Breaking News LIVE: Punjab CM At Golden Temple, Takes Stock Of Situation After Sacrilege

Image: Republic
Six more people have tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, in Maharashtra on Sunday, including a 5-year-old boy. The total Omicron cases stand at 54. Of the total cases, 28 individuals have been discharged after negative RT-PCR test, the state health department said.
"As per the report given by National Institute of Virology today, 6 more patients have been found to be infected with Omicron in the state. Out of these, 4 patients are from Mumbai Airport surveillance, 1 each from Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation," Maharashtra Health Department said.
BJP delegation met West Bengal State Election Commission. "We met WB Election Commission & demanded repolling. We want a forensic probe of CCTV footage. Many BJP agents were beaten up during polls today. This is a big lapse in security", said WB LoP Suvendu Adhikari.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, December 19, said that a university for courses on cooperative training will be established by the Centre with its colleges in several locations across India. HM Shah on his last day of visit to Maharashtra, said that to expand the cooperative business, a cooperative plan for the next 25 years is necessary.
Addressing a convocation ceremony of VAMNICOM in Pune, Amit Shah said, 'Very soon, we will establish a university for courses on cooperative training, with its colleges in different locations across the country".
"The 6th 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', in all of UP, creates direct contact with around 4cr citizens in 403 assembly constituencies for the public's trust. Earlier, votes were gathered only by splitting the public", said BJP national president JP Nadda at 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Ambedkar Nagar
Uttar Pradesh Congress tweeted an abusive video against Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Punjab CM Channi speaks to Republic over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple, says, "Investigation is underway".
IG Jalandhar spoke to Republic on Kapurthala case. He said, "No evidence of sacrilege concerning Kapurthala case". A person was killed for allegedly disrespecting 'Nishan Sahib' (Sikh religious flag) at a gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala on Sunday morning.
A Parliamentary delegation from Vietnam led by Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
"Speaking about the cooperation between India and Vietnam at multilateral fora, the President said that our coordinated efforts at the UN and other fora have given voice to the majority of developing countries", Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.
"We appeal to the people of the State to respect & protect the religious centers of all religions, maintain communal harmony. It might be that some bad elements are causing this as Assembly elections are nearing. Our agencies are conducting a probe", said Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Pune. "At a time when even uttering the word 'swarajya' instilled fear, Shivaji Maharaj spent his whole life establishing 'Hindavi Swarajya' in the country," HM Shah said.
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan spoke to Republic over two political murders within 10 hours in Kerala. "It is an alarming incident, Islamic terror attacks are on the rise in the state". "The Kerala Govt must take stringent actions", he added.
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi visits Golden Temple to take stock of the situation a day after a man was beaten to death following an alleged attempt to commit sacrilege inside the Temple in Amritsar.
BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari will meet West Bengal Governor. This comes after crude bombs were hurled in front of a polling booth in Kolkata on Sunday, causing panic among people who had turned up to cast their vote in the city’s municipal corporation elections.
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Ruslan Kazakbaev who is in Delhi, visited Jama Masjid. He participated in the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, earlier in the day.
"I congratulate the Goa govt and the people of Goa on achieving 100% vaccination. Every eligible person has got vaccinated, and second doses are also being administered at a rapid pace", said PM Modi in Goa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa Dist Hosp, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport & Gas-insulated Substation at Davorlim, Navelim in Goa.
"The land of Goa, the air of Goa, the sea of Goa have been blessed with a wonderful gift of nature. Today, this enthusiasm of all of you on the land of Goa is adding to the pride of liberation in the winds of Goa", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address on Liberation Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting on Goa's 60th Liberation Day celebrations at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium.
Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that a Special Investigation Team under DCP Law & Order had been constituted, which would present an investigation report within two days.
On the occasion of 60th Liberation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the 60th Liberation Day celebrations. PM Modi will inaugurate several projects in Goa.
In the event, the Dalai Lama has highlighted the fact that nonviolence and avoiding injuring others are taught in Indian religious traditions. He further said nonviolence principles such as Ahimsa and Karuna have been exercised in India for over 3,000 years. “So, in India different religious traditions of the world such as Islam, Christianity, Jew and Judaism and so forth live together. India is an example, role model for religious harmony in the world. Since I came to exile in India as a refugee the practice of non-violence and religious harmony, I found to be excellent in India," citing the spiritual leader, ANI reported.
On the lines of Chhattisgarh and Delhi, preparations are underway to implement the ‘happiness curriculum’ in primary schools of Uttar Pradesh under a pilot project to make the students more sensitive towards nature, society and the country, officials said.
State in-charge (happiness curriculum) Saurabh Malviya, who was here to participate in a six-day workshop at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training, told PTI the course is being developed keeping in mind the geographical and cultural conditions of Uttar Pradesh.
The happiness curriculum will be introduced to the students of classes 1 to 8. It will enable them to connect with themselves, family, society, nature and the country. It will also help them understand interrelationships, Malviya said, adding the children will be taught meditation as well.
"In Delhi, 2.5 lakh students struck off their names from Pvt schools and took admission in govt school. We've improved govt schools in the last 5 years but other parties couldn't do it in the last 70 years. They deliberately didn't do it to keep people poor," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' launched in Bageshwar district, Kumaon; Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lead the rally.
"Congress did 2G, 3G & many other scams. We've completed 7yrs of our govt under PM Modi's leadership, but no one from Rahul Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi can accuse PM Modi of a 7 paisa scam. We've given corruption-free, development-oriented govt," Thakur said.
