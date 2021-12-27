Breaking News: Government Issues New Guidelines For Vaccine For Teenagers, Booster Dose

Quick links:
As announced earlier this year, India will be chairing the Counterterrorism Committee in January 2022 at United Nations Security Council. The committee stands for greater significance for India, as the country has been pitching pertinent measures to evict and fight terrorism on the global platform. The UNSC Committee on Counterterrorism will be chaired by India after 10 years, as India last chaired this committee in 2012.
Happy to announce that 🇮🇳 #India will be chairing 3 key subsidiary bodies of @UN #SecurityCouncil during #IndiainUNSC (2021-22):
➡️ Taliban sanctions committee
➡️ #CounterTerrorism committee (for 2022)
➡️ #Libya sanctions committee @MEAIndia #UNSC
According to official sources, Union Health Secy Rajesh Bhushan to conduct meeting with States/UTs chief secretaries and medical officers on vaccination of 15-18 years old & precaution dose to health care, frontline workers and for seniors above 60 with comorbidities. The meeting will be held at 11:30 am on Dec 28.
Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Violet Baruah on Monday became the first-ever woman to get promoted to the rank of Inspector General in Assam Police.
In an official notification, the Home Department of Assam government promoted Baruah, who received the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service this year, to the rank of Inspector General of Police with effect from January 1, 2022.
The Assam Police's seniormost woman IPS officer, who is currently posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (BTAD) in Kokrajhar district, will be in the 'Super Time Scale-II of IPS' of pay matrix, it added.
In a ‘healthy development,’ the Telangana State had progressed and outperformed other states by topping the charts of recording incremental progress on the performance of the health system in a NITI Aayog report on Monday. The report is based on the state's performance in the financial year 2019-2020. The report announced that the Telangana state had ranked first in the incremental performances and third in the overall Health Index Report published by the government’s think tank NITI Aayog.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant informed that the Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the state from Dec 28 until Jan 7, amid rising Omicron cases.
Karnataka govt imposes night curfew (10 pm to 5 am) in the state from Dec 28 until Jan 7, in view of the rising #Omicron cases: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project on Tuesday, December 28.
Belur Math will remain closed for devotees and visitors on January 1, 2022, due to unavoidable reasons.
West Bengal | Belur Math shall remain closed for devotees & visitors on 1st January 2022, due to unavoidable reasons.
Republic accesses the first video of an underground tunnel used to hide cash in UP. DGGI had recovered over Rs 250 crores of cash, 25 kg gold, and 250 kg silver during Kapur and Kannauj raids.
"Night curfew has been implemented by the Uttarakhand government from today to control the new variant Omicron of Kovid-19. Night curfew will be in place from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am. During this, all essential services will continue and movement will be allowed for essential works", Uttarakhand Police informed.
कोविड-19 के नए वैरिएंट Omicron के नियंत्रण हेतु उत्तराखण्ड शासन द्वारा आज से नाइट कर्फ़्यू लागू किया गया है। नाइट कर्फ़्यू रात 11:00 बजे से सुबह 5:00 बजे तक रहेगा। इस दौरान सभी आवश्यक सेवाएं जारी रहेंगी और जरूरी कार्यों के लिए आवागमन की छूट मिलेगी।
TMC's Derek O'Brien continues to attack Centre on the controversy over Missionaries of Charity despite clarification by the charity organisation; alleges 'damage control tactics' by Centre.
TMC's Derek O'Brien continues to attack Centre on the controversy over Missionaries of Charity despite clarification by the charity organisation; alleges 'damage control tactics' by Centre.
Missionaries of Charity issues clarification after big political controversy; says 'no account frozen' in contrast to claims made by Mamata Banerjee.
While the MHA denied that it has frozen any accounts of the MoC and that the State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that MoC itself sent a request to the bank to freeze its accounts.
According to the new guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, "Health care workers and frontline workers who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from 10th Jan. The prioritization & sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose"
Manipur has reported the first case of Omicron variant after a person, who arrived from Tanzania tested positive for it.
