Breaking News Updates: Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shua, Who Went 'missing' Says She Is Safe

Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng Shua, who went 'missing' says she is safe

Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer.

The 30-minute call came amid growing global alarm over Peng after she accused a former leading Communist Party official of sexual assault. China's ruling Communist Party has tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng.