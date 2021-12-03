Breaking News Live: Centre Forms Task Force On Delhi-NCR Pollution, Supreme Court Informed

Quick links:
Image: .
In a breaking development, the central government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court and constituted a five-member task force for the Air Pollution issue in Delhi-NCR. Centre also gave legislative powers to the task force. Punishment and preventive legislative powers were also given.
The Ministry has taken up with foreign governments the need for easing travel restrictions on Indian students in foreign universities.
The Ministry has taken up with foreign govts the need for easing travel restrictions on Indian students in foreign universities. Travel restrictions eased for Indian students to travel to many countries incl USA,UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland,Germany etc: MEA in Rajya Sabha y'day— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021
In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants have stolen a tyre of a Mirage fighter jet in Lucknow. The thieves stole the tyre from a truck that was carrying military goods to the Jodhpur airbase from Bakshi Ka Talab airbase. The theft took place on the night of November 27 at Shaheed Path in Lucknow, and further investigation is now underway.
Unidentified miscreants stole a tyre of Mirage fighter jet from a truck that was carrying a consignment of military equipment to Jodhpur airbase from Bakshi-Ka-Talab airbase in Lucknow on Nov 27, as per FIR filed at Ashiyana Police Station— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 3, 2021
After two cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron was found in India, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday informed that five contacts of one of the patients have tested positive for the virus. Their samples have been delivered for genome sequencing to determine if they have been infected with the Omicron variant, Bengaluru's civic body added. The Union Health Ministry, yesterday informed that two cases of the newly detected COVID variant Omicron, have been detected in India, both from Karnataka.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai convened health experts from both state and Union Government to hold a high-level meeting to formulate new guidelines.
We are conducting contact tracing. I will be holding a meeting with health experts at 1 pm today. I have spoken to Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, he will get back to me with some guidelines: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on the two #Omicron cases in India pic.twitter.com/6CkzmZ9Yrv— ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021
Chief Economist Gita Gopinath is all set to take over as the International Monetary Fund's First Deputy Managing Director next year. As a part of the recent announcement by the fund, she will be succeeding Geoffrey Okamoto as the FDMD serving under IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.
I am honored to become the IMF’s First Deputy Managing Director. With the pandemic, the work of the Fund has never been more important. I look forward to working with my brilliant colleagues to help our membership face these important challenges.https://t.co/jpp3C7dRog— Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) December 2, 2021
Extending support to its supremo Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday stated that it was 'factually correct' to say that 'UPA was over'. Derek O'Brien while speaking to the media, cited the Lok Sabha elections of 2004, and then 2019, in which the Congress party had come out victorious and formed the government under then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Coming to 2014, TMC national spokesperson highlighted how BJP under PM Modi took over power.
"Since 2014 the situation has drastically changed. If you look at the numbers as well, the change is evident," Derek O'Brien said, reiterating Mamata Banerjee's constant urge to uproot BJP off the power.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reportedly moved the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order granting default bail to Sudha Bharadwaj in the Bhima Koregaon case. The activist-lawyer had contended in her plea that Additional Sessions Judge KD Vadane of the Pune Sessions Court who had taken cognisance of the police charge sheet in 2019, was not authorised to do so. Pointing out that only a Special Court has the exclusive jurisdiction to try UAPA offences, her lawyer Yug Chaudhry cites RTI replies from the HC to show that Vadane was not a designated special judge.
The chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, Dr Angelique Coetzee spoke to Republic Media Network on Thursday and said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has mild symptoms and that the infected person does not suffer from loss of smell or taste.
"If you want to know if it's Omicron, if you can't distinguish it from the Delta variant with the symptoms, you can go with a PCR test. But you can tell with the symptoms," Dr Coetzee said.
Param Bir Singh on Thursday was suspended by the Maharashtra Government. In the suspension order accessed by Republic, the government has cited the five cases filed against Param Bir Singh, and certain 'irregularities and lapses' committed by him including unauthorised absence from duty. The government said that it was initiating suspension as part of the disciplinary action.
"The Government of Maharashtra is satisfied that it is necessary and desirable to place Shri Param Bir Singh, IPS under suspension in accordance with Provision of Rule 3 (1) and 3 (3) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. added the official," the order read.
The Joint Secretary of Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Lav Agarwal, on Thursday informed that two cases of the newly detected COVID variant Omicron, have been detected in India, both from Karnataka. He, however, stated that both the cases are mild without any severe symptoms.
"All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. In all such cases in the country as well as the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. WHO has said that its emerging evidence is being studied," Agarwal said.