Breaking News Live: Mehul Choksi Claims There Is Another Plot Of Kidnapping Him To Guyana

In yet another provocative statement, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday issued a threat to Prime Minister Modi-led central government to meet the demands of the farmers, outlining that 'January 26 was not far, and 4 lakh tractors are also ready'.

Among the demands of the farmers is a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP), removal of penal provisions against farmers in the 'Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021. Also, the withdrawal of cases against farmers and building a memorial for the protesters who lost their lives during the agitation against the three contentious Central farm laws. The farmers have given the central government time till December 4 to meet the demands.

