Breaking News Live: Domestic Flights In India To Ply With With Full Capacity From Today

The Delhi University is all set to begin registration for undergraduate admission against the third cut-off list today, October 18, 2021. The third cut-off list was released on October 16 at admission.uod.ac.in. The university will start admissions against the 3rd cut-off list at 10 am today and will last till October 21 (11:59 pm)
As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation announcement, airlines can operate domestic flights in full capacity from today, October 18. The Civil Aviation Ministry had earlier released a statement permitting the restoration of the scheduled domestic air operations without any restrictions. The resumption of domestic flights comes after a year-and-half hiatus following the outbreak of COVID in 2020.
In a stinging criticism of the Samajwadi Party on Sunday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi opined that it is not possible to defeat BJP with the Muslim-Yadav combination. Maintaining that SP shouldn't take the votes of Muslims for granted, he recalled that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party and BSP could not beat BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls despite being in an alliance. Moreover, the Hyderabad MP again rejected the opposition's claim that AIMIM is the B-team of BJP.
Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said that the attacks on Durga Puja arcades were 'pre-planned' and aimed at destroying communal harmony in the country. The Home Minister was also quoted saying that the act was motivated and instigated by a vested group, reported Dhaka Tribune. The statement from the country's Home Minister came after Bangladesh Police has booked over 4,000 named and unnamed people in connection with the communal violence that led to the death of six people, including two Hindus.
The son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, Ali Harbi Ali, was arrested by UK police on October 17 under stringent anti-terrorism laws for the fatal stabbing of British MP Sir David Amess with a knife, sources familiar with the investigation revealed to the British press. The 69-year-old MP from UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was attacked earlier last week while meeting with the constituency voters in a church on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
The Indian cricket players playing in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2021) are turning their heads around by putting up amazing performances on the field. Shafali Verma who is playing her debut season in the WBBL 2021 for Sydney Sixers produced a player of the match performance against Hobart Hurricanes Women on Sunday which helped her team register victory. However, Shafali Verma's batting performance was overshadowed by her Indian teammate Radha Yadav who produced a stunning fielding effort while playing for the same team.
Indian Army's aviation base has been keeping an eye on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the Arunachal Pradesh border via the Israel-manufactured Heron drones that are capable of operating for nearly 45 hours at an altitude of up to 35,000 feet as tensions escalated with China's People’s Liberation Army. Long-endurance Heron TP drones were bought from Israel earlier last month for surveillance and reconnaissance missions, and as per the reports, the Indian Army planned to upgrade it with combatant missiles for precision strikes under Project Cheetah.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the face of the Congress' election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, party's newly-appointed campaign committee chief P L Punia said on Sunday, asserting that the AICC general secretary is the most popular political figure in the state at present.
The World Health Organization's technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin, a vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech protecting against COVID-19, the global health agency's chief scientist said on Sunday.
The technical advisory group will meet on Oct 26th to consider EUL for #Covaxin. @WHO has been working closely with @BharatBiotech to complete the dossier. Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use & to expand access to populations everywhere https://t.co/lqQIyqItF9— Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) October 17, 2021