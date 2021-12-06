Last Updated:

Breaking News Live Updates: President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi To Hold India-Russia Summit

09:32 IST, December 6th 2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi to hold India-Russia summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive in India today to hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

09:22 IST, December 6th 2021
COVID-19: 43 students in Telangana tests positive

43 students of Telangana's Chalmeda AnandRao Institute of Medical Sciences, Bommakal in have tested positive for COVID19: District Medical Health Officer, Karimnagar.

 

08:46 IST, December 6th 2021
Congress Vs BJP: War of words between Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia

Reigniting the old Congress tussle, party veteran Digvijaya Singh on Saturday, claimed that had 'Maharaj' Scindia not jumped ship to BJP,  the Kamal Nath government would have remained. Addressing reporters in Bhopal, he deemed Scindia to be a traitor and said that future generations will not forgive him. He further claimed that had 'Scindia family supported the Hindus, Ahmed Shah would have lost Battle of Panipat'. 

08:44 IST, December 6th 2021
President Kovind, PM Modi pays tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary today

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other parliamentarians paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary today. 

 

08:27 IST, December 6th 2021
Nagaland firing: Minister P Paiwang Konyak says SIT report will be tabled within a month's time

In an exclusive conversation with Republic on firing incident, Nagaland Minister P Paiwang Konyak said SIT report will be tabled within a month's time:

 

07:55 IST, December 6th 2021
Nagaland firing: 5-member TMC delegation to visit bereaved families

TMC's 5-member delegation- Prasun Banerjee, Sushmita Dev, Aparupa Poddar, Santanu Sen will be visiting the bereaved families in Nagaland today. 

 

07:41 IST, December 6th 2021
Pakistan Minister justifies Sri Lankan man's lynching, 'kids fight, and sometimes people get killed'

In a shocking statement, Pakistan Minister justified the brutal lynching of Sri Lanka's national and while trying to showcase it as not a big deal. 

 

07:29 IST, December 6th 2021
Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at Delhi Palam airport

 

Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at Delhi Palam airport and will be meeting External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and will take part in the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between India and Russia.

 

07:29 IST, December 6th 2021
India's COVID-19 variant Omicron cases rise to 21 with cases found in Rajasthan, Maharashtra

On Sunday, December 5, India reported nine more cases of the new Coronavirus strain in Rajasthan's Jaipur which led the tally to 21. Prior to this, Maharashtra recorded seven more cases for the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra. 

 

07:29 IST, December 6th 2021
ED allows Jacqueline Fernandez to leave Mumbai Airport, asked to join probe in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) allowed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Republic Media Network has learned that Jacqueline has been allowed to leave and has been informed that she has to appear for questioning before ED in Delhi. Fresh summons asking her to join the probe, will be issued soon.

The actress was stopped at the Mumbai Airport earlier today since there was a lookout notice issued against her by Enforcement Directorate in an extortion case. According to sources, she was on her way to Dubai for a show. Sources told Republic Media Network that the ED was in touch with immigration authorities regarding the actress' whereabouts. The central agency is planning to bring her to Delhi for questioning and is reported to be in touch with Mumbai Police as well.

07:29 IST, December 6th 2021
Param Bir Singh responds to Maha govt & DGP Before SC hearing, cites his old age & health

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed a counter-affidavit in reply to the Maharashtra government and state DGP's respective affidavits before Supreme Court. In his rejoinder, Param Bir, who is accused of extortion and corruption, stated that he is fully cooperating in the probes against him after getting protection from the Supreme Court. 

The suspended IPS officer said after the November 22 order of the Apex Court that granted him protection from arrest, he has "joined and completely cooperating in all the proceedings" initiated against him. The Supreme Court is set to take up his matter again on Monday. 

07:29 IST, December 6th 2021
NagalandfFiring: CM Neiphiu Rio rushes back to Kohima from Delhi; holds high-level meet

In the latest update on the Nagaland firing incident, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio upon receiving information on the civilian killings rushed back to Kohima from Delhi. He held an emergency meeting the previous day to review the situation and discuss further action on the same. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General M M Naravane have been briefed on the tragic act that claimed the lives of 13 civilians and 1 soldier.

 

