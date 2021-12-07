Breaking News LIVE Updates: White House Confirms Diplomatic Boycott Of Olympics In Beijing

In a suspected case of drunk driving, two young men were killed when a speeding Porsche car, being driven by a 25-year-old man allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hit them on the main road in Banjara Hills in the wee hours of December 6.

The victims were identified as Ayodhya Rai (26), an office aide at Rainbow Children Hospital, and his colleague Devender Kumar Das (29), an assistant cook. They were returning home after completing their shift when the incident took place.