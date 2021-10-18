Last Updated:

Breaking News Live: Domestic Flights In India To Ply With With Full Capacity From Today

09:29 IST, October 18th 2021
DU Admissions 2021 against 3rd cut off list begins today, see full details

The Delhi University is all set to begin registration for undergraduate admission against the third cut-off list today, October 18, 2021. The third cut-off list was released on October 16 at admission.uod.ac.in. The university will start admissions against the 3rd cut-off list at 10 am today and will last till October 21 (11:59 pm)

09:08 IST, October 18th 2021
Domestic flights in India allowed to operate at 100% capacity starting today

As per the Ministry of Civil Aviation announcement, airlines can operate domestic flights in full capacity from today, October 18. The Civil Aviation Ministry had earlier released a statement permitting the restoration of the scheduled domestic air operations without any restrictions. The resumption of domestic flights comes after a year-and-half hiatus following the outbreak of COVID in 2020.

09:08 IST, October 18th 2021
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi takes dig at Samajwadi Party ahead of UP polls

In a stinging criticism of the Samajwadi Party on Sunday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi opined that it is not possible to defeat BJP with the Muslim-Yadav combination. Maintaining that SP shouldn't take the votes of Muslims for granted, he recalled that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party and BSP could not beat BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls despite being in an alliance. Moreover, the Hyderabad MP again rejected the opposition's claim that AIMIM is the B-team of BJP. 

09:03 IST, October 18th 2021
'Durga Puja attacks were pre-planned': Bangladesh Home Minister

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said that the attacks on Durga Puja arcades were 'pre-planned' and aimed at destroying communal harmony in the country. The Home Minister was also quoted saying that the act was motivated and instigated by a vested group, reported Dhaka Tribune. The statement from the country's Home Minister came after Bangladesh Police has booked over 4,000 named and unnamed people in connection with the communal violence that led to the death of six people, including two Hindus. 

08:28 IST, October 18th 2021
David Amess murder suspect 'son Of Ex-Somali PM's aide'; Booked under anti-terrorism law

The son of an ex-media adviser to a former prime minister of Somalia, Ali Harbi Ali, was arrested by UK police on October 17 under stringent anti-terrorism laws for the fatal stabbing of British MP Sir David Amess with a knife, sources familiar with the investigation revealed to the British press. The 69-year-old MP from UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was attacked earlier last week while meeting with the constituency voters in a church on Friday in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

08:28 IST, October 18th 2021
WBBL 2021: Radha Yadav pulls off epic one-handed catch against Hobart Hurricanes

The Indian cricket players playing in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2021) are turning their heads around by putting up amazing performances on the field. Shafali Verma who is playing her debut season in the WBBL 2021 for Sydney Sixers produced a player of the match performance against Hobart Hurricanes Women on Sunday which helped her team register victory. However, Shafali Verma's batting performance was overshadowed by her Indian teammate Radha Yadav who produced a stunning fielding effort while playing for the same team. 

08:28 IST, October 18th 2021
Indian Army deploys Israel's Heron drones at LAC amid soaring tensions with China

Indian Army's aviation base has been keeping an eye on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the Arunachal Pradesh border via the Israel-manufactured Heron drones that are capable of operating for nearly 45 hours at an altitude of up to 35,000 feet as tensions escalated with China's People’s Liberation Army. Long-endurance Heron TP drones were bought from Israel earlier last month for surveillance and reconnaissance missions, and as per the reports, the Indian Army planned to upgrade it with combatant missiles for precision strikes under Project Cheetah. 

08:28 IST, October 18th 2021
Priyanka Gandhi will be face of Congress' election campaign in UP: P L Punia

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the face of the Congress' election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, party's newly-appointed campaign committee chief P L Punia said on Sunday, asserting that the AICC general secretary is the most popular political figure in the state at present. 

08:28 IST, October 18th 2021
WHO's Technical Group To Meet On Oct 26 To Consider Emergency Use Listing Of Covaxin

The World Health Organization's technical advisory group will meet on October 26 to consider the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin, a vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech protecting against COVID-19, the global health agency's chief scientist said on Sunday.

 

