Breaking News LIVE: Punjab CM At Golden Temple, Takes Stock Of Situation After Sacrilege

Six more people have tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, in Maharashtra on Sunday, including a 5-year-old boy. The total Omicron cases stand at 54. Of the total cases, 28 individuals have been discharged after negative RT-PCR test, the state health department said.

"As per the report given by National Institute of Virology today, 6 more patients have been found to be infected with Omicron in the state. Out of these, 4 patients are from Mumbai Airport surveillance, 1 each from Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation," Maharashtra Health Department said.