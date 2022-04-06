India Calls For Independent Investigation Into Bucha Genocide, Pushes For Peace In Ukraine

As the Russia Ukraine war continues to escalate, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday raised concerns over the Bucha genocide. Speaking at Lok Sabha, the EAM expressed concerns over the killings and said that India calls for an investigation into the matter. More than 400 bodies of Ukrainians were found allegedly killed by Russian shelling or by Vladimir Putin's invading forces in Bucha.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, EAM Jaishankar called for an independent investigation into the Bucha killings and said that India has raised concern over the matter. “We are deeply disturbed by the killings in Bucha. We call for an independent investigation,” the EAM said.

He further stated that the Centre will continue to act for peace and keep national interest as a priority amid the ongoing war. “National Interest is our only priority. India continues to push for peace. We stand for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Russian FM Sergey Lavrov was also asked for the same (During his visit to India),” EAM Jaishankar said in Parliament.

No solution can be found with bloodshed: EAM Jaishankar

Furthermore, the minister stated that India is on the ‘side of peace’ and is calling to end violence in Ukraine. “What is India advocating in Ukraine? We're, first & foremost, strongly against the conflict. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes,” he said.

“This should bear in mind that contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, on respect for international law, and for the sovereignty & territorial integrity of all States. If India has chosen aside, it is a side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence,” EAM Jaishankar added while shedding light on the current stand of India Russia relationship.

EAM Jaishankar lauds Operation Ganga

Meanwhile, he also stated that New Delhi was ready to offer any kind of assistance for peace in the war-torn region. He claimed that the Centre’s aim focus remains to soften the impact on our economy and lowering fuel prices. He added that the common people in India remain the government’s priority. EAM Jaishankar also lauded Operation Ganga during the address and said that India was most successful in evacuating its citizens from Ukraine. He further added that it was PM Modi's personal intervention in the ceasefire that made the evacuation process possible.

Image: REPUBLIC/ AP