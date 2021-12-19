Last Updated:

Breaking News LIVE: Punjab CM At Golden Temple, Takes Stock Of Situation After Sacrilege

Stay with Republic TV to receive breaking news and live updates from India and around the world.

Written By
Srishti Jha
Breaking news

Image: Republic

pointer
21:35 IST, December 19th 2021
Maharashtra reports 6 more cases of Omicron variant; total tally now 54

Six more people have tested positive for the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, in Maharashtra on Sunday, including a 5-year-old boy. The total Omicron cases stand at 54. Of the total cases, 28 individuals have been discharged after negative RT-PCR test, the state health department said. 

"As per the report given by National Institute of Virology today, 6 more patients have been found to be infected with Omicron in the state. Out of these, 4 patients are from Mumbai Airport surveillance, 1 each from Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation," Maharashtra Health Department said.

pointer
21:01 IST, December 19th 2021
BJP delegation meets West Bengal State Election Commission over Kolkata civic poll violence

BJP delegation met West Bengal State Election Commission. "We met WB Election Commission & demanded repolling. We want a forensic probe of CCTV footage. Many BJP agents were beaten up during polls today. This is a big lapse in security", said WB LoP Suvendu Adhikari.

pointer
20:20 IST, December 19th 2021
'Centre will establish university for courses on cooperative training' says HM Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, December 19, said that a university for courses on cooperative training will be established by the Centre with its colleges in several locations across India. HM Shah on his last day of visit to Maharashtra, said that to expand the cooperative business, a cooperative plan for the next 25 years is necessary. 

Addressing a convocation ceremony of VAMNICOM in Pune, Amit Shah said, 'Very soon, we will establish a university for courses on cooperative training, with its colleges in different locations across the country".

pointer
19:39 IST, December 19th 2021
BJP's Nadda on launch of 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in poll-bound UP

"The 6th 'Jan Vishwas Yatra', in all of UP, creates direct contact with around 4cr citizens in 403 assembly constituencies for the public's trust. Earlier, votes were gathered only by splitting the public", said BJP national president JP Nadda at 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' in Ambedkar Nagar

pointer
19:21 IST, December 19th 2021
Congress tweets abusive video against Union Minister Smriti Irani

Uttar Pradesh Congress tweeted an abusive video against Union Minister Smriti Irani.

 

pointer
19:11 IST, December 19th 2021
Punjab CM Channi speaks to Republic over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple

Punjab CM Channi speaks to Republic over 'sacrilege' bid at Golden Temple, says, "Investigation is underway". 

 

pointer
19:05 IST, December 19th 2021
IG Jalandhar speaks to Republic on Kapurthala case

IG Jalandhar spoke to Republic on Kapurthala case. He said, "No evidence of sacrilege concerning Kapurthala case". A person was killed for allegedly disrespecting 'Nishan Sahib' (Sikh religious flag) at a gurdwara in Punjab's Kapurthala on Sunday morning. 

 

pointer
18:38 IST, December 19th 2021
A Parliamentary delegation from Vietnam meets President Kovind; discuss India-Vietnam cooperation

A Parliamentary delegation from Vietnam led by Vuong Dinh Hue, Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. 

"Speaking about the cooperation between India and Vietnam at multilateral fora, the President said that our coordinated efforts at the UN and other fora have given voice to the majority of developing countries", Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.  

 

pointer
17:58 IST, December 19th 2021
Punjab CM Channi addresses media after taking stock of situation concerning sacrilege incident at Golden Temple

"We appeal to the people of the State to respect & protect the religious centers of all religions, maintain communal harmony. It might be that some bad elements are causing this as Assembly elections are nearing. Our agencies are conducting a probe", said Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. 

 

pointer
17:55 IST, December 19th 2021
Amit Shah laid the foundation of Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Pune

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Pune. "At a time when even uttering the word 'swarajya' instilled fear, Shivaji Maharaj spent his whole life establishing 'Hindavi Swarajya' in the country," HM Shah said. 

pointer
17:47 IST, December 19th 2021
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan speaks to Republic over two political murders within 10 hours in Kerala

MoS MEA V Muraleedharan spoke to Republic over two political murders within 10 hours in Kerala. "It is an alarming incident, Islamic terror attacks are on the rise in the state". "The Kerala Govt must take stringent actions", he added. 

 

pointer
17:22 IST, December 19th 2021
Punjab CM Channi to take stock of situation in Golden Temple

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi visits Golden Temple to take stock of the situation a day after a man was beaten to death following an alleged attempt to commit sacrilege inside the Temple in Amritsar.

 

pointer
17:22 IST, December 19th 2021
Suvendu to meet WB Governor concerning various violence reported from Kolkata's polling booth

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari will meet West Bengal Governor. This comes after crude bombs were hurled in front of a polling booth in Kolkata on Sunday, causing panic among people who had turned up to cast their vote in the city’s municipal corporation elections.

