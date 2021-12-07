Breaking News LIVE Updates: White House Confirms Diplomatic Boycott Of Olympics In Beijing

Quick links:
Image: Republic
The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic representatives to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as a statement against Chinese human rights abuses in Xinjiang, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Monday. Psaki said the administration was sending a "clear message" that the human rights abuses in China mean there cannot be "business as usual."
"The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics games given the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," Psaki said in the press briefing Monday.
In a suspected case of drunk driving, two young men were killed when a speeding Porsche car, being driven by a 25-year-old man allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hit them on the main road in Banjara Hills in the wee hours of December 6.
The victims were identified as Ayodhya Rai (26), an office aide at Rainbow Children Hospital, and his colleague Devender Kumar Das (29), an assistant cook. They were returning home after completing their shift when the incident took place.
The UK's health minister on Monday told Parliament that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in transmission within the community across regions of England, as he confirmed a total of 336 cases of the mutation first detected in South Africa.
According to the latest data, there are now 261 cases in England, 71 in Scotland, and four in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the UK to 336, Sajid Javid said in his statement to the House of Commons.
"This includes cases with no links to international travel. So, we can conclude that there is now community transmission across multiple regions of England," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will dedicate multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertilizer plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. He will visit Gorakhpur and dedicate national development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore on December 7, said an official release by PMO.
It makes me very happy that the Gorakhpur Fertiliser Plant will be revived after remaining shut for over 30 years. This plant is important in order to become Aatmanirbhar in urea production. Will also dedicate to the nation the AIIMS Gorakhpur, which will strengthen health infra.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021
I will also inaugurate the new building of the ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre. This Centre has played a key role in curing people from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. The UP Government has made commendable efforts in the last 4 years in this area.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 6, 2021