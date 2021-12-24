Last Updated:

Breaking News Live: Gurudwara Head Arrested In Kapurthala Lynching; Murder Charges In FIR

Srishti Jha
13:25 IST, December 24th 2021
Delhi HC takes note of Republic TV's coverage on overcrowding at Sarojini Nagar

 

13:17 IST, December 24th 2021
CBIC gives details of Kanpur Tax raids, cash worth ₹150 crore recovered

 

13:14 IST, December 24th 2021
Darbhanga Blast: NIA Cracks ISI-LET Plan Targetting Local RSS-BJP Netas Via Terror Attack

Months after the Darbhanga railway station blast, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, filed a chargesheet establishing an ISI-Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) conspiracy for mass murder. As per the NIA charge sheet, the LET operatives used sulphuric acid and high boiling fraction of petroleum product to cause a big fire in the Darbhanga-bound Secunderabad express train. Moreover, the NIA stated that the faulty wiring in the IED bomb to be parcelled from Secunderabad failed to explode but burst into flames at Darbhanga.

The NIA added that the main accused Md Nasir Khan had been trained by a LET operative and had allegedly met Hafiz Saeed also in Pakistan. Nasir allegedly also travelled to Bangladesh to complete his 'Jihad' training under Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army before hatching the plot in UP's Kairana at his co-accused Haji Saleem's house. After being transferred Rs 2 lakh via Hawala channels, the terror accused used Signal and Telegram apps to avoid detection.

In the course of investigation, one of the accused - Imran Malik confessed to the IED-making process. NIA alleged that the plan of the operatives was to infiltrate the farmer protests on Delhi's outskirts armed with small weapons and 60 associates. Targets assigned to the terror accused were several local RSS and BJP leaders, stated the NIA.

 

13:09 IST, December 24th 2021
Delhi High Court directs authorities to set up task force to tackle mosquito menace in national capital

A bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh, during the hearing on dengue menace in Delhi, said , "steps local bodies are taking are obviously not sufficient for mosquito infestation in NCT of Delhi. Each of the local body should set up task forces headed by the concerned committee of the executive local body as the case may be and take subordinates."

The bench has also asked the local bodies to amend their by-laws in order to increase the fines for the violations.

13:03 IST, December 24th 2021
First arrest takes place in Kapurthala lynching

 

12:35 IST, December 24th 2021
Naqvi Slams Owaisi Over Threat To UP Police; Avers 'communal Mindset Won't Be Accepted'

In a strong response to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's threatening remarks to the Uttar Pradesh Police and for making "unconstitutional" comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that "criminal and communal mindset" of such people will never be accepted in India.

Naqvi, while speaking to Republic TV on Friday, slammed Owaisi for his threatening statements and said that society will never accept these people.

"People like them will continue giving such kind of statements. However, society is smart and they will be not provoked by such statements. Though, it is surprising that these people are being supported by leaders chanting about 'secularism' in the country", he added.

In another reaction, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also lashed out at the AIMIM chief. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Whenever people like Aurangzeb and Babar step on this land, heroes like Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, and Modi-Yogi will stand against them."

 

12:35 IST, December 24th 2021
70 Illegal Migrants Including Children Drowned Off Libyan Coast; Around 100 Missing: UN

Around 70 illegal migrants have drowned this week off the coast of Libya, which also includes a significant number of children, and another 100 have gone missing this week, as the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) suggests.

On Thursday, UNICEF's acting special representative in Libya, Lana Wreikat, announced the drowning of 70 migrants while they were attempting to cross the Central Mediterranean, which is one of the world’s most dangerous and lethal migration routes. This includes children too, as per the reports of Xinhua. She also said that 100 people are missing.

Wreikat then asked for assistance for the migrants and refugees in a statement, as well as the strengthening of search and rescue operations. She also emphasised the importance of addressing the root causes of illegal migration and supporting safe movement for children and young people by increasing safe and legal channels. The statement claims that UNICEF will continue to work with partners to identify a safer alternative to sea crossing and long-term solutions for children attempting to cross the sea.

