Breaking News LIVE: Aishwariya Rai Bachchan Summoned By ED In Panama Paper Case

Quick links:
Image: Republic
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was summoned in connection with the Panama Paper case, sources said on Monday. She had sought time on two occasions. It is learned that the actor had filed a plea for an adjournment to the multi-agency special investigation team.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with senior ministers including Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal, in Parliament, to discuss various issues and government strategy for the ongoing Winter Session.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "Statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of Consitution of India."
The floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha held a meeting on Monday to discuss further strategy on revoking suspension of 12 members and demand for resignation of MoS Home Affairs in the Lakhimpur Kheri issue. They will also deliberate on the topic of invitation sent by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to hold talks with Opposition leaders.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar condemning the arrest of Indian fishermen from the southern state by the Sri Lankan Navy. Stalin said EAM has assured to follow it up on the matter and assure fishermen's safety and right to livelihood.
It's condemnable that the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested our fishermen. I spoke with Hon'ble @DrSJaishankar, sent him a detailed letter and he has assured to follow it up. We'll certainly ensure our fishermen's safety & right to livelihood. pic.twitter.com/icQxoIO3Dh— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 19, 2021
The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 12 more Indian fishermen and seized two fishing trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, taking the number of Indians apprehended in the last two days to 55, an official statement said on Monday.
The arrests were made in seas South of Mannar in the Sri Lankan waters on Sunday. It comes a day after the Navy arrested 43 Indian fishermen and seized six fishing trawlers in seas Southeast of the Delft Island in Jaffna.
Amid the fear of spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to citizens to avoid gatherings and parties during the upcoming Christmas festival and New Year, and warned of stringent action against those who flout rules.
Maharashtra has so far reported 54 cases of the Omicron variant. Out of these, 22 are from Mumbai, including cases found through screening at the international airport here, as per official data.
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has submitted notice in Lok Sabha "to oppose Election Laws (Amendment), Bill 2021 which proposes to link Aadhaar to electoral roll enrolment."
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has turned to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the hope of speeding up state-level mining clearances for commencing production of coal from blocks allotted to its power projects in Chhattisgarh where the party is in power.
In a letter to the party president last week, Gehlot said the delay in mining clearances for the Parsa coal block from the Chhattisgarh government could leave 4,340-megawatt generation capacity in Rajasthan stranded because the
mineable reserves of two mines fueling Rajasthan’s power plants since 2013 are expected to be exhausted by the end of this month.
Sensex plunges 1040 points to trade at 55,971 in the opening session; Nifty at 16,677.
PM Modi will visit Prayagraj on Dec 21 and participate in a program to be attended by over 2 lakh women. The Prime Minister will transfer Rs 1000 crores to self-help groups benefitting around 16 lakh women. He will also lay the foundation stone of over 200 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units, said the PMO.
Sajad Lone led Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) pulled out of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Sunday.
In a letter to Farooq Abdullah, Lone said, "It is difficult for us to stay on. There has been a breach of trust between partners which we believe is beyond remedy. The majoritarian view in our party is that we should pull out of the alliance in an amicable manner rather than waiting for things to get messier. And I am confirming that we will no longer be a part of the PAGD alliance."
"We are divorcing from the alliance, not its objectives. We will continue to adhere to the objectives that we set out when this alliance was made. And the PAGD leadership should be assured that we will extend support on all issues which fall within the ambit of stated objectives," Lone added.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of the floor leaders of "like-minded" parties in Parliament today. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 9.45 am today.
Meanwhile, the Central government has also called a meeting of five political parties today whose MPs have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha to break the deadlock between the government and the Opposition in the House.
12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the House on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament from 5 Political Parties
Five more tested positive for Omicron in Karnataka. The total number of Omicron positive cases in the state climbs to 19
Jammu University cancels exams to be held today and tomorrow amid a strike by protesting Power Development Department Employees. Jammu Kashmir High Court Bar Association has also ordered lawyers to abstain from work in protest against failure of JK Administration to provide electricity and water supply.
A man was seriously injured when he came under the wheels of a reversing car at Saoner in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.
Immediately after the accident on Saturday, the car sped away in the direction of Nagpur carrying the injured person along, a police official said.
