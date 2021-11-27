Breaking News Updates: Boris Johnson Holds Press Conference Over Omicron COVID Variant

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced today that a committee will be formed to deliberate on the issues of crop diversification, zero-budget farming, and making the MSP system more transparent and effective.

"This committee will have representatives from farmers' organizations. With the constitution of this committee, farmers' demand on MSP stands fulfilled," said Tomar.

"Farmer organizations had demanded to decriminalize stubble burning by farmers. The government of India has accepted this demand as well," the Minister said.

"As far as cases registered during the protest are concerned, it comes under the jurisdiction of state governments and they will take a decision. The state governments will decide on the issue of compensation too, as per their state policy," he clarified.