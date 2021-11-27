Last Updated:

Breaking News Updates: Boris Johnson Holds Press Conference Over Omicron COVID Variant

The new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, first detected from South Africa this week, was on Friday designated as a “Variant of Concern” by the World Health Organisation, which named it “Omicron”.

22:44 IST, November 27th 2021
Boris Johnson on countering Omicron COVID variant

To counter the Omicron COVID variant, the UK requires anyone entering the country to take a PCR test within the second day of arrival & isolate till then, says Boris Johnson. T

18:57 IST, November 27th 2021
Indian railways is constructing world's tallest pier in Manipur

The railway is constructing the world's tallest bridge pier in Manipur which is a part of the 111 km long Jiribam-Imphal railway project Sandeep Sharma, Chief Engineer of the project informed, "With the completion of the project the 111 km of distance will be covered in 2-2.5 hrs."

18:18 IST, November 27th 2021
Waterlogging situation continues in Chennai

Due to torrential rains observed in the city for the past few days, several regions in Chennai were partially submerged in floodwater.

 

17:37 IST, November 27th 2021
Delhi schools to resume classes from Nov 29

 

17:22 IST, November 27th 2021
Union Min Jitendra Singh on Octa Med Drone launched for aerial delivery of vaccine

Union MoS Jitendra Singh told ANI, "Developed at National Aerospace Laboratories it can be used in hilly states like J&K, Himachal, Arunachal where transportation isn't easy & it's difficult for health workers to transport vaccines".

16:46 IST, November 27th 2021
Delhi CM Kejriwal questions Channi over free electricity beneficiaries of Punjab

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Mohali said, "Channi Sahab said electricity has been made free in Punjab. I ask you if you have access to free electricity. Who all are such beneficiaries? Did he lie? I've brought bills of Delhi's 1 Lakh consumers.35 Lakh consumers received zero electricity bill last month".

16:33 IST, November 27th 2021
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on J&K UT status

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Kashmir's Kulgam said, "Usually, UTs are upgraded to state. But in our case, the state was downgraded to UT. It's like demoting DGP to the post of thanedaar, CM to MLA, and chief secretary to Patwari. No wise man can do this."

16:11 IST, November 27th 2021
Rahul Gandhi on new COVID variant

 

15:32 IST, November 27th 2021
BKU leader Rajveer Singh Jadaun on farmers' protest

BKU leader Rajveer Singh Jadaun in Delhi informed, "In today's meeting of SKM, we have decided to continue to protest until Govt holds talks with us over MSP, the death of farmers during the protest, & the Lakhimpur violence matter. We do not agree with Govt's announcements today". 

14:58 IST, November 27th 2021
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur pledges to find talent in rural areas

"We will come to find talent in the rural areas. They will be chosen, tested, polished and made capable of turning into diamonds so that they bring laurels to India. Ravi Dahiya of the future will be found like this."

"If you look at medal winners, you will realise that they are not from affluent households. Those with fire in their belly and the sense to do & achieve something, those from rural areas are winning medals for India," he added.

14:58 IST, November 27th 2021
Aircel Maxis case: Delhi court issues summons to former Union Minister P Chidambaram & son Karti Chidambaram

Aircel Maxis case: Delhi court issues summons to former Union Minister P Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and others in ED and CBI cases. The court takes cognizance of the charge sheets filed by probe agencies in the matter.

14:47 IST, November 27th 2021
Farmers call off November 29 protests after Union Agriculture Minister's request

After Narendra Singh Tomar's appeal to protesting farmers, unions have called off the demonstration scheduled for November 29. Earlier today, Tomar had asked the farmers to end their agitation and 'go home'.

