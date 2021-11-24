Breaking News Live: Param Bir Singh's Protection From Arrest Likely To Be Challenged

After the meeting in the national capital, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy is all in praise of West Bengal Chief Minister, and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Subramanian Swamy listed the great leaders he has met or worked with like Jay Prakash Narayan, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and P V Narasimha Rao, and said Mamata Banerjee was among the ranks of those who 'meant what they said and said what they meant'.

"In Indian politics that is a rare quality," Subramanian Swami said. From the time Subramanian Swamy was dropped from the BJP’s national executive committee recently, and on various occasions, he has appreciated Mamata Banerjee and TMC. The meeting that took place on Wednesday at the Delhi residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, triggered speculations of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy joining Mamata Banerjee-led TMC.