Breaking News: Government Issues New Guidelines For Vaccine For Teenagers, Booster Dose

Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Violet Baruah on Monday became the first-ever woman to get promoted to the rank of Inspector General in Assam Police.

In an official notification, the Home Department of Assam government promoted Baruah, who received the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service this year, to the rank of Inspector General of Police with effect from January 1, 2022.

The Assam Police's seniormost woman IPS officer, who is currently posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (BTAD) in Kokrajhar district, will be in the 'Super Time Scale-II of IPS' of pay matrix, it added.