Breaking News Updates: Chinese Tennis Star Peng Shua, Who Went 'missing' Says She Is Safe

Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai told Olympic officials in a video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday after Peng reappeared in public at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer.
The 30-minute call came amid growing global alarm over Peng after she accused a former leading Communist Party official of sexual assault. China's ruling Communist Party has tried to quell fears abroad while suppressing information in China about Peng.
Delhi Parliamentary Joint Committee will meet today to discuss the Personal Data Protection Bill. Consideration and Adoption of the Draft Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 is on the agenda for the meeting.
The Tripura opolice has denied permission to hold rallies in Agartala in view of the tension escalating in the city, Sub Divisional Police Officer Sadar Ramesh Yadav said.
"No permission for roadshow/rally either for BJP or TMC in Agartala today. Permission for street corner meets granted to both. TMC hasn't intimated to us the time when they're going to organize the street corner meet," said Yadav
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb alleged on Monday that the West Bengal government is 'making arrangements for safe houses for drug kingpins who fled away from Tripura and took shelter in the neighboring state '
"West Bengal police have turned down our requests to cooperate. Three drug kingpins who could not stay here in the state for strict police action have now made their new den in Bengal. I know the exact details of where they are staying and how they have reached there," the CM told reporters.
Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 352 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India. Overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Noida stands at 414, in the 'Severe' category as per SAFAR-India.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit J&K on November 22 and 23. She will visit Srinagar today and Jammu tomorrow. In Jammu, Sitharaman will announce a major package for the business sector, in the presence of J&K LG Manoj Sinha. This is her first visit to J&K post-August 05, 2019; she was not part of Union Govt's Public Outreach Program 2.0 (September-October, 2021)
Alleging police brutality towards Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Tripura, a delegation of party MPs is headed to Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Thereafter, TMC MPs will sit on dharna from Monday morning. Sharing the news, TMC leader Derek O' Brien said 'now, it will be eyeball to eyeball' with the ruling BJP.
Ahead of the Parliament session this month, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will visit the national capital from Monday, November 22 to November 25, 2021. Her visit to Delhi which is considered significant before the winter session of the Parliament begins on November 29 will include discussions with opposition leaders on the strategies against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the agrarian laws on centre stage.
A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an Army camp in Pathankot, Punjab in the wee hours of Sunday. SSP Pathankot, Surendra Lamba said CCTVs footage will be probed for further investigation.
Late in the night some people came on motorcycles and hurled a grenade at the Triveni gate of the Indian army camp. There is currently no information about how many people were on the bike, where they came from, where they went. Security has been beefed up at all the points.
Punjab | A grenade blast took place near Triveni Gate of an Army camp in Pathankot. Further investigation is underway. CCTVs footage will be probed: SSP Pathankot, Surendra Lamba
In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state from Monday to address booth presidents' meetings in Gorakhpur and Kanpur. Nadda has been assigned the areas of Gorakhpur and Kanpur.
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday (local time) backed growing calls for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics next year over human rights issues in China.
"The CCP has disappeared reporters writing about Wuhan virus, docs telling the truth about CCP labs, a prof tennis player, Uighurs, Hong Kongers & the head of Interpol. Let's disappear the Olympics from them and hold it in a place the world can be proud of. #BoycottBeijingOlympics," Pompeo tweeted.
This comes a few days after US President Joe Biden said that his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
A total of 24 people lost their lives due to heavy rain in Karnataka. There has been crop damage at over 5 hectares of land. As many as 658 houses were completely damaged while 8,495 homes were partially damaged. At least 191 livestock were reported dead, the Chief minister's office informed.
Expressing serious concerns over the ongoing gas crisis across Pakistan, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday slammed the Imran Khan government for its "incompetency", saying that the solution of all problems of the public lies in the ouster of the ruling PTI-led government.
Bhutto said that Imran Khan's PTI is continuously creating crisis and increasing the miseries of the people, Geo News reported. Pakistan PM should apologize to the citizens who are starving due to the policies of the PTI-led government, he said.
The Delhi government on Sunday extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the city and work from home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.
"Stop entry of trucks in Delhi except the trucks carrying essential commodities till November 26, subject to further review for an extension of this date," it added.
"All offices of GNCT of Delhi/autonomous bodies/corporations shall remain closed till November 26 except those involved in essential and emergency services.... However, all the officers/officials shall work from home," the order said.
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressing grief over the death of people in floods there.
"I pray for them", he wrote while expressing grief about the loss of life. "I very much appreciate that the state government and other agencies are engaged in rescue and relief work, and doing their utmost to provide relief to people affected by this calamity," he said.
Digging in their heels, farmer unions said on Sunday they will continue their agitation till the government starts talks with them on their six demands, including a law guaranteeing MSP and the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, even as the Centre prepared to bring bills in Parliament to repeal its three agri laws.
The agitation spearhead, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), also said the farmers would go ahead with their planned protests, including a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on Monday to press for a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and a march to Parliament on November 29 to observe one year of anti-farm law protests.