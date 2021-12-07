Last Updated:

Breaking News LIVE Updates: White House Confirms Diplomatic Boycott Of Olympics In Beijing

Stay with Republic to get all the live news updates from India and around the world.

Written By
Gloria Methri
Breaking news

Image: Republic

Stay with Republic to get all the live news updates from India and around the world.
pointer
08:32 IST, December 7th 2021
White House confirms diplomatic boycott of Olympics in Beijing

The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic representatives to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing as a statement against Chinese human rights abuses in Xinjiang, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Monday. Psaki said the administration was sending a "clear message" that the human rights abuses in China mean there cannot be "business as usual."

"The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics games given the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," Psaki said in the press briefing Monday.

pointer
08:07 IST, December 7th 2021
Speeding Porche kills two in Hderabad

In a suspected case of drunk driving, two young men were killed when a speeding Porsche car, being driven by a 25-year-old man allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hit them on the main road in Banjara Hills in the wee hours of December 6.

The victims were identified as Ayodhya Rai (26), an office aide at Rainbow Children Hospital, and his colleague Devender Kumar Das (29), an assistant cook. They were returning home after completing their shift when the incident took place.

 

pointer
07:52 IST, December 7th 2021
UK Minister confirms community transmission of Omicron

The UK's health minister on Monday told Parliament that the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in transmission within the community across regions of England, as he confirmed a total of 336 cases of the mutation first detected in South Africa.

According to the latest data, there are now 261 cases in England, 71 in Scotland, and four in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases across the UK to 336, Sajid Javid said in his statement to the House of Commons.

"This includes cases with no links to international travel. So, we can conclude that there is now community transmission across multiple regions of England," he said.

pointer
07:15 IST, December 7th 2021
PM Modi to dedicate projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore in Gorakhpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will dedicate multiple projects including an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and a fertilizer plant, to the people of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district. He will visit Gorakhpur and dedicate national development projects worth over Rs 9,600 crore on December 7, said an official release by PMO.

 

Tags: Breaking news, India news, General news
COMMENT