Breaking News Live: WHO Asks Nations To Brace For COVID-19 Surge As 'Another Storm Coming'

While calling Pakitan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) the only “national party”, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that that the rise of “religious extremist” political parties such as the recently unbanned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam would ultimately harm the nation. Chaudhry was speaking to the media a day after the PTI faced a major defeat in the first phase of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local body polls.

The Pakistan’s Information Minister called the JUI-F an “extremists party” and said that he was disappointed at the fact that it bagged the highest number of mayor/chairman seats. Chaudhry said that parties like JUI-F and TLP are a sign of a “retrogressive society” and indicate that things in the country are not fine. He went on to also say that it is not a reassuring thing for society when people who are against women’s rights and against freedoms come into power.

''It is unfortunate that, due to our mistakes, such a political party has been noticed,'' he said. Chaudhry also went on to explain the reason for PTI’s failure in the polls, stating that when three to four candidates from the same party contest the polls in the same constituency, then they will inevitably lose the elections. “This is what happened in most of the areas,” he said.