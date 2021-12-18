Breaking News Updates: PM Modi Inaugurates Ganga E-way Project; Massive Blast In Karachi

Quick links:
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov arrived in Delhi to attend the 3rd India-Central Asia Dialogue.
Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov arrives in Delhi to attend the 3rd India-Central Asia Dialogue. pic.twitter.com/CZq1tNxa9a— ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed Lt Gen Hooda as he had sought approval of a drug concerning sister Sushma Hooda's cancer treatment.
Received a call from @PMOIndia and spoke with PM Narendra Modi who expressed concern over the case. Truly humbled and honoured on receiving his call and his words that the case would be looked into. Proud to be an Indian and even prouder of the PMs personal intervention. Jai Hind https://t.co/FPBVAPVWQ2— Lt Gen D S Hooda (@LtGenHooda) December 18, 2021
Noting the accomplishments of India's growing defence sector, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday stated that the Indian defence and aerospace sector is likely to expand its size to Rs 5 lakh crore by 2047 with the due reforms taken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
While asserting the current measures of the government for upheaving the involvement of the private sector in defence manufacturing, Singh highlighted that the private sector plays a pivotal role in achieving the goal of expansion of the Indian defence sector.
Another criminal defamation suit has been filed against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik by a family member of NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. In the fresh lawsuit, Sameer's sister, Yasmeen Wankhede, has accused Malik of making "false, defamatory and baseless" allegations against her family as a "counterblast for the arrest of his son-in-law" in a drug bust case.
"The said attempt was made with a malafide intention to pressurise the family, particularly Yasmeen's brother Sameer Wankhede to succumb to the high-handed political tactics. However, the said attempts made by the Accused to pressurise the Complainant's brother have failed miserably," the suit before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai's Andheri read.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the Institute of Company Secretaries of India's national award distribution ceremony in Mumbai. "You'll shape the corporate culture in the future. Take care of the company's health, just how doctors take care of their patient's health," HM Shah said.
As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears for the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, party President of the UP unit, Swatantra Dev Singh, on Saturday, December 18, briefed the media about the six 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' that the party has scheduled to hold beginning December 19. Dev Singh said that the Yatra is a medium for the dedicated leaders of the BJP to connect with people and seek their blessings.
BJP UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh said, "Six 'Jan Vishwas Yatras' from six different locations, namely Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar & Ballia, will be starting from Ambedkar Nagar."
Karnataka has reported cluster outbreaks in two educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada. One of the cluster outbreaks has 14 COVID-19 cases out of which 4 are of Omicron while the other cluster reported 19 cases of COVID-19 with 1 case of Omicron.
#BREAKING | 2 cluster outbreaks of COVID reported from two educational institutions in Karnataka
Tune in - https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/zcihEA9tWM
"Our support for each other during COVID was very good. We were happy to provide ‘Made in India’ vaccines and certainly, now we look forward to easier travel between India and Tajikistan through recognition of our vaccine certificates", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.
"We have been very concerned about the developments in Afghanistan. And the participation of the Secretary of your (Tajikistan) Security Council in the Regional Security Dialogue, which we hosted in November, is something which is deeply appreciated", he added.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at political parties who accuse AIMIM of religion-based promotion, says "All are Satya Harishchandra and only we are bad".
"I believe 18-year-old should not be treated as a child, they are confident. Law allows them to vote, live-in relationships. Why is PM so much afraid of the institution of marriage?", AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi told Republic.
#BREAKING | As marriage debate explodes, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to Republic; opposes move, takes on Central government over economy & jobs
Tune in to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/bOShzFat74
The Centre will be celebrating 'Good Governance' week from December 20 to December 26, 202, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievance (DARPG) informed.
BJP national president JP Nadda participates in a roadshow as part of the 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' in a poll-bound Uttarakhand. "The Yatra is being started here today onwards, to further cover 41 assembly constituencies. I'll visit again during elections," JP Nadda said.
Roadshow, “Vijay Sankalp Yatra” Haridwar, Uttarkhand. https://t.co/zj1EJRlpHe— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 18, 2021
"Mahatma Gandhi spent all his life understanding truth and then there is Godse- 'Hindutvavadi'. Nobody calls him (Godse) a Mahatma because he killed a Hindu who always spoke the truth...Godse was a coward, a weak man... he could not face his fears", said former Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi.
As Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Congres leader Priyanka Gandhi kick-started a campaign for UP assembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers clashed in Amethi.
12 killed and several are left injured in an explosion at a building in Karachi's Shershah Paracha Chowk area.
Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "...Some statements surprise me. They say girls will turn rogue if married off at the age of 21. Why will they turn rogue? Don't you trust them? Such mindset can only be 'Talibani', not 'Hindustani'..."
This comes as on Dec 17, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq remarked that girls will go "rogue" if they are not married at a young age.
"18 students of a school in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, have tested #COVID19 positive, out of more than 950 students who've been tested. The school will be shut for the next week; remaining students to be tested at their residences today", NMMC Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, informed.