14:26 IST, November 27th 2021
PM Modi chairs meeting over COVID-19 health preparedness & vaccination status

PM Narendra Modi chaired a comprehensive meeting which lasted for almost 2 hours to review the public health preparedness & vaccination-related situation for Covid-19 today morning: PMO

  • PM highlighted need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’. PM also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence
  • PM directed officials to work closely with state govts to ensure that there is proper awareness at state & district levels. He directed that intensive containment & active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases
  • Officials briefed PM Modi about the new Variant of Concern ‘Omicron’ along with its characteristics & impact seen in various countries. Its implications for India were also discussed. PM spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant
14:26 IST, November 27th 2021
Delhi Congress leader Mukesh Goel joins AAP in the presence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Congress leader Mukesh Goel joins Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

 

14:07 IST, November 27th 2021
Children are allowed to go to Sabarimala temple without RT-PCR test report, says Kerala Govt

Children are allowed to go to Sabarimala temple without RT-PCR test report, says Kerala Govt However, adults will require either the final vaccination certificate or an RTPCR negative certificate within 72 hours to enter temple premises 

 

13:24 IST, November 27th 2021
Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at Rani Sati Dyeing Mill in Surat

15 fire fighters have rushed to the spot. No casualties are reported as yet. 

13:21 IST, November 27th 2021
Narendra Tomar Assures Panel On MSP, Decriminalises Crop Burning After Repeal Of Farm Laws

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced today that a committee will be formed to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, and making the MSP system more transparent and effective. 

"This committee will have representatives from farmers' organizations. With the constitution of this committee, farmers' demand on MSP stands fulfilled," said Tomar. 

"Farmer organizations had demanded to decriminalize stubble burning by farmers. The government of India has accepted this demand as well," the Minister said. 

"As far as cases registered during the protest are concerned, it comes under the jurisdiction of state governments and they will take a decision. The state governments will decide on the issue of compensation too, as per their state policy," he clarified.

13:17 IST, November 27th 2021
Fauci Says US Working With South Africa To Learn More About New COVID Variant, Omicron

While speaking to CNN, chief medical advisor to the US President and director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr Fauci, said, "Right now you're talking about sort of like a red flag that this might be an issue- but we don't know." He clarified that once it is tested it would be clear whether the new COVID strain "does or does not evade the antibodies that we make- for example against the virus, through a vaccine."  

"US scientists are in very active discussion with South African specialists to learn more about the molecular makeup of the variant so that researchers can examine for the variant in the United States. This kind of data also can help investigators better foretell how well current COVID-19 vaccines may work against the variant," Fauci told CNN.

13:07 IST, November 27th 2021
Andhra Pradesh Floods: Incessant Rains Trigger Havoc In State; Death Toll Soars To 44

The administration of Andhra Pradesh said on Friday that 44 people have died as a result of floods triggered by the state's unprecedented rain. According to a statement released by the state government, the floods devastated a total of 1990 villages in 119 mandals in four districts namely -- Kadapa, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Nellore -- with 211 villages entirely flooded, 44 persons killed, and 16 people still missing.

"The rains, which started after the first week of this month, continue to fall today. The Rains began on the 16-17th. As never seen before in history, heavy rains inundated Rayalaseema. On the streets of Tirumala and in the town of Tirupati, we have experienced heavy rains and vehicles being washed away," the statement said. "Four buses were stuck in the flood, where an RTC bus had fallen from Nadaluru bridge, causing 10 people to succumb to death and the rest were rescued by SDRF teams. 10 others had died at Sivalayam which is on the banks of the river," it said.

13:07 IST, November 27th 2021
Vessel collision between MVs Aviator & Atlantic Grace in Gulf of Kutch on November 26 night

A collision took place between MVs Aviator & Atlantic Grace in the Gulf of Kutch on Nov 26 night. No casualties, oil slick reported. Indian Coast Guard ships in the area including pollution control vessel on stand-by in the vicinity & monitoring the situation: PRO Defence, Gujarat.

 

12:49 IST, November 27th 2021
Amid concerns over new South Africa COVID strain, Mumbai announces genome sequencing

Amid concerns over the new South Africa COVID strain, Mumbai announces genome sequencing for those arriving from South Africa. 

12:49 IST, November 27th 2021
Bengaluru-Patna GoAir flight with 139 passengers makes emergency landing

Bengaluru-Patna GoAir flight with 139 passengers & crew members on board makes an emergency land at Nagpur airport due to technical glitch, as per an official of Nagpur airport.

