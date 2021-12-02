Breaking News LIVE: WTA Suspends Tournaments In China Over Concern For Missing Peng Shuai

RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav is likely to meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with other opposition leaders at 12.30 pm today to press for the caste-based census.

Earlier an all-party delegation led by Bihar CM had met PM Narendra Modi for the caste-based census, which was later rejected by the Central government.

The Bihar CM had also said he would call for all-party meetings for a consensus so that the Bihar government can go ahead with its own caste-based census.