As International Migrants Day is being marked on December 18, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stated, "Solidarity with migrants has never been more urgent. We need more effective international cooperation and a more compassionate approach to migration."
Solidarity with migrants has never been more urgent.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 18, 2021
We need more effective international cooperation and a more compassionate approach to migration.
On #MigrantsDay, let us reaffirm our commitment to safe and dignified migration.
Holding a 'padyatra' in his bastion Amethi, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra repeated his distinction of 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'. Rahul Gandhi had lost his bastion Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls to BJP's Smriti Irani but was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala's Wayanad - a safe seat for Congress.
Lambasting PM Modi, he said, "Centre said they had no data on farmer deaths. I showed them a list of 400 Punjab farmers who died in protests, demanding compensation. Who has benefitted from demonetisation, GST, Farm laws? Only 2-3 industrialists". The crowds chanted Gandhi's infamous slogan 'Chowkidaar chor hai'. The Congress is holding a 'Pratigya Padyatra' in Amethi as part of its 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ ahead of polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.
He added, "I repeat again. Hindu is one who does not fear from the truth, who faces his fears, who does not let hate takeover. Hindutvavadi is one who uses hatred to create fear. Hindus will never lose". The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.
Instead of doing Bhangra all day CM Punjab should advice his home minister to get active and come out of denial mode. Also tell your party president (if he listens to you) to ask his elder brother Imran Khan to stop trying to disturb our border state of Punjab! https://t.co/oLBNydBPH2— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 18, 2021
Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau detained two officials of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB). The vigilance officials raided the PCB officers' properties and seized a large amount of money and documents on their allegedly illegal wealth.
The two officers were nabbed and their residences were raided after the agency received a tip-off from a businessman who informed that the PCB officers had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for renewing the licence of his establishment.
The team raided the Aluva flat of PCB engineer AM Harris on Wednesday night. Following the raid, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau netted the officer as they unearthed Rs 17 lakh cash stashed in vessels at the residence. AM Harris, the accused engineer, was arrested on charges of taking a Rs 25,000 bribe from an industrialist based in Kottayam. The raids, which followed the arrest, led the team to cash stacked in places including a pressure cooker and rice pots.
"In Shahjahanpur itself, fifty thousand people have received housing," PM Modi stated at the launch of Ganga Expressway.
Countering Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Ram Rajya', RJD on Saturday, claimed that socialism is the soul of our Constitution. RJD urged Adityanath to read the Constitution and its preamble, adding 'Country does not want bhogi, sogi, fake and hypocrites, but needs a karma yogi'. RJD also pointed out that under BJP's 'Ram Rajya', BJP MP Brij Bhushan had slapped a wrestler player. The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.
कथित बाबा जी, कभी संविधान और उसकी प्रस्तावना पढ़ी है?— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 18, 2021
समाजवाद संविधान की आत्मा अर्थात् उसकी प्रस्तावना में है। चिलम से फुर्सत मिले तो कुछ पढ़ लिख लिया कर। और हाँ! देश को भोगी, सोगी और ढोंगी बकैत नहीं चाहिए कर्मयोगी चाहिए। https://t.co/xj9cR5z5ax
As the Centre continues to keep Ajay Mishra Teni in the Union cabinet, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday, claimed PM Modi's 'ganga snan' had failed as Mishra was not sacked yet. Raut pointed out that the Opposition was demanding his ouster, Raut highlighted that UP SIT had revealed that the Lakhimpur violence was 'pre-planned'. Ajay Mishra's son - Ashish and nine others have been arrested in connection to the Lakhimpur violence.
"In Lakhimpur Kheri, Union MoS' son tried to trample the farmers protest under his car. Now the SIT says its pre-planned. Recently, PM Modi went to Kashi and did Ganga Snan - which is a holy act. But one minister who trampled upon farmers is still in his cabinet and the Opposition has been questioning why he has not been removed yet. If PM does not sack him, then this Ganga Snan has failed," told Raut to ANI. PM Modi, during his visit to Varanasi to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, took a dip in the holy Ganges near the temple - offering his respects.
Vijayawada police have now arrested three members of the ‘chaddi gang’ of burglars, who allegedly looted houses. The members of the gang of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are believed to have committed a series of thefts in and around the city over the past few weeks. The police have recovered gold, silver ornaments and cash from the burglars’ possession.
Burglars of the group named the ‘chaddi gang’ because of their choice of wearing only wearing briefs and a vest, while committing crimes have now been arrested in Andhra Pradesh. The Vijayawada police identified the culprits as residents of the Dahod district in Gujarat. The three accused have been identified as Madiya Kanji Meda (30) and Sakra Mandod (45) from Gujarat’s Dahod district, and Kamlesh Baberia (27) from Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. The police said that the rest of the gang members involved in the crimes will be arrested soon.
"Tomorrow is the sacrifice day of Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh. We owe a huge debt to such heroes who laid down their lives for the freedom of India": PM Modi
"Ganga Expressway will open the doors of progress for Uttar Pradesh," PM Modi vouched.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath delivers address in Shahjahanpur; PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway Project