir Das over derogatory remarks against India

Another complaint has been filed against actor-comedian Vir Das for allegedly making derogatory remarks against India at the US. Earlier, a complaint was filed at Delhi's Tilak Marg Police Station. The complainant, while speaking to Republic alleged that this could be an international conspiracy as the comedian could have said things that improved in India but why did he choose to make such comments.

 

12:40 IST, November 17th 2021
Air pollution: SC urges Delhi Govt to increase CNG bus operation

In a move to reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi, the Supreme Court has asked Government to increase the operation of CNG busses running in the national capital.

 

12:32 IST, November 17th 2021
Air Pollution: Delhi Govt calls for high-level meeting

After Supreme Court came heavily on the Centre and Delhi Govt over the air pollution issue in the NCR, the Delhi Government called for a high-level meeting. Environment minister Gopal Rai will chair the meeting. Top officials including PWD, Police, MCD will be attending the meeting. 

 