12:41 IST, November 27th 2021
'Akhilesh Yadav must apologise for 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots' CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav must repent and apologise for what entailed in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. Further, CM Yogi claimed the state's law and order, under the SP regime, was disrupted while girls and women were unsafe. 

"There were riots every second day. Who can forego the Muzaffarnagar riots? Who can forget the Kosi Kalan riots? Disturbance and commotion erupted on a daily basis. Day to day rioting in Bareilly cannot be forgotten either.  Who can let go of all that?" CM Yogi Adityanath asked. 

12:28 IST, November 27th 2021
Indian Army Organises Program In J&K's Samba District To Encourage Youth To Join Forces

With the objective to motivate the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to join the armed forces, the Indian Army held an interactive program in the border district of Samba. The initiative has been taken to urge the youth to join Indian Armed forces and make them aware of the operational preparedness. 

As a part of this program, college students including children from border districts partook and they were educated about weapons used by the Army to combat enemies. Further, details regarding various weaponry including anti-tank guided missiles, Sig Sauer assault rifles (SiG 716), and their effectiveness were briefed to them.

12:19 IST, November 27th 2021
Tamil Nadu rains claim 8 lives; 3 died yesterday

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran in Chennai stated, "Eight people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu, out of which 3 people lost their lives yesterday. Two teams of NDRF have been deployed in Chinglepet and one in Kanchipuram."

"Waterlogging has been reported at 220 places in Chennai, out of which water is cleared at 34 places. The process to pump out floodwater is ongoing at 127 places," he added. 

12:17 IST, November 27th 2021
Amid COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 'Omicron' scare, Gujarat mandates RT-PCR for international travellers of 11 countries

Gujarat mandates RT-PCR testing for travellers landing at the airports in the state from Europe, UK, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong over the new variant concerns

12:15 IST, November 27th 2021
"I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home": Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

"After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers' agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and go home," Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said.

 

11:48 IST, November 27th 2021
Farm Laws repeal bill likely to be cleared on day 1 of Parliament winter session

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to introduce the all-important Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 on the opening day of the winter session on Monday, November 29. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar will move the bill for introduction and passage. The move comes as a show of the government’s quick response to its promise to the farmers. PM Modi had announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws earlier last week.

An official bulletin on Friday confirmed that the repeal legislation will be listed at the Lok Sabha on the opening day of the winter session. Minister Narendra Tomar will push the bill for passage. Meanwhile, the opposition is adamant to discuss the bill in the House in order to attack the government. The opposition which had earlier spoken against the laws will bring up the issues faced by the farmers during the tenure of the protest.

11:30 IST, November 27th 2021
Nitish Kumar Takes Anti-liquor Oath In Patna Amid Recent Hooch-related Deaths

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, along with other state officials, at Gyan Bhawan, Patna, took an oath on November 26, to abstain from alcohol consumption for the rest of their life, pledging that the state's liquor prohibition law will be enforced more effectively in the future. The CM urged people to help with the project since alcohol is detrimental to health and society. Media agency ANI posted a video of the event on Twitter with the caption, "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his cabinet and others present at Gyan Bhawan in Patna today took a pledge that they would neither consume liquor nor take part in any activity related to it."

Number of crimes and accidents decreased after liquor ban: CM Nitish

The Nitish Kumar led government banned alcohol use in 2016. Kumar went on to say that since the legislation was implemented in 2016, the number of crimes and accidents has decreased across the state. The CM also recognised 31 officials, including police officers, for their efforts in enforcing the order. All law enforcement authorities must ensure that the ban is properly enforced across the state, he said, adding that all violators, including government employees, will face harsh penalties, according to several media reports. Patna police recently raided many hotels and wedding halls in the state capital, arresting several people on suspicion of consuming and distributing alcohol.

11:04 IST, November 27th 2021
'Purvanchal Expressway tenders were issued with no land' CM Yogi Adityanath slams Akhilesh Yadav

"Akhilesh had laid the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway, but after 2017 it was found that the work was zero per cent. Tenders were issued, but there was no land," CM Adityanath said to Republic TV. 

 