#COVID19 | First Omicron case detected in Manipur after a person, who returned from Tanzania tested positive for it, officials said.
Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years. Guidelines are also issued for precaution dose to healthcare and frontline workers, and to people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities.
The government clarified on Missionaries of Charity (MoC) accounts being frozen and said 'SBI has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its account'. This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a tweet stating, 'Union Ministry froze all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!'.
Government clarifies on Missionaries of Charity (MoC) accounts being frozen; says 'SBI has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its account'
The Centre has blocked the bank accounts of The Missionaries of Charity, an organization founded by Mother Teresa. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has informed about the same via a tweet post. While the government has said 'the FCRA registration of MoC was valid up to 31st Dec 2021. MHA did not freeze any accounts of MoC'
Shocked to hear that on Christmas, Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in India!
Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.
While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia filed a pre-arrest bail application in Punjab and Haryana HC on being booked by Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Piyush Jain has been sent to 14-day police custody. Businessman Piyush Jain was arrested on charges of tax evasion after central agencies recovered nearly Rs 257 crore in cash and documents of several properties from his house.
DGGI issues a statement on Kapur and Kannauj raids that led to the recovery of over Rs 250 crores of cash, 25 kg gold, and 250 kg silver.
Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a massive victory in the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections by winning 14 out of the 35 seats.
Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a massive victory in the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections by winning 14 out of the 35 seats.
SP Leader Abhishek Som has filed a petition in Allahabad HC and sought a ban on PM Modi's rally amid the Omicron threat.
SP Leader Abhishek Som has filed a petition in Allahabad HC and sought a ban on PM Modi's rally amid the Omicron threat.
Perfume maker Piyush Jain brought to Kanpur's Special Transit Court for further proceedings. Businessman Piyush Jain was arrested on charges of tax evasion after central agencies recovered nearly Rs 257 crore in cash and documents of several properties from his house.
Perfume maker Piyush Jain brought to Kanpur's Special Transit Court for further proceedings, after the raid at his residence led to the recovery of over Rs 250 crores of cash, 25 kg of gold and 250 kg of silver
The ward secretaries protested in front of the BJP office in Bihar's Patna, over the issue of non-payment of salaries for a long time. According to reports, the police lathi-charged the ward secretaries who were protesting, and water cannons were used to control the situation.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) addresses media after the victory in Chandigarh municipal polls. They thanked voters as the party registered a massive victory in the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections by winning 14 out of the 35 seats.
AAP addresses media after the victory in Chandigarh municipal polls; thanks voters for the mandate
UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party over the massive recovery of over Rs 177 crores of cash from raids at perfume trader Piyush Jain's residence. Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had arrested businessman Piyush Jain yesterday. According to official sources, DGGI Ahmedabad had recovered Rs 10 crores more cash from the factory and residence of perfume businessman Piyush Jain, promotor of Odochem Industries of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh, in the earlier hours of Dec 26.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches scathing attack on Samajwadi Party over the massive recovery of over Rs 177 crores of cash from raids at perfume trader Piyush Jain's residence
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 3rd Apex Level meeting of Narco Coordination Centre. Home Secy Ajay Bhalla, Director IB Arvind Kumar, NCB Chief SN Pradhan, DG BSF & SSB, Chief Secretaries & DGPs of States, their representatives & administrators in UTs marked their presence in the meeting.
As per the government data, 23 people died while battling dengue in Delhi this year, the highest in the last 6 years. The national capital reported a total of 9,545 cases of dengue in 2021, the data show.
Goa reports first Omicron case. An 8-year-old boy who had travelled from the UK on December 17 has tested positive for Omicron, says Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.
Goa reports first Omicron case
8-year-old boy who had travelled from the UK on December 17 has tested positive for Omicron, says Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition over Kanpur raids:
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition over Kanpur raids
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's custody has been extended by 14 days.
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's custody extended by 14 days
