Breaking News Live: Bollywood Actor Ananya Panday To Appear Before NCB At 11 Am Today

Quick links:
Image: Republic
Taking umbrage at Lalu Prasad Yadav's derogatory remarks against Congress' Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das, Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) chief Pappu Yadav claimed that RJD is BJP's B-team. When asked about Das' allegations of a secret RJD-BJP deal, the RJD supremo opined, "Bhakt Charan is a bhakchonhar (stupid person)".
Taking to Twitter, Pappu Yadav asserted that the RJD supremo's comment indicated the "anti-Dalit mindset" of Bihar's main opposition party. Moreover, he alleged that RJD was toeing BJP's line owing to pressure from central investigative agencies such as ED, CBI and I-T.
कांग्रेस के राष्ट्रीय प्रभारी भक्तचरण दास जी पर अनुचित टिप्पणी बिहार के मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी की दलित नेता के प्रति मानसिकता को दर्शाता है।— Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) October 24, 2021
यह BJP की बी टीम बन गए हैं, ED, CD, CBI, IT के दबाव में उसके हाथों में खेल रहे हैं। यह भी दलित के प्रति बीजेपी जैसी दुर्भावना से ग्रसित हैं।
Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is set to appear yet again before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in connection with the Mumbai drugs case. Panday was already summoned thrice by the NCB in the case after her 'drug chats' with Aryan Khan emerged during the probe.
The Kolkata Metro Railway on Sunday, October 24, formally bid farewell to India’s first underground non-AC rakes that have been operational since 1984. While celebrating its 37th Operational Day, a photo exhibition of the railways 'Down the Memory Lane' was organized at the Mahanayak Uttam Kumar station.
Following the recent incidents of communal violence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that the incidents were being made to tarnish the country’s image. She said that it is the propaganda of certain groups. The PM’s comment came as the country recovers from a series of violent attacks held against Hindus in the country during Durga Puja festivities. PM Sheikh Hasina said that certain groups want to divide the country and thus are conducting unlawful attacks.
"Certain quarters with vested interests are disseminating propaganda aimed at creating a communal divide," Bangladesh PM said as cited by PTI.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday attacked the Congress party over the infighting in its Punjab unit. The SAD leader also stated that the ruling Congress party in the state has become a comedy show after the arrival of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Badal's remarks come after months of dramatic developments in the Punjab Congress as infighting raged within the grand old party.
"Because of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress Party has become a comedy show in Punjab. I would ask production houses from Mumbai to come and make a comedy show here in Punjab. Amid all of their drama the common people of Punjab are being crushed," said Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP), a hardline Islamist party, agreed to suspend its march into Islamabad after Pakistan decided to drop pending charges against the party's leader, Saad Rizvi, on Sunday, October 24. Party supporters left the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, October 23, clashing for the second day in succession with police who fired tear gas into the gathering. The TLP group set out for Islamabad a day earlier with the intention of pressuring the government to release Saad Rizvi. Punjab's provincial law minister, Raja Basharat, said that under the terms of the agreement, Punjab will drop all charges against Rizvi and free all those arrested during the protest march by Tuesday, October 26, AP reported.
Days after North Korea fired its first underwater-launched ballistic missile in two years, a senior US ambassador urged North to refrain from further missile testing and resume nuclear dialogue. Sung Kim, the US ambassador for North Korea, spoke after meeting with South Korean officials to address North Korea's recent missile tests, despite the fact that nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang are still stuck.
"We call on the DPRK to cease these provocations and other destabilizing activities, and instead, engage in dialogue. We remain ready to meet with the DPRK without preconditions and we have made clear that the United States harbors no hostile intent towards the DPRK," Kim said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, AP reported.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the Centre of meting out "step-motherly treatment" to Jharkhand in disbursement of funds, which is leading to "hindering the development process" in the state. The leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly also alleged that ever since non-BJP forces came to power in Jharkhand under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the "central government did not allocate development funds as much as it did during the saffron party's regime in the state".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, October 25, will visit Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate nine medical colleges in Siddharthnagar and launch 30 development projects including Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Varanasi. PM Modi will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the state.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has delayed his visit to Delhi despite the Congress high command summoning him amid the political crisis in the state, sources revealed. The party top brass had reportedly asked him to reach the national capital by Tuesday owing to his unwillingness to pave the way for TS Singh Deo's elevation as the CM. Moreover, sources indicated that the Sonia Gandhi-led party threatened to take strict action against Baghel if he doesn't budge from his stance and contemplated calling a meeting of the Legislative Party on the lines of Punjab.