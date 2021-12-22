Breaking News Live: WHO Asks Nations To Brace For COVID-19 Surge As 'Another Storm Coming'

Quick links:
Shopkeepers near Mahabodhi Temple in Gaya say their business is down during Christmas & New Year holiday season due to the Omicron threat.
"The sales are down as there are very few tourists coming to Gaya. Local tourists are also less in numbers," Jitendra Kumar, a shopkeeper told ANI.
J&K Govt orders fine of Rs 200 and Rs 500 for not wearing masks.
Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 104 fresh COVID cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,036, while one fresh fatality during the past 24 hours due to the virus has pushed the death toll to 4,514.
When asked about SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's allegation that his and his party leaders' phones are being tapped by the UP government, Vadra claimed, "Forget phone tapping, they are hacking my children's Instagram accounts. Does the government have no other work"? On this occasion, she also took a dig at PM Modi over his participation in an event at Prayagraj aimed at fostering women's empowerment through self-help groups.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remarked, "Women of Uttar Pradesh what did I tell you? I urged you to recognize your strength. Today, PM Narendra Modi is bowing before your strength. They have understood that the woman is standing up (for her rights). Why didn't he make these announcements for 5 years? Why is making these announcements before the election? Because women have become aware. We gave the slogan of 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon'. They are demanding their rights. That's why even Narendra Modi had to bow down. I am very happy."
They're even hacking my children's Instagram accounts, let alone phone tapping. Do they not have any other work?: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Lucknow, when asked about incidents of phone tapping & ED-IT raids pic.twitter.com/U2CyZjYPWs— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 21, 2021
While calling Pakitan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) the only “national party”, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that that the rise of “religious extremist” political parties such as the recently unbanned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam would ultimately harm the nation. Chaudhry was speaking to the media a day after the PTI faced a major defeat in the first phase of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local body polls.
The Pakistan’s Information Minister called the JUI-F an “extremists party” and said that he was disappointed at the fact that it bagged the highest number of mayor/chairman seats. Chaudhry said that parties like JUI-F and TLP are a sign of a “retrogressive society” and indicate that things in the country are not fine. He went on to also say that it is not a reassuring thing for society when people who are against women’s rights and against freedoms come into power.
''It is unfortunate that, due to our mistakes, such a political party has been noticed,'' he said. Chaudhry also went on to explain the reason for PTI’s failure in the polls, stating that when three to four candidates from the same party contest the polls in the same constituency, then they will inevitably lose the elections. “This is what happened in most of the areas,” he said.
RAdm Atul Anand assumed duties of Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area #FOK today, 20Dec21 at Karwar.— PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) December 20, 2021
An alumnus of NDA, he was commissioned into the #IndianNavy on 01 Jan 1988. A Navigation& Direction specialist, he was #FOMA prior taking up his present assignment.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/WcwsWkVKPs
"'Hindu' and 'Hindutva' are not two different ideas. They are the same. The unnecessary controversy around this topic is an attempt to create misconception," RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.
Nepal’s first billionaire, Binod Chaudhary, and the wife of PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, Arzu Deuba, are among the five new members of the Central Working Committee (CWC) of the ruling Nepali Congress. According to PTI, the party informed that the 14th General Convention of the party saw the election for 13 CWC members and office bearers of the Nepali Congress. It added that out of all the five new members, Mukta Kumari Yadav from Dhanusha district of southern Nepal, who got elected to the CWC under the Madhes women's quota, secured the highest votes in the NC general convention.
“Five leaders, including industrialist Binod Chaudhary, the only Nepali to have been listed by Forbes as the billionaire, have been elected as Nepali Congress Central Working Committee members under Madhes quota,'' the statement from the party said.
''By securing 3,960 votes out of a total 4,671 votes, Mukta Kumari Yadav even beat ShasankaKoirala, who got 3,936 votes. Yadav is also a former member of the Upper House representing the Nepali Congress party,'' it added.
After a helicopter crashed at sea during a rescue attempt, a Madagascan minister had survived after swimming for at least 12 hours to shore on Tuesday. GDI Serge Gelle was one of the passengers from the helicopter crash who was discovered safe and sound near Mahambo Town. The cause and reason for the chopper disaster are unknown, however, the 57-year-old, Gelle informed that he swam to Mahambo from 7:30 Monday night till 7:30 Tuesday morning. He further stated that he had no injuries following the incident, but that he was cold, as per BBC.
