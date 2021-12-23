Breaking News: NSG Leaves From Ludhiana Court, PM Modi Chairs COVID Review Meeting

Last Updated:

22:47 IST, December 23rd 2021
PM directs officials that the Central Government should send teams to states with low vaccination, rising cases, insufficient health infrastructure: PMO

 

pointer
22:10 IST, December 23rd 2021
Odisha reports two fresh Omicron Cases

 

pointer
21:45 IST, December 23rd 2021
More than 90% of patients admitted neither have any symptoms nor require any treatment: LNJP-MD Dr. Suresh Kumar

 

pointer
21:25 IST, December 23rd 2021
Assistant police inspector allegedly assaults the cashier of a bar in Mumbai

 

pointer
21:07 IST, December 23rd 2021
Home Minister Amit Shah dials Punjab CM Channi to discuss Ludhiana Blast Case

Home Minister Amit Shah dials Punjab CM Channi to discuss Ludhiana Blast Case.

pointer
21:05 IST, December 23rd 2021
pointer
20:39 IST, December 23rd 2021
Punjab Police registers FIR in Ludhiana blast case

Police have registered FIR in Ludhiana blast case under sections 302, 307, 124A and 120B IPC and UAPA. Explosive substance act has also been imposed. FIR registered against unidentified person.

pointer
20:37 IST, December 23rd 2021
NSG team reaches Ludhiana Court

 

pointer
20:16 IST, December 23rd 2021
pointer
20:07 IST, December 23rd 2021
88 patients infected with the Omicron variant in Maharashtra

 

pointer
20:06 IST, December 23rd 2021
pointer
19:36 IST, December 23rd 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs COVID-19 review meeting

 

pointer
19:23 IST, December 23rd 2021
pointer
19:16 IST, December 23rd 2021
First visuals of PM Modi's COVID-19 review meeting in the backdrop of Omicron concern

 

pointer
19:07 IST, December 23rd 2021
Republic Exclusive: A Larger Conspiracy? Suicide Bomber Angle Not Ruled Out In Ludhiana Blast Case, Say Sources

Suicide Bomber Angle Not Ruled Out In Ludhiana Blast Case, Say Sources

pointer
19:01 IST, December 23rd 2021
pointer
18:56 IST, December 23rd 2021
Navjot Singh Sidhu concludes as probe begins on Ludhiana Court blast

 

pointer
18:48 IST, December 23rd 2021
CJI N. V. Ramana expresses deep shock over Ludhiana Court Blast

 

pointer
18:41 IST, December 23rd 2021
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla briefs Home Minister Amit Shah after speaking with Punjab top officials on Ludhiana Blast

 

pointer
18:33 IST, December 23rd 2021
Karnataka minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan on the anti-conversion bill

 

pointer
18:16 IST, December 23rd 2021
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi links the blast to FIR against Bikram Singh Majithia of the Akali Dal

 

pointer
18:13 IST, December 23rd 2021
NSG team expected to reach Ludhiana by 9pm today

NSG team is expected to reach Ludhiana by 9pm. This team is from NSG’s bomb data centre. While NIA’s team will also carry out an examination of the bomb spot, NSG’s team will carry out the forensic examination.This team has left from Manesar.

pointer
18:13 IST, December 23rd 2021
Home Minister Amit Shah seeks full investigation report in 72 hours over the Ludhiana court blast

 

pointer
17:48 IST, December 23rd 2021
Some people want to create disturbance in Punjab, Govt is on alert: CM Channi

 

pointer
17:47 IST, December 23rd 2021
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemns Ludhiana court complex blast

 

pointer
17:36 IST, December 23rd 2021
Punjab Dy CM O.P. Soni speaks to Republic over the Ludhiana court complex blast

 

pointer
17:27 IST, December 23rd 2021
PM Modi to chair review meet on Omicron situation in states and UTs

 

pointer
17:20 IST, December 23rd 2021
Punjab Government confirms of receiving intel reports from time to time regarding Pakistan's attempts to disrupt peace

 

pointer
17:15 IST, December 23rd 2021
Karnataka anti conversion bill passed in the assembly

 

pointer
17:09 IST, December 23rd 2021
'Not a big deal, we will fight this threat together': Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

 

