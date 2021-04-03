Calling upon Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) to ease crude oil production cuts announced last year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said high crude prices hurt the consumption-led recovery of several countries including India.

During a news briefing, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We have noted that OPEC and OPEC+ have announced a slight easing of crude production cuts, even though it is still far below the originally announced schedule of cuts''. He further added, “Crude supply should be market determined rather than artificially managed. Our ministry of petroleum and natural gas is reviewing closely the global crude supplies and price situation”.

He told that India has been appealing to the crude oil producing countries since the beginning of the year. This is being done to ease crude oil production cuts announced last year because “high crude prices hurt the consumption-led recovery of several countries, including India”. The group comprises 13 major crude producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Iran. Also, the group has now agreed to ease production curbs by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, 350,000 bpd in June and around 400,000 bpd in July.

OPEC members meet

In another significant development worth mentioning, members of the OPEC group of oil producers and their allies held a meeting wherein they expressed confidence in prospects for global economic recovery and the attendant rise in crude oil demand. During OPEC+'s monthly Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), leaders of all the member nations hailed the vaccine rollout stating that it was a “positive factor” for the world adding that it would “boost the global economy and oil demand”.

OPEC stands for Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and includes 13 countries Saudi Arabia, Gabon, Kuwait and Iraq amongst others. While the global economy has witnessed a major setback, the oil market started redeeming itself since early November with benchmark crude contracts now trading at around $60 (50 euros) per barrel, levels last seen in early 2020. Meanwhile, all the OPEC nations made their contribution by agreeing to production cuts in the wake of the coronavirus-induced plunge in demand last spring.

