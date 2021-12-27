Breaking News: Government Issues New Guidelines For Vaccine For Teenagers, Booster Dose

Last Updated:

22:49 IST, December 27th 2021
India to chair counter-terrorism, Taliban & Libya Sanction Committees at UNSC in Jan 2022

As announced earlier this year, India will be chairing the Counterterrorism Committee in January 2022 at United Nations Security Council. The committee stands for greater significance for India, as the country has been pitching pertinent measures to evict and fight terrorism on the global platform. The UNSC Committee on Counterterrorism will be chaired by India after 10 years, as India last chaired this committee in 2012. 

 

22:16 IST, December 27th 2021
Union Health Secy to hold conduct meeting with States/UTs chief secretaries and medical officers on vaccine drive

According to official sources, Union Health Secy Rajesh Bhushan to conduct meeting with States/UTs chief secretaries and medical officers on vaccination of 15-18 years old & precaution dose to health care, frontline workers and for seniors above 60 with comorbidities. The meeting will be held at 11:30 am on Dec 28. 

22:02 IST, December 27th 2021
IPS Violet Baruah becomes first woman IG of Assam Police

Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Violet Baruah on Monday became the first-ever woman to get promoted to the rank of Inspector General in Assam Police.

In an official notification, the Home Department of Assam government promoted Baruah, who received the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service this year, to the rank of Inspector General of Police with effect from January 1, 2022.

The Assam Police's seniormost woman IPS officer, who is currently posted as the Deputy Inspector General of Police (BTAD) in Kokrajhar district, will be in the 'Super Time Scale-II of IPS' of pay matrix, it added.

21:23 IST, December 27th 2021
Telangana ranks 1st in incremental progress; 3rd overall in NITI Aayog Health Index report

In a ‘healthy development,’ the Telangana State had progressed and outperformed other states by topping the charts of recording incremental progress on the performance of the health system in a NITI Aayog report on Monday. The report is based on the state's performance in the financial year 2019-2020. The report announced that the Telangana state had ranked first in the incremental performances and third in the overall Health Index Report published by the government’s think tank NITI Aayog.

20:46 IST, December 27th 2021
Karnataka Govt imposes night curfew from Dec 28 amid Omicron threat

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant informed that the Karnataka government has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in the state from Dec 28 until Jan 7, amid rising Omicron cases.

 

20:17 IST, December 27th 2021
PM Modi to inaugurate completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project on Tuesday, December 28. 

19:45 IST, December 27th 2021
West Bengal's Belur Math to remain closed for devotees on Jan 1

Belur Math will remain closed for devotees and visitors on January 1, 2022, due to unavoidable reasons.

 

19:16 IST, December 27th 2021
Republic accesses first video of cash tunnel in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj

Republic accesses the first video of an underground tunnel used to hide cash in UP. DGGI had recovered over Rs 250 crores of cash, 25 kg gold, and 250 kg silver during Kapur and Kannauj raids.  

 

19:06 IST, December 27th 2021
Uttarakhand government imposes night curfew amid Omicron threat

"Night curfew has been implemented by the Uttarakhand government from today to control the new variant Omicron of Kovid-19. Night curfew will be in place from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am. During this, all essential services will continue and movement will be allowed for essential works", Uttarakhand Police informed. 

 

18:56 IST, December 27th 2021
TMC's Derek O'Brien continues to attack Centre on the controversy over Missionaries of Charity

TMC's Derek O'Brien continues to attack Centre on the controversy over Missionaries of Charity despite clarification by the charity organisation; alleges 'damage control tactics' by Centre.

 

18:49 IST, December 27th 2021
Missionaries of Charity denies opposition claims of accounts being frozen

Missionaries of Charity issues clarification after big political controversy; says 'no account frozen' in contrast to claims made by Mamata Banerjee. 

While the MHA denied that it has frozen any accounts of the MoC and that the State Bank of India (SBI) has informed that MoC itself sent a request to the bank to freeze its accounts.

 

18:43 IST, December 27th 2021
Government issues guidelines on booster doses

According to the new guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, "Health care workers and frontline workers who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from 10th Jan. The prioritization & sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose"

18:38 IST, December 27th 2021
Manipur reports first case of Omicron COVID variant

Manipur has reported the first case of Omicron variant after a person, who arrived from Tanzania tested positive for it. 

 

18:24 IST, December 27th 2021
Union Health Ministry issues guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children

Union Health Ministry has issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years. Guidelines are also issued for precaution dose to healthcare and frontline workers, and to people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities. 