12:13 IST, December 24th 2021
Harish Rawat arrives at Rahul Gandhi's Residence amid Congress factionalism

 

12:13 IST, December 24th 2021
Security outside J&K High Court beefed up after Ludhiana court blast

 

11:41 IST, December 24th 2021
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi clarifies 'no COVID restrictions in Punjab as of now'

"No COVID-related restrictions as of now in the state, but we request people to follow guidelines"

11:41 IST, December 24th 2021
BJP legislators protest outside Maharashtra Assembly premises

BJP legislators protesting in Maharashtra Assembly premises against the state government over the issues of Maharashtra State Road Transport employees, students' exam paper leaks and farmers' issues.

 

11:18 IST, December 24th 2021
Harish Rawat to meet Congress top brass today amid ongoing crisis, inform sources

 

11:18 IST, December 24th 2021
Amid Omicron surge, CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt imposes stringent curbs

Night curfew to be put in place from December 25 from 11 pm-5 am. Not more than 200 people are allowed at wedding ceremonies. 

11:01 IST, December 24th 2021
Military Junta Declines Foreign Secretary Shringla's Request To Meet Suu Ki

During Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visit to Myanmar, India had sought a meeting with deposed leader Aung San Suu Ki, however, the country’s ruling junta turned down the request. According to ANI, Shringla had called on the Chairman, State Administrative Council and other senior representatives, and held meetings with the members of civil society and political parties, including leaders from the National League for Democracy (NLD). He had good discussions on bilateral issues, but when the Foreign Secretary sought a meeting with jailed human rights activist Suu Kyi, who he has known since 2011, his request was turned down by the state administrative council of Myanmar. 

"During his meetings with all concerned, Foreign Secretary emphasized India's interest in seeing Myanmar's return to democracy at the earliest; release of detainees and prisoners; resolution of issues through dialogue; and complete cessation of all violence," according to the MEA. 

As per sources, Shringla specially discussed security and people to people ties to raise matters relating to India’s security especially in light of the recent incident in the Churachandpur district in southern Manipur. Additionally, Shringla went on to stress the need to put an end to any violence and maintain peace and stability along the border area. 

10:53 IST, December 24th 2021
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi mentions identified elements of Ludhiana court blast on December 23

 

  • "I had a word with Amit Shah and taking assistance from the Centre. Today a minister from the Centre is also here to discuss."
  • "Deceased was handling the explosive in the blast. Either he was carrying or assembling the explosive."
  • Law minister Kiren Rijiju likely to reach Ludhiana around 12:30 PM 
10:48 IST, December 24th 2021
Health care worker reaches village riding camel as part of 'Har Ghar Dastak' vaccination drive in Rajasthan's Barmer

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya shared images on Twitter, "Combination of determination and commitment. Photos of vaccination campaign in Barmer district of Rajasthan."

 

10:48 IST, December 24th 2021
Maharashtra: 37-year-old wrestler shot dead in Chakan area of Pune district by four men

"Nagesh Karale, a 37-year-old wrestler shot dead in Chakan area of Pune district by four men, yesterday, December 23. Probe underway," Pimpri Chinchwad Police Official told ANI. 

10:48 IST, December 24th 2021
White House 'grateful' To Donald Trump For Getting COVID Booster Shots & Promoting Jabs

The White House is “grateful” that former United States President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, said press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday. Psaki’s remarks came Trump recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot against COVID-19 and even hailed Coronavirus vaccines as “one of the greatest achievements of mankind”. Welcoming former US President’s remarks, White House press secretary said “We’re grateful that he made clear” that COVID-19 vaccines are safe. 

Psaki said during a news briefing on Thursday, “We are grateful that the former president got the booster.  We’re also grateful that he made clear in a recent interview that they’re effective and they’re safe.  And that’s an important message for anyone to hear.”

This is not a partisan issue.  This is about saving lives, communicating accurate information, pushing — pushing back against inaccurate information.  And in that — this particular case, the former president did that,” she added.

