Breaking News Live Updates: President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi To Hold India-Russia Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive in India today to hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
43 students of Telangana's Chalmeda AnandRao Institute of Medical Sciences, Bommakal in have tested positive for COVID19: District Medical Health Officer, Karimnagar.
Reigniting the old Congress tussle, party veteran Digvijaya Singh on Saturday, claimed that had 'Maharaj' Scindia not jumped ship to BJP, the Kamal Nath government would have remained. Addressing reporters in Bhopal, he deemed Scindia to be a traitor and said that future generations will not forgive him. He further claimed that had 'Scindia family supported the Hindus, Ahmed Shah would have lost Battle of Panipat'.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other parliamentarians paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary today.
In an exclusive conversation with Republic on firing incident, Nagaland Minister P Paiwang Konyak said SIT report will be tabled within a month's time:
TMC's 5-member delegation- Prasun Banerjee, Sushmita Dev, Aparupa Poddar, Santanu Sen will be visiting the bereaved families in Nagaland today.
In a shocking statement, Pakistan Minister justified the brutal lynching of Sri Lanka's national and while trying to showcase it as not a big deal.
Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives at Delhi Palam airport and will be meeting External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and will take part in the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between India and Russia.
On Sunday, December 5, India reported nine more cases of the new Coronavirus strain in Rajasthan's Jaipur which led the tally to 21. Prior to this, Maharashtra recorded seven more cases for the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) allowed Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to leave the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Republic Media Network has learned that Jacqueline has been allowed to leave and has been informed that she has to appear for questioning before ED in Delhi. Fresh summons asking her to join the probe, will be issued soon.
The actress was stopped at the Mumbai Airport earlier today since there was a lookout notice issued against her by Enforcement Directorate in an extortion case. According to sources, she was on her way to Dubai for a show. Sources told Republic Media Network that the ED was in touch with immigration authorities regarding the actress' whereabouts. The central agency is planning to bring her to Delhi for questioning and is reported to be in touch with Mumbai Police as well.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed a counter-affidavit in reply to the Maharashtra government and state DGP's respective affidavits before Supreme Court. In his rejoinder, Param Bir, who is accused of extortion and corruption, stated that he is fully cooperating in the probes against him after getting protection from the Supreme Court.
The suspended IPS officer said after the November 22 order of the Apex Court that granted him protection from arrest, he has "joined and completely cooperating in all the proceedings" initiated against him. The Supreme Court is set to take up his matter again on Monday.
In the latest update on the Nagaland firing incident, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio upon receiving information on the civilian killings rushed back to Kohima from Delhi. He held an emergency meeting the previous day to review the situation and discuss further action on the same. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General M M Naravane have been briefed on the tragic act that claimed the lives of 13 civilians and 1 soldier.
