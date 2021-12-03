Breaking News Live: Centre Forms Task Force On Delhi-NCR Pollution, Supreme Court Informed

After two cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron was found in India, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday informed that five contacts of one of the patients have tested positive for the virus. Their samples have been delivered for genome sequencing to determine if they have been infected with the Omicron variant, Bengaluru's civic body added. The Union Health Ministry, yesterday informed that two cases of the newly detected COVID variant Omicron, have been detected in India, both from Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai convened health experts from both state and Union Government to hold a high-level meeting to formulate new guidelines.