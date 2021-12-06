Breaking News Live Updates: President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi To Hold India-Russia Summit

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) allowed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Republic Media Network has learned that Jacqueline has been allowed to leave and has been informed that she has to appear for questioning before ED in Delhi. Fresh summons asking her to join the probe, will be issued soon.

The actress was stopped at the Mumbai Airport earlier today since there was a lookout notice issued against her by Enforcement Directorate in an extortion case. According to sources, she was on her way to Dubai for a show. Sources told Republic Media Network that the ED was in touch with immigration authorities regarding the actress' whereabouts. The central agency is planning to bring her to Delhi for questioning and is reported to be in touch with Mumbai Police as well.