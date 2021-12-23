Breaking News: NSG Leaves From Ludhiana Court, PM Modi Chairs COVID Review Meeting

Quick links:
PM directed officials that the Central Government should send teams to states with low vaccination, rising cases, insufficient health infrastructure to assist them to improve the situation: PMO— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
Bhubaneswar | 2 children of age 11 & 15 years, with a travel history to Nigeria, have tested #Omicron positive today; their close contacts have been traced & tested negative: Dr. Niranjan Mishra, Director of Public Health, Odisha— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/IwHUP0WTlD
Delhi: Out of the 34 #Omicron patients admitted to our hospital this month, 18 have been discharged. Everyday 15-18 suspected patients come here from the airport. Every patient here is fully vaccinated with 2 who have even taken booster doses in England: Dr. Suresh Kumar, LNJP-MD pic.twitter.com/CYf4mJXRsV— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
Maharashtra| An assistant police inspector allegedly abused& assaulted the cashier of a bar in Mumbai for refusing to serve him food: Mumbai Police— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
CCTV footage of incident, which took place around 12.30am, went viral on social media platforms
(Screengrab from the CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/fubR3N7G1O
Home Minister Amit Shah dials Punjab CM Channi to discuss Ludhiana Blast Case.
The Debates with Arnab on #LudhianaBlast, #OmicronThreat and #ConversionBillDebate are now streaming LIVE. Tune in to watch and share your views using the hashtags - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021
Police have registered FIR in Ludhiana blast case under sections 302, 307, 124A and 120B IPC and UAPA. Explosive substance act has also been imposed. FIR registered against unidentified person.
Shockwaves across Punjab over the explosion in Ludhiana court complex; Was it a Pakistan plot to cause unrest in Punjab before the Assembly polls?— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021
Join Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy at 8.30 pm for more details, here https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/d8Liz2GLwE
Maharashtra reports 1,179 new #COVID19 cases, 615 recoveries and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
23 more patients have been found to be infected by Omicron. Till date, a total of 88 patients infected with the #Omicron variant have been reported in the state pic.twitter.com/NxIlH4N6KC
Alarming surge of Omicron cases in the country, but no word of booster shots; Shouldn't India gear up against the new variant? At 8 PM, @ShawanSen gets you images from across the nation where public gatherings are allowed with no COVID protocols— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021
Tune in: https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/2Z5fuOsLdg
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs #COVID19 review meeting pic.twitter.com/4lUUVuB7UK— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
From Ludhiana court complex blast to the passage of anti-conversion bill in Karnataka Assembly, join @PriyankaRTV for all the big stories of the day at 7.30 PM, only on Republic TV— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021
Stay tuned here: https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/8ZBz70lgMZ
First visuals of PM Modi's COVID-19 review meeting in the backdrop of Omicron concern, accessed by Republic— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021
Tune in to watch: https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/pARPmqCVW8
Suicide Bomber Angle Not Ruled Out In Ludhiana Blast Case, Say Sources
Ever since the blast was reported in Ludhiana court complex, Police is probing the possibility of suicide bombing; join Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy at 7 PM on 'Biggest Story Tonight' for more details on the explosion— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021
Stay tuned here: https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/m9RyoX33z1
#BREAKING | CJI NV Ramanna issues statement on the Ludhiana court blast; calls it a 'worrisome trend' over the repeated incidents of security lapses in the court premises— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021
Tune in for more updates: https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/bYM4F8mqa2
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla briefed Home Minister Amit Shah after speaking with Punjab top officials on Ludhiana District Court explosion incident: Sources— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
(file photos) pic.twitter.com/pyd8aZGHB5
This was a much-awaited Bill. It will facilitate transparency and accountability. It is a forward-looking Bill that will address many challenges being currently faced. It will create harmony in the society: Karnataka minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan on the anti-conversion bill pic.twitter.com/tIrGVk7hyr— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
#BREAKING | Massive political controversy breaks out over Ludhiana court blast; Punjab CM Charanjit Channi links the blast to FIR against Bikram Singh Majithia of the Akali Dal— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021
More updates here: https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/iurwyr0q8X
NSG team is expected to reach Ludhiana by 9pm. This team is from NSG’s bomb data centre. While NIA’s team will also carry out an examination of the bomb spot, NSG’s team will carry out the forensic examination.This team has left from Manesar.
#BREAKING | Home Minister Amit Shah seeks full investigation report in 72 hours over the Ludhiana court blast, owing to the sensitivity of the situation ahead of the assembly elections— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021
Tune in for more updates: https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/rOmrgruu21
Explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex| An investigation is underway. Some people want to create disturbance in Punjab. Govt is on alert. A person died&5 got injured in the incident: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said after meeting injured persons at hospital in Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/27vekSR4am— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemns Ludhiana court complex blast— ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021
Some people want to create disturbance in Punjab before the State Assembly elections. The people of Punjab should stay together says Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/8b8P7nXhE0
#EXCLUSIVE | Punjab Dy CM O.P. Soni speaks to Republic over the Ludhiana court complex blast; says 'it's election season, there are elements who want to disrupt stability in the region'— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021
Tune in to watch: https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/CjrsPy8vsb
#BREAKING | Punjab Government confirms of receiving intel reports from time to time regarding Pakistan's attempts to disrupt peace— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021
More updates here: https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/rqq1gzVVa2
#BREAKING | Anti-conversion bill passed with a voice vote in Karnataka assembly amid much furore and objection from Opposition— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021
More updates here: https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/ghr6HXiMj4
'Not a big deal, we will fight this threat together': Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi reacts to explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex after meeting injured persons at the hospital— Republic (@republic) December 23, 2021
Tune in - https://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/A3VR4nArgc