India Calls BBC Documentary Series On PM Narendra Modi A 'propaganda Piece'

Denouncing the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India on Thursday called it a "propaganda piece" designed to push a discredited narrative.

In a press briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, based on some internal United Kingdom report, shows the colonial mindset.

"We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias and the lack of objectivity and frankly continuing colonial mindset are belatedly visible," Bagchi said in reply to questions on BBC documentary.

In a two-part series, BBC attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The controversial documentary has received widespread condemnation and was removed from select platforms.

"The documentary is a reflection of the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of the exercise and the agenda behind it; frankly, we do wish to dignify these efforts," the MEA spokesperson said.

On comments by former United Kingdown Secretary Jack Straw in the BBC series, Bagchi said, "He (Jack Straw) seems to be referring to some internal UK report. How do I have access to that? It's a 20-year-old report. Why would we jump on it now? Just because Jack says it how do they lend it that much legitimacy."

"I heard words like inquiry and investigations. There is a reason why we use the colonial mindset. We don't use words loosely. What inquiry they were diplomats there...investigation, are they ruling the country?" Bagchi asked.

UK PM Rishi Sunak defends PM Modi

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has defended PM Narendra Modi in the British Parliament and distanced himself from the documentary series.