Breaking News Live Updates: Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing To Resume, Covaxin Clearance Awaited

Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar mockingly asked, 'why doesn't Lalu Prasad Yadav get me shot?' breaking the silence on RJD chief's assertion to finish Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. Addressing the media on the ongoing campaign with respect to the by-polls in two seats of Bihar - Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur, Nitish Kumar said that the mood of the people of the constituencies seemed just 'fine'. Reacting to reports of Lalu Prasad Yadav also campaigning for the two seats, he said, 'Let him campaign."