Breaking News Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Italy For G-20 Summit

The government is carefully following the World Health Organization (WHO) discussions over Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday, 29 October. While answering a query at a media briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Italy and the UK, Shringla said that the approval for the India-made vaccine against COVID-19 “should b given soon”. He also informed that WHO’s technical advisory group (TAG) met on 26 October and they “had a few questions” for Bharat Biotech.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday for the 16th G-20 Summit in Rome that has been scheduled from October 30-31. The Prime Minister will also hold a meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi.
PM Narendra Modi arrives in Rome, Italy. He will participate in the 16th G-20 Summit here from October 30-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
The PM will also hold a meeting with Italian PM Mario Draghi.
India has reported 14,348 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours as per the Union Health Ministry. In addition, the country also recorded 805 deaths.
India reports 14,348 new #COVID19 cases, 13,198 recoveries and 805 deaths in last 24 hours as per the Union Health Ministry
Case tally: 3,42,46,157
Active cases: 1,61,334
Total recoveries: 3,36,27,632
Death toll: 4,57,191
Total Vaccination: 1,04,82,00,966
As Punjab Congress' infighting continues to boil, CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday, met with ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. As per sources, Channi discussed party's prospects in next year's polls, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh's political re-entry, govt's schemes, sacrilege case and the new BSF mandate amendment. This is Channi's first meeting with the party high command after Capt Amarinder Singh announced that he was forming his own political party and contesting on all 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022.
President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a housing scheme for economically weaker sections (EWS) at Bhavnagar today. The President will also visit Shree Chitrakutdham Ashram today. A press release issued by the President's secretariat on Wednesday said, "The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Gujarat from October 28 to 30, 2021. On October 29, 2021, the President will inaugurate a Housing Scheme Project for the Economically Weaker Section at Bhavnagar. He will also visit Shree Chitrakutdham, Ashram of Morari Babu at Talgajarda in Bhavnagar district." Gujarat assembly elections are expected to be held in 2022. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats.
The Centre on Friday extended the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das for a period of three years. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the reappointment of Shaktikanta Das as Reserve Bank of India Governor for a period of three years beyond 10.12.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," reads an official statement.
Shaktikanta Das was appointed as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor in December 2018.
Das, an IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, will have a tenure of three years, according to a decision taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). He retired as Economic Affairs secretary last year and was subsequently made a member of the 15th Finance Commission.
In a key development, on October 28 Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, during an MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) press briefing, informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated at the 18th India-ASEAN Summit earlier in the day wherein the leaders deliberated on regional and international issues of common interest and concern including the South China Sea and counter-terrorism. In addition, Shringla informed that PM Modi is set to attend his eighth G20 Summit in Rome from October 29 to 31 upon the invitation of Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
After the G20 Summit, PM Modi is scheduled to attend the COP26 in Glasgow wherein, he is expected to pitch for collective measures to deal with the situation in Afghanistan. On November 1, PM Modi will deliver a national statement at the World Leaders' Summit and participate around themes of climate change, mitigation, adaption and clean technology and innovation at Glasgow, the Foreign Secretary stated.
West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will visit Goa on Friday and is expected to interact with party workers and the fishermen community there. At first, Banerjee will chair a meeting with Goa TMC leaders at 10:00 am in International Centre, Dona Paula. Following this, the TMC National President will interact with the fishermen community at 12:00 pm in Betim. After these events, she will hold a Press Conference at 01:00 pm in International Centre, Goa.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday said his company is rebranding itself as Meta in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, what Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse”. Sceptics point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook Papers, a leaked document trove that has revealed the ways Facebook ignored internal reports and warnings of the harms its social network created or magnified across the world.
Zuckerberg says he expects the metaverse to reach a billion people within the next decade. The metaverse, he says, will be a place people will be able to interact, work and create products and content in what he hopes will be a new ecosystem that creates “millions” of jobs for creators.