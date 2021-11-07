Breaking News Live: India Reports 10,853 Covid Cases, BJP's National Executive Meet Today

IRCTC to depart its first train on the Ramayana Circuit; will cover prominent places associated with Lord Rama

IRCTC is all set to depart its first train on the 'Ramayana Circuit' on Sunday, November 7. As informed by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Saturday, the tour will start from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway station on Sunday and will cover all the prominent places associated with Lord Rama. The journey which is said to be a 17-day tour is currently fully booked and the next tour will be run in December.

Meanwhile, the deluxe AC train will provide two types of accommodation for passengers including 1st AC and 2nd AC followed by many other features like CCTV cameras, security guards for each coach, 2 fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, etc.