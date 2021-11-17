Breaking News Updates: Param Bir Singh Declared 'proclaimed Offender'

Quick links:
President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Justice M Duraiswamy, Madras HC's senior-most judge, as acting chief justice of the HC until Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari joins the high court as the chief justice.
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane visited the Israel Defence Forces headquarters. He was briefed on multi-domain concepts and force build-up. He attended a technical demonstration by IDF and further exchanged token of appreciation.
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (88) tested positive for COVID-19 on November 15, AIG Hospital of Hyderabad informed. He has been diagnosed with moderate COVID disease based on CT findings and previous history of comorbidities. Currently, his condition is clinically stable.
Schools in Haryana will resume classes with 100 per cent capacity from December 1.
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid a two-day visit to Southern Naval Command in Kochi, on Nov 16 & Nov 17. Admiral Karambir Singh will retire from the Navy on Nov 30 after over four decades of distinguished service.
A top Lashkar commander along with four other terrorists was killed in two encounters in the Kulgam region.
If former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh doesn't appear before the law within 30 days, Mumbai Police will initiate the process for attachment of his properties, Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap informed.
Mumbai's Esplanade court has allowed Mumbai Police's application to declare former police commissioner Param Bir Singh as a proclaimed offender, Special Public Prosecutor Shekhar Jagtap informed.
Fiver terrorists were killed in two separate encounters with the security forces in the Kulgam district of J&K.
Considering a decline in COVID-19 active cases in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that all the restrictions imposed during the pandemic have been removed. According to this decision, cinema halls, malls, gyms, restaurants, schools, and colleges can operate with 100% capacity. But COVID-19 appropriate behaviours including wearing masks, maintaining social distance should be followed.
Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Ranipet will expect an extremely heavy rainfall tomorrow as the low-pressure area will be around the coast. Dr. S. Balachandran, DDGM IMD-Chennai informed that Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi will expect a heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally handover the indigenously developed light combat helicopters to IAF on November 19 in Jhansi.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on a three-day visit to Jhansi for Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv inaugurated an arms exhibition. Pm Modi to visit Jhansi on Nov 19.
In a press conference, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "In over 7000 villages of 44 aspirational districts across Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra & Odisha, mobile towers connectivity will be provided. It has been decided to provide 4G mobile services. Project is expected to be worth Rs 6466 crores".
After Republic Media Network carried out a sting operation on Amravati violence, Maharashtra Police on Wednesday identified 36 fake social media handles made to amplify fake news.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Jhansi, UP on November 19 and dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the Defence sector at ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’.
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, said that all the parties, Government and citizens need to work unitedly to fight the pollution issue.
Four MLCs of the Samajwadi Party, including Rama Niranjan, join BJP in the presence of Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma-KP Maurya and the party's state chief Swatantra Dev Singh in Lucknow.
Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls 2022, Akhilesh Yadav reached Purvanchal and asked the citizens to give Samajwadi Party 'a chance'.
Cryptocurrency in India is likely to face additional restrictions and might be treated like stocks, bonds. Sources also informed that Crypto could be slotted in Assets class.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a press conference over Delhi's worsening Air Pollution as Supreme Court raps up governments over inaction.
In the Amravati violence case, ex-minister Pravin Pote surrendered before police and nine others have been arrested.
Supreme Court has appointed Rakesh Kumar Jain, former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to monitor the investigation to ensure transparency, fairness, and absolute impartiality.
Former Maharashtra top cop Sachin Vaze was produced in PMLA court over the money-laundering case. Meanwhile, his lawyer has filed for bail application and six other accused have been brought to court where hearing is underway.
Another complaint has been filed against actor-comedian Vir Das for allegedly making derogatory remarks against India at the US. Earlier, a complaint was filed at Delhi's Tilak Marg Police Station. The complainant, while speaking to Republic alleged that this could be an international conspiracy as the comedian could have said things that improved in India but why did he choose to make such comments.
In a move to reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi, the Supreme Court has asked Government to increase the operation of CNG busses running in the national capital.
After Supreme Court came heavily on the Centre and Delhi Govt over the air pollution issue in the NCR, the Delhi Government called for a high-level meeting. Environment minister Gopal Rai will chair the meeting. Top officials including PWD, Police, MCD will be attending the meeting.