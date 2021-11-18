Breaking News Updates: National Anger Over Param Bir, India's Strong Message To China

Quick links:
110 countries recognise COVID vaccines Covishield & Covaxin: Govt official— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
Puducherry education minister announces public holiday for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow in view of incessant rainfall— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
(Earlier visuals of waterlogging in Puducherry city) pic.twitter.com/h0UdMj4VoX
Thunderstrom with Moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Coinbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Thirupattur, Vellore, Ranipettai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore,Thiruvannamalai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Chengalpattu districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with in next three hours.
But in response to these riots, people belonging to the ideology of the party that is ruling the country (BJP) carried out another kind of riot. They attacked shops and forcibly shut down small enterprises in Amravati: NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/nWtWZg7439— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party, comprising MPs & MLAs, has been denied permission to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara. We have not received 'political clearance' due to match-fixing between Punjab & Central Govts: AAP leader & in-charge of party's Punjab unit, Raghav Chadha pic.twitter.com/58FHrUHO8m— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
Karnataka: Schools from class 1 to class 10 and Anganavadis, play homes will remain closed tomorrow in Bengaluru Urban district due to incessant rainfall, as per DC J Manjunath— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
#WATCH video of the Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter that crash-landed near a helipad in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh today with two pilots and three crew members. All of them are safe with minor injuries.— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
(Source: a local person) pic.twitter.com/cTUbzZRT3J
We have seen reports of Pakistan enacting into law the earlier ordinance that was ostensibly enacted to bring into effect the judgement of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA pic.twitter.com/gBqQqBntjZ— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin writes to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to direct the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to issue requisite notifications declaring 8 state highways as new national highways pic.twitter.com/rVMFuVbcYB— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
Govt has signed a contract for procurement of two Fixed Base Full Mission Simulators for Jaguar aircraft from HAL for IAF with 5 years Comprehensive Annual Maintenance Contract at a combined total cost of Rs 357 crores: Defence Ministry pic.twitter.com/vAymJTcPOM— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
Pfizer announces to sell 10 million COVID-19 pills to US for USD 5.3 billion: AFP— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
#WATCH | Mumbai witnesses rain; visuals from Western Express Highway, Bandra pic.twitter.com/O2h0wnApVF— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
Boosting India's Aerial Firepower!— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 18, 2021
Have a look at our indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopters which will be handed over to the Indian Air Force by PM @NarendraModi ji in Jhansi tomorrow.
Aatmanirbhar Defence paving the way for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/W55wlBLTG0
National Investigation Agency (NIA) today carried out searches at 14 locations in seven districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in CPI Maoist encounter case of Bastar, Chattishgarh: NIA pic.twitter.com/V7f8sOEXTE— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
Kupwara Police have apprehended three youths, all residents of Pulwama, who were in pursuit of crossing over to LoC to POK for arms training to join back militancy in Kashmir: Kashmir Police— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
The 23rd meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held today: MEA pic.twitter.com/OQ03L42Dat— ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2021
