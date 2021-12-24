Breaking News Live: Gurudwara Head Arrested In Kapurthala Lynching; Murder Charges In FIR

Months after the Darbhanga railway station blast, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, filed a chargesheet establishing an ISI-Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) conspiracy for mass murder. As per the NIA charge sheet, the LET operatives used sulphuric acid and high boiling fraction of petroleum product to cause a big fire in the Darbhanga-bound Secunderabad express train. Moreover, the NIA stated that the faulty wiring in the IED bomb to be parcelled from Secunderabad failed to explode but burst into flames at Darbhanga.

The NIA added that the main accused Md Nasir Khan had been trained by a LET operative and had allegedly met Hafiz Saeed also in Pakistan. Nasir allegedly also travelled to Bangladesh to complete his 'Jihad' training under Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army before hatching the plot in UP's Kairana at his co-accused Haji Saleem's house. After being transferred Rs 2 lakh via Hawala channels, the terror accused used Signal and Telegram apps to avoid detection.

In the course of investigation, one of the accused - Imran Malik confessed to the IED-making process. NIA alleged that the plan of the operatives was to infiltrate the farmer protests on Delhi's outskirts armed with small weapons and 60 associates. Targets assigned to the terror accused were several local RSS and BJP leaders, stated the NIA.