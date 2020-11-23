India Briefs UNSC's P5 Nations On Nagrota Attack, Evidence Indicating Pak Link Presented

After the revelation of Pakistan's infiltration bids to spread unrest and chaos in India, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla briefed the head of the missions of P5 Nations in the wake of the Nagrota encounter that neutralised four terrorists with heavy arms cache. The United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) five permanent members, also known as the P5 Nations comprise China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Heads of Missions were provided with a detailed information docket giving the details of the incident as it transpired as well as the list of items, arms and ammunition that were recovered from terrorists clearly indicating their Pakistani origins. Notably, AK47 rifles with marking. Moreover, radio devices were recovered showing messages received from Sialkot / Shakargarh in Pakistan.

The foreign secretary maintained that the markings on rifles and other items have made it clear that the terrorists belonged to Pakistan based Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) while also sharing the details of JeM’s involvement in previous such incidents.

The timing of the infiltration bid was also highlighted in the briefing, pointing out Pakistan's terror campaign in J&K to sabotage the DDC elections and to carry out a terror attack aimed to coincide with the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

This is said to be the first of the several such briefings, planned to conduct with an intent of sharing information as widely as possible with the international community and sensitizing the Head of the missions about Pakistan's attempts to destabilize the situation in J&K. In the year 2020 itself, 200 incidents of terrorist violence have occurred in India with neutralization of 199 terrorists, the briefing highlighted.

The Nagrota encounter

The terrorists who had infiltrated the LoC on the night of November 18 were travelling in a Kashmir bound truck from Jammu, and Forces intercepted them at 4:30 am on November 19. The terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an operation that lasted for more than four hours. 7.5 KG explosives (RDX), over Rs 1 lakh in cash, 29 grenades, 11 AK series rifles, mobile phones, six under-barrel grenade launchers have been found after the terrorists were neutralised. Photos accessed by Republic Media Network showed 'Karachi-made' medicines had been recovered from the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist truck that was blown up in the encounter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary, and the country's top intelligence establishment in the wake of the Nagrota encounter.