10:48 IST, December 24th 2021
Omicron Scare: Plea In SC Demand Virtual Rallies During Polls & COVID-19 Norms Enforcement

Amid the Omicron scare, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking the strict enforcement of COVID-19 norms during the 2022 Assembly elections. Contending that the novel coronavirus cases are expected to rise sharply as Omicron has replaced Delta as the dominant variant, petitioner Vishal Tiwari argued that the processions and public gatherings pertaining to the upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur need to be restricted. Therefore, he also asked the SC to direct the Election Commission of India to direct all parties to conduct its election campaign via the digital medium. 

The petitioner observed, That it is prominent and established that the instructions, guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India has remained forceless and has never witnessed ground level practical enforcement. The rallies, promotional campaigning and public gathering do not follow the principle of social distancing and compulsory mask wearing, the instructions have never been complied by the political parties. Such has derogated the notion of public health". At present, there are 358 Omicron cases in India. 

10:28 IST, December 24th 2021
Voting underway for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections; visuals from Sector 8

 

10:28 IST, December 24th 2021
'There is no dispute in Congress party': Uttarakhand MLA Pritam Singh

"Today we have been called by the party leadership and we will follow the instructions accordingly. Won't be commenting on Harish Rawat Ji's tweets...There is no dispute in the party," he told ANI.

10:18 IST, December 24th 2021
Punjab CM Channi addresses media over Ludhiana blast incident

Punjab Chief Minister's scheduled media address over Ludhiana blast begins, watch live:

 

10:06 IST, December 24th 2021
NIA officials being briefed about Ludhiana court blast incident

NIA officials have reached Ludhiana court where the incident took place and are being briefed over the matter. 

Watch live:

 

09:52 IST, December 24th 2021
'Today, there is weak government in Punjab, there is a need for change": AAP's Arvind Kejriwal slams Congress regime

 

09:50 IST, December 24th 2021
Inside track of Ludhiana court blast probe

Sources informed that a preliminary probe reveals that the court complex had faulty metal detectors at the security channel. 

 

09:44 IST, December 24th 2021
J&K: MHA Directs Special Probe Agency, BSF & Police To Up Vigil On Cross-border Activity

In view of the recent spate of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, on December 23 the Home Affairs Ministry (MHA) convened a high-level security meeting with security forces, investigation agencies along with J&K Police. Sources informed Republic TV that Home Secretary at Ministry of Home Affairs Ajay Bhalla and DGP J&K Police Dilbag Singh were present at the conclave who directed competent forces to beef up security and maintain vigil while the Border Security Force (BSF) was alerted to thwart attempts of infiltration amid snowfall in higher altitudes. 

While the MHA conducted a meeting with an objective to assess the Union Territory's law and order, it was brought to the fore that cross-border infiltration and wrongful entries of Pakistan-based terrorists are heightened at present. Therefore, the BSF was directed to up the vigil and special investigation agencies have been asked to deal with terror link probes with utmost priority. In addition, J&K Police was asked to strengthen on-ground mechanisms while identifying OGWs (overground workers). 

Read more about recent violence in J&K 

09:44 IST, December 24th 2021
Omicron May Double Or Triple Risk Of Contracting COVID-19 On Planes: IATA Health Expert

For those planning to fly somewhere for Christmas or New Years, the chances of getting infected with COVID-19 may be higher because of the new Omicron variant. It is to mention that the new Omicron strain is highly transmissible and has also become dominant across the world in the matter of just weeks. The new variant has already been detected in 106 countries and it accounts for more than 70% of all new cases in the US alone. 

Now, amid the spread of the new strain, the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) Medical Advisor, David Powell, has warned that aircraft passengers are twice or even three times more likely to catch coronavirus during a flight since the emergence of the new Omicron variant. According to Fox News, the top medical adviser to the world’s airlines informed that the chance of transmission aboard a plane is less than packed places on the ground like airports bars and gyms because flights use hospital-grade air filters. 

09:44 IST, December 24th 2021
Ludhiana Court blast: 2 NIA officials arrive at site to commence probe

 

09:44 IST, December 24th 2021
Fire in chemical factory in Rajasthan's Kota; 5 tenders rush to spot

 

09:39 IST, December 24th 2021
Amid Omicron scare, petition filed in Supreme Court seeks suspension of election rallies

 