17:58 IST, December 27th 2021
Government issues statement on claims of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) accounts being frozen

The government clarified on Missionaries of Charity (MoC) accounts being frozen and said 'SBI has informed that MoC itself sent a request to SBI to freeze its account'. This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a tweet stating, 'Union Ministry froze all bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India!'. 

 

17:45 IST, December 27th 2021
Centre froze accounts of Missionaries of Charity: Mamata Banerjee

The Centre has blocked the bank accounts of The Missionaries of Charity, an organization founded by Mother Teresa. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has informed about the same via a tweet post. While the government has said 'the FCRA registration of MoC was valid up to 31st Dec 2021. MHA did not freeze any accounts of MoC'

 

17:30 IST, December 27th 2021
Akali Dal's Majithia files pre-arrest plea in Punjab and Haryana HC

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia filed a pre-arrest bail application in Punjab and Haryana HC on being booked by Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. 

 

 

 

17:16 IST, December 27th 2021
Piyush Jain sent for 14 day police custody

Piyush Jain has been sent to 14-day police custody. Businessman Piyush Jain was arrested on charges of tax evasion after central agencies recovered nearly Rs 257 crore in cash and documents of several properties from his house. 

 

17:13 IST, December 27th 2021
DGGI issues statement on Kapur and Kannauj raids

DGGI issues a statement on Kapur and Kannauj raids that led to the recovery of over Rs 250 crores of cash, 25 kg gold, and 250 kg silver. 

 

17:08 IST, December 27th 2021
Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia addresses media on AAP's victory in Chandigarh municipal polls

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference after the  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a massive victory in the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections by winning 14 out of the 35 seats.

 

16:50 IST, December 27th 2021
SP leader Abhishek Som files petition in Allahabad HC, demands ban on PM Modi's rally

SP Leader Abhishek Som has filed a petition in Allahabad HC and sought a ban on PM Modi's rally amid the Omicron threat. 

 

16:24 IST, December 27th 2021
Piyush Jain reaches Kanpur's Special Transit Court

Perfume maker Piyush Jain brought to Kanpur's Special Transit Court for further proceedings. Businessman Piyush Jain was arrested on charges of tax evasion after central agencies recovered nearly Rs 257 crore in cash and documents of several properties from his house. 

 

16:02 IST, December 27th 2021
Ward Secretaries protest outside BJP office in Bihar's Patna

The ward secretaries protested in front of the BJP office in Bihar's Patna, over the issue of non-payment of salaries for a long time. According to reports, the police lathi-charged the ward secretaries who were protesting, and water cannons were used to control the situation. 

 

15:52 IST, December 27th 2021
AAP addresses media after the victory in Chandigarh municipal polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) addresses media after the victory in Chandigarh municipal polls. They thanked voters as the party registered a massive victory in the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections by winning 14 out of the 35 seats.

 

15:48 IST, December 27th 2021
UP CM Yogi Aditynath attacks SP over black money scandal

UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party over the massive recovery of over Rs 177 crores of cash from raids at perfume trader Piyush Jain's residence. Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had arrested businessman Piyush Jain yesterday. According to official sources, DGGI Ahmedabad had recovered Rs 10 crores more cash from the factory and residence of perfume businessman Piyush Jain, promotor of Odochem Industries of Kannauj district in Uttar Pradesh, in the earlier hours of Dec 26.  

 

15:38 IST, December 27th 2021
Home Minister Amit Shah chairs 3rd Apex Level meeting of Narco Coordination Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 3rd Apex Level meeting of Narco Coordination Centre. Home Secy Ajay Bhalla, Director IB Arvind Kumar, NCB Chief SN Pradhan, DG BSF & SSB, Chief Secretaries & DGPs of States, their representatives & administrators in UTs marked their presence in the meeting. 

15:26 IST, December 27th 2021
Delhi has reported a total of 9,545 cases of dengue in 2021: Report

As per the government data, 23 people died while battling dengue in Delhi this year, the highest in the last 6 years. The national capital reported a total of 9,545 cases of dengue in 2021, the data show. 

14:53 IST, December 27th 2021
Goa reports first Omicron case

Goa reports first Omicron case. An 8-year-old boy who had travelled from the UK on December 17 has tested positive for Omicron, says Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. 

 

14:41 IST, December 27th 2021
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition over black money scandal

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath slams Opposition over Kanpur raids:

 

14:31 IST, December 27th 2021
Anil Deshmukh's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's custody has been extended by 14 days. 

 

