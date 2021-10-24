Breaking News Updates: PM Modi To Address Mann Ki Baat, Amit Shah's Strong Message In J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday flagged off the Srinagar-Sharjah international flight route from J&K's Sheikh Ul-Alam International Airport. Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the inauguration online from New Delhi.

“We declare it open from today. This will help in boosting tourism and bring more investment in the Union Territory,” Shah said while inaugurating the flight service.

Wadia group-run airline Go First on Saturday commenced its direct passenger services to Sharjah in the UAE from Srinagar, becoming the first domestic carrier to provide direct international connectivity from the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir.