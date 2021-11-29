Breaking News Live: Mehul Choksi Claims There Is Another Plot Of Kidnapping Him To Guyana

Quick links:
Image: .
Congress has called for a meeting of of its Rajya Sabha MPs today at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office.
Winter session of Parliament | Congress calls a meeting of its Rajya Sabha MPs today at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021
Amid the heavy political infighting in Punjab, CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday shared a photo with some local children who had taken on a free helicopter spin. Taking to Twitter, Channi explained that he had found the kids playing near his helicopter while visiting Morinda. Stating that it was a childhood dream of his to fly in a helicopter, he offered the ride to the children. Punjab goes to the polls in February 2022.
While interacting with them, I felt that there was no dearth of talent in Punjab, but there is a need to give proper guidance to these children. I promise all the children of Punjab that I will do my best to create a bright future for them. pic.twitter.com/gGyN3XRcOL— Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 28, 2021
In a key development, Reliance Jio on Sunday informed that it was raising tariffs by 20%. The new tariff plans will come into effect starting December 1 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels. This development comes after Bharati Airtel and Vodafone India have already increased tariffs. Jio, however, said that it continues to provide the lowest tariffs and the best quality service.
In a statement, Jio said, "In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with true digital life, Ji today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will be the biggest beneficiaries."
In yet another provocative statement, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday issued a threat to Prime Minister Modi-led central government to meet the demands of the farmers, outlining that 'January 26 was not far, and 4 lakh tractors are also ready'.
Among the demands of the farmers is a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP), removal of penal provisions against farmers in the 'Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021. Also, the withdrawal of cases against farmers and building a memorial for the protesters who lost their lives during the agitation against the three contentious Central farm laws. The farmers have given the central government time till December 4 to meet the demands.
Read full story here.
India reports 8,309 new covid-19 cases, 236 deaths & 9,905 recoveries in the last 24 hours:
COVID19 | India reports 8,309 new cases, 236 deaths & 9,905 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 1,03,859; lowest in 544 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/8mTR4VZXPe— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021
In his latest claims, Mehul Choksi has said that there has been another plot of kidnapping him to Guyana. He also said that he is always available for interrogation however his health conditions are not stable. 'I am innocent and will come out victorious in all the charges that they have put against me in both the countries,' he claimed.
Watch video live here:
Setting a packed agenda for the Winter session, Centre has listed 26 bills for consideration and passage in this session. Key bills to be tabled are Farm Laws Repeal Bill, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill and Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill. The Parliament's Winter session will last from November 29 to December 23.
Read full story here:
Winter Session 2021 begins today: Farm laws repeal, Power, Crypto in focus; Centre to table 26 Billshttps://t.co/B2mH1XmSyR— Republic (@republic) November 29, 2021
Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is scheduled to meet today at 10.30 AM today as the Winter session of Parliament commences from Monday.
Delhi schools reopened from today for all classes. All schools and colleges were closed due to high air pollution levels in the city. Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'very poor' category today, as per SAFAR.
Delhi schools reopen from today for all classes.— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2021
All schools and colleges were closed due to high air pollution levels in the city.
Delhi's overall air quality is in the 'very poor' category today, as per SAFAR. pic.twitter.com/1LlrCZYlj3
Canada confirmed its first COVID Omicron case in two people who had recently travelled to Nigeria. The individuals are residents of Ottawa.
A person who had returned from South Africa to Dombivali has tested COVID positive. His samples to be sent for genome sequencing to confirm whether or not he is 'Omicron' positive, informed Dr Pratibha Panpatil, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation.
Maharashtra | A person who had returned from South Africa to Dombivali has tested COVID positive. His samples to be sent for genome sequencing to confirm whether or not he is 'Omicron' positive: Dr Pratibha Panpatil, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021
After the announcement of the results of the Tripura Civic Polls, the Trinamool Congress on Sunday expressed its happiness for not only successfully contesting elections but also emerging as the principal opposition. With a 20 per cent vote share, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking to his Twitter handle pointed out that it was a 'good start for the party'.
It is exceptional for a party beginning with negligible presence to successfully contest municipal elections and emerge as the PRINCIPAL OPPOSITION in the state with more than 20% vote share (1/2)— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) November 28, 2021
Days after J&K Congress was jolted by a series of resignations, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti hit out at the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it as a cause for the rift. The former J&K CM claimed that BJP had a 'policy' of splitting parties, and alleged that PDP and National Conference (NC) had faced a similar situation. Mufti's statement came after 20 J&K Congress leaders, said to be close to G23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, resigned from their party positions.
"This has been the policy of the BJP, firstly they attacked PDP and created proxy parties which I did not name, then they split National Conference and made them directly join BJP in Jammu. The division which is happening in Congress now, I don’t think that this is happening on its own but BJP is behind this and they want Congress to split into two parts," said Mehbooba Mufti.
Keeping the COVID-19 variant Omicron threat in view, the government has revised guidelines for international arrivals in India which will be effective from December 1. The new guidelines mandate submitting travel details of 14 days and uploading negative RT-PCR test reports on the government's Air Suvidha portal prior to the journey.
Travellers coming from counties 'at risk' have to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival. On testing negative, the person has to undergo home quarantine for seven days and take a re-test on day 8 of arrival and if negative, the government suggests monitoring health for the next seven days.
Omicron Alert: States brace as new COVID variant detected in South Africa raises concerns; vigilant checking for travelers flying in from countries at risk.— Republic (@republic) November 28, 2021
Watch state-wise guidelines pic.twitter.com/1q1hknSwQY