Breaking News Live: India Reports 10,853 Covid Cases, BJP's National Executive Meet Today

IRCTC is all set to depart its first train on the 'Ramayana Circuit' on Sunday, November 7. As informed by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Saturday, the tour will start from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway station on Sunday and will cover all the prominent places associated with Lord Rama. The journey which is said to be a 17-day tour is currently fully booked and the next tour will be run in December.
Meanwhile, the deluxe AC train will provide two types of accommodation for passengers including 1st AC and 2nd AC followed by many other features like CCTV cameras, security guards for each coach, 2 fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, etc.
As farmers in Punjab continue to demand compensation from the government for managing stubble burning, several farmers in Patiala's Seona village burnt their stubble on Saturday. Further demanding proper machinery and compensation, a farmer said that only this can stop stubble burning.
After the Centre announced cuts in excise rates on fuel prices, petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, November 7. Earlier on Thursday, petrol and diesel prices fell by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively as many BJP-led state governments also announced cuts on VAT. With this, a total of 23 states and UTs announced a cut in value-added taxes on fuel prices.
Meanwhile, the petrol prices in the national capital stood at Rs Rs 103.97 per litre followed by diesel at Rs 86.67 per litre. Similarly, petrol prices in Mumbai at Rs 109.98 per litre, Chennai at Rs 101.40 per litre, and Kolkata at Rs 104.67 per litre. Diesel prices also remained the same. The price of diesel in Mumbai is Rs 94.14 per litre, Rs 91.43 per litre in Chennai, and Rs 89.79 per litre in Kolkata.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on Sunday reported 10,853 new COVID-19 cases and 12,432 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload stands at 1,44,845 and is the lowest in 260 days. With 526 deaths, the total death toll has climbed to 4,60,791.
As the Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to hold the party's national executive meeting on Sunday, it will be chaired by BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting is said to deliberate majorly on the party's strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections in seven states across the country. Apart from that, the meet may also see discussions on the recent by-poll results.
The meeting which also hints towards some major organisational changes in the party Bengal unit will start from 10 AM on Sunday and is expected to last for around five hours. It will be attended by several senior party leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among others. Furthermore, many leaders are said to join the meeting virtually under the view of COVID-19 protocols.
Haryana government will provide 75% reservation to job seekers in the private sector from the state, informed a government official on Saturday. Later, an official notification issued by the state government confirmed the same and stated that the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 which provides 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state will come into force from January 15, 2022.
Speaking on the same, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the act will be made applicable from January 2022 and will aim to employ local youth in the private sector. The state, however, issued another notification whereby the upper limit of gross monthly salary or wages under the said Act has been reduced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000, Khattar said.
Earlier in March this year, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, providing 75% reservation for those having domicile certificates and seeking private-sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.
After NCB cases were transferred from NCB's Mumbai zonal unit director Sameer Wankhede to the SIT on Friday, NCB's special investigation team arrived in Mumbai on Saturday. It will further take over the Aryan Khan drugs case followed by five other cases from Wankhede. This came under the view of the recent controversies surrounding Wankhede and the witnesses in the case. Apart from that, serious corruption allegations made by NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik have also created a storm for the NCB director.
Meanwhile, the team is said to carry forward the investigation done by Wankhede after official formalities are done.
Speaking on the recent organisational changes that are being estimated in the Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, national president Dilip Ghosh said that this is going to happen after a very long time. "Our state unit will speak with the central leadership, there might be some changes after that (in WB unit of the party). For now, we have a national executive meeting", he added. Further speaking on the statement made by BJP leader Tathagata Roy concerning the party's organisation, Ghosh said that it is not an issue for the party, but it might be an issue for the media. He further proclaimed that Roy does not hold any office-bearer post in BJP.
An American research firm, Morning Consult has ranked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the top position of 'Global Leader Approval Tracker' further rating him as the most approved world leader with a total score of 70%. Leaving behind US President Joe Biden along with others, PM Modi retains the first position followed by Mexico President López Obrador with 66% and Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 58% at the second and third position respectively.
Apart from that, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (54%), Australia PM Scott Morrison (47%), US President Joe Biden (44%) and Canada PM Justin Trudeau (43%) followed shortly after.
As air quality continues to remain under the 'severe' category in the national capital, the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) in its latest update informed that the air quality index in Delhi stood at 436 thus pushing it under 'severe' category. However, SAFAR has predicted a possible improvement in Delhi's AQI further pushing it to the upper end of the 'very poor' category because of the surface winds becoming stronger which will help in dispersing air pollutants from the evening of November 7.
Earlier on Saturday, with PM10 at 412 and PM2.5 at 286, the air quality in Delhi retained the 'severe' condition.
According to a recent notification by the Odisha government, it has revised the monthly consolidated remuneration for contractual employees including outsourced personnel working in different government departments. According to the latest revises, the remuneration of Rs 8,070 has been revised to Rs 10,100, Rs 8,390 to Rs 10,500, Rs 8,750 to Rs 10,900, and so on. With a 33% hike in the salaries of the employees, their existing contracts may also be modified.