During the time of the disaster, the plane was carrying four passengers. Apart from Gelle, a warrant officer named Laitsara Jimmy Andrianarison was discovered alive on Tuesday, shortly after the collision on Monday evening, The Cable reported. According to video footage which has been uploaded on Twitter, it can be seen that the Madagascar minister was laying on a deck chair, still in his camouflage uniform.
♦️Le GDI Serge GELLE, un des passagers de l'hélicoptère accidenté hier a été retrouvé sain et sauf ce matin du côté de Mahambo.— Ministère de la Défense Nationale Madagascar (@MDN_Madagascar) December 21, 2021
☑️ Les sapeurs sauveteurs de la #4°UPC ont également retrouvé le carcasse de l'hélicoptère au fond de la mer. pic.twitter.com/sP2abwTMwB
RSS reignited the debate over renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar' a year after UP CM Yogi Adityanath made a fervent pitch for the same. In a Twitter post, RSS spokesperson Sunil Ambedkar referred to Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar while informing the people about a coordination meeting of several organizations inspired by the Sangh scheduled there in January 2022. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president JP Nadda and the party's general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh and representatives of 35 other organizations will participate in this meeting.
In a statement, Ambekar said, "All these organizations are constantly active in the educational and ideological fields, economic world, service work and various other social fields. The Sangh coordinates with the swayamsevaks active in such organizations. While sharing their experiences regarding the current situation, every organization will also inform everyone about the efforts being made by them. Special discussions will also be held in the meeting on the important areas of paryavaran (environment), parivar prabodhan (family awareness) and samajik samrasta (social cohesion) and coordinated efforts in those fields."
The Samanvay Baithak (coordination meeting) of the chief functionaries of various organizations inspired by the RSS working in different areas of social life will be held from 5th to 7th Jan. 2022 at Bhagyanagar, Telangana. - Sunil Ambekarhttps://t.co/tchPgyCo2W— RSS (@RSSorg) December 21, 2021
Intensifying its efforts to nab Shiromani Akali Dal general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia, the Punjab Police issued a lookout notice against him. As per sources, this step was taken as the MLA has reportedly gone underground to evade arrest in the drugs case registered at the Punjab State Crime Police Station on Monday. The FIR under Sections 25, 27A and 29 of the NDPS Act is based on a report submitted by the Special Task Force headed by IGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu.
A copy of the FIR accessed by Republic TV alleges, "Evaluation of the statements of (businessman) Jagjit Singh Chahal before the Enforcement Directorate reveal that a payment of rupees 35 lakhs was allegedly made to Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia in about 7-8 installments between 2007 to 2012 as he required these funds for election purpose. At this time, Jagjit Singh Chahal was allegedly involved in manufacturing/supply of illegal drugs/substances. Jagjit Singh Chahal also said that Sh. Bikram Singh Majithia received funds in Canada."
The Winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on Wednesday, a day before schedule. Parliamentary sources said that with the government completing most of its legislative agenda, there is a likelihood that Parliament could be adjourned sine die on Wednesday.
The session commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to end on December 23, Thursday.
Backing the Caste census in the country, RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav said that people who do not want caste enumeration were against the principle of equal justice and opportunity. Y
Earlier, he had alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government was ensuring that there is no caste-based census. “Caste census is necessary for the interest of the country. Unless the root disease is not detected, how will there be the proper treatment? It is not against any caste/class, but it is in the interest of all and inclusive and all-round development of the country. Those who do not want caste enumeration are against the principle of equal justice and opportunity,” Yadav tweeted.
जातीय जनगणना देशहित में अत्यावश्यक है। जब तक मूल बीमारी का पता ही नहीं चलेगा तो सही ईलाज कैसे होगा? यह किसी जाति/वर्ग के ख़िलाफ नहीं है बल्कि इसमें सर्वहित तथा देश का समावेशी एवं सर्वांगीण विकास निहित है। जो जातीय गणना नहीं चाहते वो एक समान न्याय व अवसर के सिद्धांत के विरुद्ध है। pic.twitter.com/mES2PWvU41— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 21, 2021
Film producer Parag Sanghvi has been arrested by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police for alleged fraud. The producer is known for his work in films like Partner, Bhoot Returns, Sarkar, Ab Tak Chappan and The Attacks of 26/11. He has been accused of committing a housing deal fraud involving the sale of two flats at Turner Road in the suburban Bandra area.
