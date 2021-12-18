Breaking News Updates: PM Modi Inaugurates Ganga E-way Project; Massive Blast In Karachi

As the Centre continues to keep Ajay Mishra Teni in the Union cabinet, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday, claimed PM Modi's 'ganga snan' had failed as Mishra was not sacked yet. Raut pointed out that the Opposition was demanding his ouster, Raut highlighted that UP SIT had revealed that the Lakhimpur violence was 'pre-planned'. Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish and nine others have been arrested in connection to the Lakhimpur violence.

"In Lakhimpur Kheri, Union MoS' son tried to trample the farmers protest under his car. Now the SIT says its pre-planned. Recently, PM Modi went to Kashi and did Ganga Snan - which is a holy act. But one minister who trampled upon farmers is still in his cabinet and the Opposition has been questioning why he has not been removed yet. If PM does not sack him, then this Ganga Snan has failed," told Raut to ANI. PM Modi, during his visit to Varanasi to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, took a dip in the holy Ganges near the temple - offering his respects.