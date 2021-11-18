Last Updated:

Breaking News Updates: National Anger Over Param Bir, India's Strong Message To China

23:12 IST, November 18th 2021
110 countries recognise COVID vaccines Covishield & Covaxin: Govt official

 

23:03 IST, November 18th 2021
Puducherry education minister announces public holiday for schools and colleges due to rainfall

 

22:10 IST, November 18th 2021
'China's nose had been bloodied at Rezang La...,' narrates Maj Gen GD Bakshi

 

22:09 IST, November 18th 2021
The Raksha Mantri's statement was most appropriate and timely. It reflects the mood of the Nation: General Bakshi, Defence Expert

 

22:08 IST, November 18th 2021
The Debate with Arnab is now LIVE, on-air and online

 

22:05 IST, November 18th 2021
THUNDERSTORM NOWCAST FOR TAMILNADU AND PUDUCHERRY

Thunderstrom with  Moderate rain is likely to occur at a few  places over  Coinbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri,  Krishnagiri, Thirupattur, Vellore, Ranipettai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore,Thiruvannamalai,  Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu  and  Puducherry with in next three  hours.


DUTY OFFICER
For Director  
Regional Weather Forecasting Centre
Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai

 

 

21:25 IST, November 18th 2021
It's a joke, it's just not a funny one. There is a primary reason we citizens obey a civil contract: Kartikeya Tanna, Political Commentator & Lawyer

 

21:23 IST, November 18th 2021
The first thing court will ask if someone is seeking bail or something of the sort is whether the person is in India, or where are they: Ishkaran Bhandari

 

21:21 IST, November 18th 2021
The person who is missing is no ordinary person. What are police, central agencies & IB doing?: MR Venkatesh, Political Analyst & Lawyer

 

21:19 IST, November 18th 2021
The Debates with Arnab on #CatchParamBir is now LIVE

 

21:16 IST, November 18th 2021
Sharad Pawar reacts on Amravati violence once again, targets BJP

 

21:11 IST, November 18th 2021
The Debates with Arnab on #CatchParamBir, #CryptoFear and #ChinaBeWarned are now LIVE

 

21:09 IST, November 18th 2021
AAP leaders denied permission to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara; alleges Raghav Chadha

 

21:03 IST, November 18th 2021
Karnataka: Schools from class 1 to class 10 and Anganavadis, play homes will remain closed tomorrow due to rainfall

 

21:02 IST, November 18th 2021
A video of the Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter that crash-landed near a helipad in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh today

 

20:03 IST, November 18th 2021
MEA Issues Statement On Kulbhushan Jadhav case

 

19:55 IST, November 18th 2021
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to PM Modi on declaring 8 state highways as new national highways

 

19:37 IST, November 18th 2021
Govt has signed a contract for procurement of two Fixed Base Full Mission Simulators for Jaguar aircraft from HAL for IAF

 

19:14 IST, November 18th 2021
Pfizer announces to sell 10 million COVID-19 pills to US for USD 5.3 billion

 

19:12 IST, November 18th 2021
Mumbai witnesses rain; visuals from Western Express Highway, Bandra

 

18:57 IST, November 18th 2021
Politics over Karnataka Bitcoin scandal intensifies as Congress steps up the attack on Basavaraj Bommai led government

 

18:54 IST, November 18th 2021
PM Modi to visit Jhansi on Friday, will hand-over drones developed by Indian start-ups to the Army

 

18:42 IST, November 18th 2021
NIA carries out searches at 14 locations in seven districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in CPI Maoist encounter case of Bastar, Chattishgarh

 

18:26 IST, November 18th 2021
Republic accesses the list of Param Bir Singh's properties which would be shared with Central agencies

 

18:20 IST, November 18th 2021
It's important for all democratic nations to work together and ensure it doesn't end up in the wrong hands: PM Modi's on Cryptocurrency at the Sydney Dialogue

 

17:44 IST, November 18th 2021
Kupwara Police arrests three youths for trying to cross over to LoC to POK for arms training: Kashmir Police

 

17:19 IST, November 18th 2021
India releases statement on Indo-China border talks

 

17:17 IST, November 18th 2021
think he would be naive if he would be back in the country because he understands that lies ahead is judicial custody': Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi

 

17:14 IST, November 18th 2021
'The Home Minister and Police Commissioner cannot be corrupt in isolation. Why did the Home Min not remove him if he knew the truth?': ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi

 

17:04 IST, November 18th 2021
Retired IPS officer Kiran Bedi speaks to Republic as national outrage pours in against Param Bir Singh

 