Parag has been remanded to police custody till December 25 after being produced before a local court on Tuesday. Sanghvi was arrested under sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 471, 120(b), 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The charges on him were cheating to the tune of Rs 13.75 crore, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, making a false document, forgery of valuable security, using as genuine a forged document and common intention.
I wanted to confirm that people can go ahead with their Christmas plans.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 21, 2021
But we’re keeping a constant eye on the data and can’t rule out any further measures after Christmas.
Please continue to be cautious, follow the guidance and Get Boosted Now: https://t.co/VKGvuQ4lzq pic.twitter.com/506RPwP94h
On December 21, the Central government issued an official declaration stating that no one was involved in manual scavenging in the country now. On the other hand, PTI reported citing, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale stating on December 21, that 158 people died while cleaning sewers or septic tanks in the last three years.
"There is no report of people currently engaged in manual scavenging in the country," the press release stated.
"However, as per reports received from States, 158 persons have died while cleaning sewers or septic tanks during the last three years," Athawale stated according to PTI.
The official release read, "After receiving reports from the social institutions working in this field, about the continuation of this practice, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has launched a mobile app 'Swachhata Abhiyaan' on 24.12.2020 to capture the data of insanitary latrines still existing and manual scavengers associated with them."
Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his attack on the PM Modi-led government for incidents of lynching, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Tuesday raked up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Former minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar asked the Congress leader to get his facts rights. "2000+ Sikhs were lynched in 1984 & Congress justified it. Selective amnesia will not work. We condemn all lynching," he said.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Before 2014, the word 'lynching' was practically unheard of. #ThankYouModiJi". His tweet comes days after two cases of lynching in Punjab. Two persons were lynched in separate incidents, and they were accused of sacrilege.
2014 से पहले ‘लिंचिंग’ शब्द सुनने में भी नहीं आता था।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 21, 2021
Before 2014, the word ‘lynching’ was practically unheard of. #ThankYouModiJi
In a massive crackdown on Pakistan-sponsored fake news, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday blocked 20 YouTube Channels and two websites for spreading anti-India propaganda. According to the Ministry, the Pakistan-coordinated disinformation operation was actively spreading fake news about various sensitive subjects such as Kashmir, Indian Army, minority communities in India, Ram Mandir, General Bipin Rawat, etc.
"The modus operandi of the anti-India disinformation campaign involved The Naya Pakistan Group (NPG), operating from Pakistan, having a network of YouTube channels, and some other standalone YouTube channels not related to NPG. The channels had a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, and their videos had over 55 crore views. Some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) were being operated by anchors of Pakistani news channels," said the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting in a press release.
Amid the Omicron surge across the world, Israel has recently confirmed its first verified fatality from the ‘highly mutated’ COVID-19 variant in the Beersheba city. On Tuesday, December 21, Israel's media reported that an elderly man died at the Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba after contracting the Omicron strain. As per Israel's Kan broadcaster, the patient was a 75 years old man who also had pre-existing medical issues.
Further, the elderly person was reported to have received only two doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, with no third booster injection. The last dosage of the vaccination was given to the individual about six months ago.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged the governments worldwide to prepare for a "significant surge'" of the coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly mutated strain Omicron. WHO’s top EU official expressed concerns as he warned about a massive wave of the COVID-19 about to hit across the continent. The Omicron variant of concern has now become dominant in several countries of the world including the US, and the UK as of Tuesday, Dec. 21. “We can see another storm coming,” WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge said at a press conference in Vienna.
"Within weeks, Omicron will dominate in more countries of the region, pushing already stretched health systems further to the brink,” he warned.
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the Centre does not agree with Reporters Without Borders and its conclusions pertaining to press freedom in India. In his written reply to a question on India being placed at 142 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index, Thakur added that the Centre does not agree for several reasons like "very low sample size and little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy".
"The World Press Freedom Index is published by a foreign non-government-organisation, Reporters Without Borders. The government does not subscribe to its views and country rankings and does not agree to the conclusions drawn by this organisation for various reasons, including very low sample size, little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy, adoption of a methodology which is questionable and non-transparent, lack of clear definition of press freedom, among others," he said