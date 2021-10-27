Breaking News Live Updates: Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing To Resume, Covaxin Clearance Awaited

Quick links:
Terming the current COVID-19 situation in West Bengal a 'concerning trend,' Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday, October 22 wrote a letter to Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Health Secretary of West Bengal. In the two page letter, the Union Health Secretary detailed upon COVID cases increase in the state in the last 30 days, which accounts for 3.4 per cent of cases of India's cumulative total and 4.7 per cent of new deaths. Additionally, the letter highlights special concerns for Kolkata as the district has registered a 27% increase in cases in one week.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Health Secretary of West Bengal Govt regarding new deaths and cases of #COVID19 in the state, in last 30 days.— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021
"One of the primary districts of concern is Kolkata..." reads the letter. pic.twitter.com/ulc6YAmDpg
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has indicated that unvaccinated tennis players will be allowed to enter the country for the Australian Open provided they undergo two weeks in hotel quarantine. Morrison on Wednesday moved to clarify the border situation a week after his immigration minister suggested there’d be a no jab, no visa policy for the tournament next January. Morrison has told Australian television networks there are exemptions to the strict COVID-19 pandemic international border protection rules for those who qualify under skilled worker or economic benefit criteria.
Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar mockingly asked, 'why doesn't Lalu Prasad Yadav get me shot?' breaking the silence on RJD chief's assertion to finish Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. Addressing the media on the ongoing campaign with respect to the by-polls in two seats of Bihar - Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur, Nitish Kumar said that the mood of the people of the constituencies seemed just 'fine'. Reacting to reports of Lalu Prasad Yadav also campaigning for the two seats, he said, 'Let him campaign."
The so-called bigoted 'outrage' against Mohammad Shami after the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match was an orchestrated attempt by Pakistan to weaponise social media and show India in a poor light, it has emerged. Republic Media Network's investigation has revealed that the vicious attack on Shami, and flap-jaw Pak Home Minister Sheikh Rashid's statement asking Indian Muslims to join in the celebrations, all appear to be a part of a deep-state plan to reignite the 'intolerance' debate in the country and drive a communal wedge between its people.
The World Health Organization's decision on including Covaxin in its Emergency Use Listing was delayed yet again after the UN health agency sought more clarifications from Bharat Biotech. In an important update on Wednesday, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan explained that the Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing required additional information to conduct a final risk-benefit assessment for global use of this COVID-19 vaccine. This is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations on whether a novel coronavirus vaccine can be listed for emergency use.
Bombay High Court will resume the bail hearing of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan today, who was arrested in connection with the Mumbai Cruise Drugs bust case. In yesterday's hearing, Khan's lawyer Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi had presented several arguments against the allegations that the latter was charged with. Meanwhile, Two accused in the Mumbai Drugs bust case - Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu, have been granted bail by a special NDPS court in Mumbai on Tuesday.