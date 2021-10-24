Breaking News Updates: PM Modi To Address Mann Ki Baat, Amit Shah's Strong Message In J&K

Quick links:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday flagged off the Srinagar-Sharjah international flight route from J&K's Sheikh Ul-Alam International Airport. Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the inauguration online from New Delhi.
“We declare it open from today. This will help in boosting tourism and bring more investment in the Union Territory,” Shah said while inaugurating the flight service.
Wadia group-run airline Go First on Saturday commenced its direct passenger services to Sharjah in the UAE from Srinagar, becoming the first domestic carrier to provide direct international connectivity from the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir.
While addressing an event in Guwahati, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat gave a lecture describing India’s current geopolitical situation with all its neighbours. Speaking about China, CDS General Rawat said that China's continuous support for Pakistan by providing military equipment to facilitate violence in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a clear anti-India stand. He also said that China’s repeated investments in Myanmar are an attempt to reduce India’s influence in the country, which is a threat to the North-Eastern states as they have strong ties with the country.
In a major update to the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, security forces have found the involvement of jailed terrorist Zia Mustafa in aiding terrorists to enter the Union Territory.
Shockingly, Zia Mustafa was inside the Kot Bhalwal Central jail from where he managed a mobile phone and stayed in contact with terrorists explaining the routes to enter Kashmir. J&K security forces, after suspecting his role brought him to Mendhar on 10-day police remand for questioning. Currently, Mustafa's role is being investigated in connection with the ongoing encounters in Poonch, which entered day 13 on Sunday. As per on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, Mustafa originally hailed from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and entered India some 15 years ago via the Surankote border.
Reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said that it was 'imperative' amid the recent incidents of civilian killings in the Union Territory. The National Conference (NC) president said that amidst targeted civilian killing the visit from the Union Minister was demanded.
However, Abdullah slammed the Centre claiming that 900 youngsters, who were accused of stone-pelting in the past, were arrested ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray admitted that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir had gone 'missing' as his whereabouts continue to remain a mystery. Addressing an inauguration event of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, CM Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the former top cop in an indirect statement. Stating that 'a complainant' who had levelled grave charges had gone 'missing' in the state, Thackeray said that even in the absence of the accuser, the allegations were being looked into seriously. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud and others were present on the occasion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Indian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers two days after India reached the 100 crore vaccines milestone. The representatives of Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Panacea Biotech participated in the meeting. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar were also present in the meeting.
In an interaction with members of the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Club in Srinagar, on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lambasted all the terror apologists, asserting they will be dealt with 'very strictly'.
While lashing out at the terror apologists, the HM stated, "A few people want to stop the development of Jammu and Kashmir. We will deal with them very strictly. I did not come here to answer the people who talk of the Pakistan language. I came here to have a dialogue with the youth."