 

pointer
16:59 IST, December 19th 2021
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan visits Jama Masjid in Delhi

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, Ruslan Kazakbaev who is in Delhi, visited Jama Masjid. He participated in the 3rd meeting of the India-Central Asia Dialogue, earlier in the day.

pointer
16:40 IST, December 19th 2021
PM Modi congratulates Goa Govt on achieving 100% vaccination

"I congratulate the Goa govt and the people of Goa on achieving 100% vaccination. Every eligible person has got vaccinated, and second doses are also being administered at a rapid pace", said PM Modi in Goa. 

pointer
16:28 IST, December 19th 2021
PM Modi unveils key projects in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa Dist Hosp, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport & Gas-insulated Substation at Davorlim, Navelim in Goa. 

 

pointer
16:26 IST, December 19th 2021
Goa is blessed with wonderful gift of nature: PM Modi in Goa

"The land of Goa, the air of Goa, the sea of Goa have been blessed with a wonderful gift of nature. Today, this enthusiasm of all of you on the land of Goa is adding to the pride of liberation in the winds of Goa", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address on Liberation Day. 

pointer
16:16 IST, December 19th 2021
PM Modi addresses Liberation Day celebrations in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting on Goa's 60th Liberation Day celebrations at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium.

 

pointer
16:10 IST, December 19th 2021
Punjab Dy CM Randhawa forms SIT to probe sacrilege case

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that a Special Investigation Team under DCP Law & Order had been constituted, which would present an investigation report within two days.

 

pointer
15:54 IST, December 19th 2021
PM Modi felicitates freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' in Goa

On the occasion of 60th Liberation Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao. 

 

pointer
15:30 IST, December 19th 2021
PM Modi attends Goa's 60th Liberation Day celebrations at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending the 60th Liberation Day celebrations. PM Modi will inaugurate several projects in Goa.

 

pointer
14:51 IST, December 19th 2021
PM Modi attends sail parade at Miramar Beach in Panaji on Goa Liberation Day

 

pointer
14:51 IST, December 19th 2021
'India Is Role Model For Religious Harmony In The World', Dalai Lama

In the event, the Dalai Lama has highlighted the fact that nonviolence and avoiding injuring others are taught in Indian religious traditions. He further said nonviolence principles such as Ahimsa and Karuna have been exercised in India for over 3,000 years. “So, in India different religious traditions of the world such as Islam, Christianity, Jew and Judaism and so forth live together. India is an example, role model for religious harmony in the world. Since I came to exile in India as a refugee the practice of non-violence and religious harmony, I found to be excellent in India," citing the spiritual leader, ANI reported.  

pointer
14:51 IST, December 19th 2021
UP govt to launch ‘happiness curriculum’ in primary schools from next session

On the lines of Chhattisgarh and Delhi, preparations are underway to implement the ‘happiness curriculum’ in primary schools of Uttar Pradesh under a pilot project to make the students more sensitive towards nature, society and the country, officials said.

State in-charge (happiness curriculum) Saurabh Malviya, who was here to participate in a six-day workshop at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training, told PTI the course is being developed keeping in mind the geographical and cultural conditions of Uttar Pradesh.

The happiness curriculum will be introduced to the students of classes 1 to 8. It will enable them to connect with themselves, family, society, nature and the country. It will also help them understand interrelationships, Malviya said, adding the children will be taught meditation as well.

pointer
14:31 IST, December 19th 2021
'2.5 lakhs students transferred from govt to private schools in Delhi': CM Kejriwal

"In Delhi, 2.5 lakh students struck off their names from Pvt schools and took admission in govt school. We've improved govt schools in the last 5 years but other parties couldn't do it in the last 70 years. They deliberately didn't do it to keep people poor," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. 

pointer
14:31 IST, December 19th 2021
Union Minister Anurag Thakur & Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launch 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra'

'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' launched in Bageshwar district, Kumaon; Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lead the rally.

"Congress did 2G, 3G & many other scams. We've completed 7yrs of our govt under PM Modi's leadership, but no one from Rahul Gandhi to Sonia Gandhi can accuse PM Modi of a 7 paisa scam. We've given corruption-free, development-oriented govt," Thakur said.

 

pointer
14:20 IST, December 19th 2021
PM Modi pays homage to martyrs on Goa Liberation Day in Panaji

 

pointer
14:17 IST, December 19th 2021
PM Modi attends Goa's Liberation Day celebrations at martyr's memorial in Panaji

 

pointer
14:14 IST, December 19th 2021
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses Jan Vishwas Yatra in Mathura

 

pointer
14:10 IST, December 19th 2021
'Phone tapping by BJP': Akhilesh Yadav condemns I-T raids conducted at Samajwadi Party leader

 

Tags: Breaking news, India news, Live news
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND