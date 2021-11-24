Last Updated:

Breaking News Live: Param Bir Singh's Protection From Arrest Likely To Be Challenged

22:01 IST, November 24th 2021
Subramanian Swamy compares Mamata Banerjee among the ranks of Jay Prakash Narayan, Morarji Desai

After the meeting in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy is all in praise of West Bengal Chief Minister, and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Subramanian Swamy listed the great leaders he has met or worked with like Jay Prakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and P V Narasimha Rao, and said Mamata Banerjee was among the ranks of those who 'meant what they said and said what they meant'. 

"In Indian politics that is a rare quality," Subramanian Swami said. From the time Subramanian Swamy was dropped from the BJP’s national executive committee recently, and on various occasions, he has appreciated Mamata Banerjee and TMC. The meeting that took place on Wednesday at the Delhi residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, triggered speculations of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy joining Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.

 

21:19 IST, November 24th 2021
Param Bir Singh's protection from arrest likely to be challenged by Maharashtra govt in SC

 

In a massive development, sources informed Republic TV that the Maharashtra Government is likely to move Supreme Court to challenge the recent order which granted interim protection to former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. Sources have stated that the Maharashtra Government wants to interrogate Param Bir Singh over the series of 'extortion' charges that have been levelled against him. Four extortion offences and one atrocity case have been registered in Maharashtra against the fallen cop for which three Non-bailable warrants (NBWs) have been issued. The grave allegations against him, make it important for the investigation officers to interrogate him, sources stated. A high-level meeting was held yesterday in Mantralaya to discuss the same. 

19:59 IST, November 24th 2021
Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure as Germany's Chancellor set to end

German center-left leader Olaf Scholz says three parties have reached a deal to form a new government that will end the era of longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Scholz said Wednesday he expects that members of the parties will give their blessing to the deal in the next 10 days.

19:39 IST, November 24th 2021
Govt likely to initiate farm laws repealing process on the first day of Parliament's winter session

 

18:47 IST, November 24th 2021
Mamata Banerjee discusses BSF extension, other state-related issues in meeting with PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on a three-day visit to Delhi, on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that the decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction in the state be withdrawn. Besides the BSF extension, Mamata Banerjee raised several state-related issues before PM Modi. 

 

18:42 IST, November 24th 2021
Param Bir Singh traced in Chandigarh after 231 days, to travel to Mumbai soon: Sources

After 231 days, Param Bir Singh was tracked in Chandigarh on Wednesday, sources told Republic. The former Mumbai Police Commissioner, sources further said, was tracked after he switched on his phone. Sources added that he is soon to travel to Mumbai to take part in the probe, as is directed by Supreme Court. The apex court, a couple of days ago, granted the former Mumbai Police Commissioner interim protection from arrest. 

17:30 IST, November 24th 2021
Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh joins BJP

 

17:02 IST, November 24th 2021
TMC's Mamata Banerjee meets BJP's Subramanian Swamy in the national capital

On her visit to the national capital, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee met senior BJP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday. The meeting between the two leaders that took place at the Delhi residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, triggered speculations of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy joining Mamata Banerjee-led TMC. 

 

16:40 IST, November 24th 2021
In Karnataka, cash flows out of drainage pipe at raid spot as ACB searches 60 locations

In the latest development, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Karnataka on Wednesday conducted simultaneous search operations in 60 places across Karnataka targeting 15 government officials in various departments as part of a probe into alleged disproportionate assets. 

Among the many locations searched was the house of PWD Joint Engineer Shantha Gowda Biradar. Gold was seized in bulk from his house. Also, up to 25 lakh rupees cash was seized. As per reports, before the searches, Shantha Gowda Biradar had dumped the money in the Pipeline connection of his residence. In the visuals accessed by Republic, ACB officials with the help of a plumber can be seen retrieving the cash from the pipe.

 

15:56 IST, November 24th 2021
Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) join hands with  Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh Polls

Apna Dal (Kamerawadi)'s chief  Krishna Patel met Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav. Addressing the media after the meeting, Krishna Patel confirmed the news that her party Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) was joining hands with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. Krishna Patel said, "We didn't talk about the seat-sharing much... we have to walk together... with the similar ideology." 

We (Apna Dal & Samajwadi Party) are planning a programme soon... not decided the dates yet," Krishna Patel added. 

 

14:46 IST, November 24th 2021
Lalu Yadav addresses press from Patna's RJD office, sends warning to CM Nitish Kumar

Lalu Yadav addressed Press Conference at RJD Office in Patna. 

Watch live:

 

14:34 IST, November 24th 2021
Congress' DK Shivakumar reacts to insulting comments on Sardar Patel

DK Shivakumar addressed the media and clarified his take on comments passed on Sardar Patel. 

Watch live:

 

14:28 IST, November 24th 2021
'International flight operations expected to return to normal soon' says Ministry of Civil Aviation

International flight operations are expected to return to normal soon, informed Rajiv Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation. 

 

14:13 IST, November 24th 2021
UP 2022 Polls: Apna Dal Announces Alliance with Samajwadi Party

Clarifying that they are absolutely 'satisfied,' Apna Dal announced an alliance with Samajwadi Party for UP Polls 2022. 

 

14:10 IST, November 24th 2021
Akhilesh Yadav promises 25 lakhs compensation to farmers who died

Sounding poll bugle, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav announced 'Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi' of 25 lakhs for farmers who lost their lives during protests against farm laws. 

"The life of a farmer is priceless because he grows 'food' for the lives of 'others'. We promise that as soon as the Samajwadi Party government comes to power in 2022, a 'Kisan Shahadat Samman Rashi' of 25 lakhs will be given to the martyrs of the farmers' movement," tweeted Akhilesh Yadav in Hindi. 

 

14:01 IST, November 24th 2021
AAP MP Sanjay Singh says BJP is a 'Jinnah-Wadi' party

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, said that BJP is a 'Jinnah-Wadi' party. He also said that the withdrawal of farm laws will not help BJP in the elections. 

 

13:56 IST, November 24th 2021
Delhi schools to reopen from November 29

After Delhi's air quality improved from the 'very poor' to 'poor' category for the first time in 10 days, Environment minister Gopal Rai informed that Schools, colleges, educational institutes to re-open from 29th November in the National Capital. 

 

13:52 IST, November 24th 2021
Rajasthan Minister promises to build 'roads like Actor Katrina Kaif's cheeks'

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha was heard saying that roads in the state will be built like Actor Katrina Kaif's cheeks. The comment has been marked as highly sexist. 

 

13:32 IST, November 24th 2021
UP Polls: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav meets AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and dropped a hint of grand alliance for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. Earlier, former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav had invited poet and former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas to join Samajwadi Party. Rashtriya Lok Dal is also likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. 

 

13:18 IST, November 24th 2021
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to meet Interim President Sonia Gandhi tomorrow

To chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament, a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group is scheduled to be held at the residence of Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi tomorrow. 

 

13:04 IST, November 24th 2021
Union Cabinet Approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to withdraw the three farm laws, sources informed Republic TV. The Union Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The farm laws were passed by the Parliament in September 2020.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was brought up along with 26 new bills for introduction by the government. 

 

12:39 IST, November 24th 2021
PM Modi pays tribute to brave Lachit Borphukan

On the occasion of Lachit Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to brave Lachit Borphukan.

 

12:06 IST, November 24th 2021
Arvind Kejriwal addresses press over Ayodhya visit

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed the press and promised to take the senior citizens of Delhi to Ayodhya from December 3.

 

11:58 IST, November 24th 2021
J&K: Alert sounded at J&K Bank's Janipur branch

An alert was sounded and Bomb Disposal Squad rushed to J&K Bank, Janipur branch after people heard two on bike saying that there is a bomb there. 

 

11:51 IST, November 24th 2021
RJD Chief Lalu Yadav drives jeep in Patna, first visuals out

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen driving a jeep in Bihar's Patna. Watch visuals:

 

11:38 IST, November 24th 2021
Delhi pollution hearing: SC raps state, Central Govt, asks for larger road map

The hearing over Delhi's pollution issue is currently underway in the Supreme Court and the top court has asked for a larger roadmap in the matter. 

 

11:28 IST, November 24th 2021
SAD leader Sirsa slams Punjab Congress over appointment of SFJ member's kin

 

SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa slams Punjab Congress over the appointment of SFJ member's kin as Chairman of Public Entity.

 

11:10 IST, November 24th 2021
BJP slams Congress over insult to Sardar Patel

BJP leader Sambit Patra slammed the Congress party over a leaked tape of party leaders insulting Sardar Patel. 

 

11:06 IST, November 24th 2021
Supreme Court begins Delhi-NCR pollution hearing

Senior adv Vikas Singh appearing for the petitioner, in his first argument informed Supreme Court that as per a media report this year due to polls in Punjab fines not being imposed to please farmers. SC said it isn't concerned with this issue & it can't micromanage such things. 

 

10:56 IST, November 24th 2021
Republic accesses first pictures of murdered RSS worker's accused's car

Republic has accessed visuals of car used by accused to murder RSS worker S Sanjith.

Watch live:

 

