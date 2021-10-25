Breaking News Live: Bollywood Actor Ananya Panday To Appear Before NCB At 11 Am Today

Taking umbrage at Lalu Prasad Yadav's derogatory remarks against Congress' Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das, Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) chief Pappu Yadav claimed that RJD is BJP's B-team. When asked about Das' allegations of a secret RJD-BJP deal, the RJD supremo opined, "Bhakt Charan is a bhakchonhar (stupid person)".

Taking to Twitter, Pappu Yadav asserted that the RJD supremo's comment indicated the "anti-Dalit mindset" of Bihar's main opposition party. Moreover, he alleged that RJD was toeing BJP's line owing to pressure from central investigative agencies such as ED, CBI and I-T.