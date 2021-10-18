Breaking News Live: Domestic Flights In India To Ply With With Full Capacity From Today

In a stinging criticism of the Samajwadi Party on Sunday, AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi opined that it is not possible to defeat BJP with the Muslim-Yadav combination. Maintaining that SP shouldn't take the votes of Muslims for granted, he recalled that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party and BSP could not beat BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls despite being in an alliance. Moreover, the Hyderabad MP again rejected the opposition's claim that AIMIM is the B-team of BJP.