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist, who was arrested in connection with the Rohini district court blast case, allegedly attempted suicide by consuming a toxic substance in police custody, said police sources on Sunday.
Bharat Bhushan Kataria was arrested on December 17 for allegedly planting a low-intensity bomb inside the Rohini district court in Delhi on December 9.
According to Delhi Police sources, Bharat Bhushan Kataria is undergoing treatment at AIIMS and is completely stable.
The police sources said that the DRDO scientist drank a toxic substance after which he was rushed to the hospital. He was admitted to AIIMS after complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting.
Further, the police sources informed that Kataria is continuously misleading the police during interrogation.
A team of the Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra will be on a three-day visit to Goa from December 20 to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the State Assembly elections in 2022.
Congress leader Ashwani Handa extended support to protesting Power Development Department (PDD) employees on Sunday and demanded that electricity and water bills be waived off as people suffer a lot due to terrorism. He also hinted that the decision of involving the Army hints at the emergency-like situation.
Parts of Jammu and Kashmir are reeling under darkness as employees from J&K Power Development Department are refraining from restoring electricity in the areas that developed snags.
Parts of Jammu and Kashmir are reeling under darkness as employees from J&K Power Development Department are refraining from restoring electricity in the areas that developed snags. The strike from Power department employees is in protest against the move to privatize grid stations. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is yet to negotiate with the protesting employees.
Meanwhile, The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has sought the intervention of the Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant n the ongoing work boycott by the 21000 electricity employees and engineers of Jammu & Kashmir.
The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year has surged to 208, the national police said Monday. At least 239 people were injured and 52 were missing after Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago, the police tally showed.
More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Rai slammed into the country on Thursday as a super typhoon.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) condemned the alleged sacrilege attempt at Golden Temple in Amritsar and called it a 'conspiracy' to make society fight among themselves.
"The incident of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib which took place at Golden Temple Amritsar on December 18 is unfortunate," reads a statement issued by RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.
"Sri Guru Granth Sahib and Sri Guru tradition is a matter of common heritage and reverence for all of us and is the storehouse of knowledge of India. The forces that make society fight among themselves are conspiring and they keep doing it," it added.
Indian Coast Guard, in a joint operation with Gujarat ATS, has apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Huseini' with 6 crew in Indian waters carrying 77 kgs of heroin worth approximately Rs 400 crores, said PRO Defence, Gujarat.
The @IndiaCoastGuard in a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat has apprehended one Pak Fishing Boat "Al Huseini" with 06 crew in Indian🇮🇳 waters carrying 77 kgs #heroin worth approx 400 crs— PRO Defence Gujarat (@DefencePRO_Guj) December 20, 2021
Boat brought to Jakhau for further investigation@PMO_NaMo @NIA_India @AjaybhattBJP4UK @ANI pic.twitter.com/W3Ahfb33vu
In the wake of protests after the desecration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna statues in different parts of the state, the Karnataka Police has extended the prohibitory order placed under section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) from December 20 to 22 in Belagavi.
In wake of protests after the desecration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna statues on Saturday night, a prohibitory order has been extended under Sec 144 CrPC from 6 am on Dec 20 to 6 am on Dec 22 in Belagavi," said Police Commissioner Dr. K Thiyagarajan.
Earlier on Saturday, Karnataka Police Commissioner had extended the curfew till December 20, Monday 6 am.
Former US President Donald Trump has spoken against the idea of boycotting the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, saying such actions hurt the athletes.
"No, because I watched Jimmy Carter do it [in 1980] and it was terrible. It was terrible. It hurts the athletes. There are much more powerful things we can do than that," Trump said in an interview with Fox News, broadcast on Sunday.
The ex-president went on to say that he would like to see the US competing and winning "every single medal," Sputnik reported.
Earlier in the month, the Joe Biden administration announced that the US would not send an official delegation to the 2022 Winter Olympics due to alleged human rights violations by China.
There is no resolution in sight for the stalemate in the Rajya Sabha over the suspension of 12 MPs as a united opposition on Sunday rejected the government's outreach to resolve the logjam.
The opposition said they will not attend the Monday morning meeting convened by Leader of the House Piyush Goyal as invitations were sent to leaders of the four parties whose MPs have been suspended and not to the entire opposition.